Amundi: Fourth quarter & Full-year 2025 results

Successful launch of the new strategic plan:

Record annual net inflows +€88bn & pre-tax income1 up +6%2 vs. 2024

Very dynamic activity Record assets under management3, at €2,380bn at end-December, +6% year-on-year



Record net inflows of +€88bn in 2025, of which +€21bn in Q4 Positive inflows in both passive management (+€76bn) and active management (+€13bn) thanks to fixed income and multi-asset strategies Positive inflows from Retail, Institutional and joint ventures

and thanks to fixed income and multi-asset strategies Earnings growth

& disciplined

capital management Adjusted pre-tax income1 €1,858m, up +6%2 over the year and +12% 2 Q4/Q4



Revenue 1 growth of +6% 2 in 2025 (+8%2 Q4/Q4), driven by activity

growth of (+8%2 Q4/Q4), driven by activity Costs controlled with a Cost-income ratio1 at 52.1% for 2025 Dividend proposed to the General Shareholders’ Meeting of €4.25 per share



€500m share buyback program Confirmed success on the

strategic pillars4 Digital distribution: +€10bn in net inflows in 2025, i.e. half of yearly retail flows

+€10bn in net inflows in 2025, i.e. half of yearly retail flows Retirement: mandate won for the new Irish auto-enrolment pension scheme

mandate won for the new Irish auto-enrolment pension scheme Asia: +€33bn, or 40% of Group's net inflows in 2025

+€33bn, or 40% of Group's net inflows in 2025 ETFs: +€46bn net inflows in 2025, record quarterly net inflows in Q4 (+€18bn)

+€46bn net inflows in 2025, record quarterly net inflows in Q4 (+€18bn) Active management: launch of the first tokenised money market fund, success of “Smart Solutions” offer

launch of the first tokenised money market fund, success of “Smart Solutions” offer Amundi Technology: 2025 revenues +45% vs. 2024, 10 new clients in 2025

2025 revenues +45% vs. 2024, 10 new clients in 2025 Responsible investment: launch of biodiversity euro credit and Green bond funds Private assets: new strategic and equity partnership with ICG

Paris, 3 February 2026

Amundi's Board of Directors met on 2 February 2026 under the chairmanship of Olivier Gavalda, and approved the financial statements for the fourth quarter and full year 2025.

Valérie Baudson, Chief Executive Officer, said: "2025 marks the successful launch of our new strategic plan "Invest for the Future" with record net inflows of +€88bn – well diversified across our client segments, expertise and geographies - and assets under management at their highest level, at €2,380bn.

This momentum is reflected in our results: pre-tax income1 is up +6%2 year-on-year, driven by the growth in management fees and technology revenues, while we maintained our industry-leading operational efficiency.

After having successfully deployed excess capital into four value creative M&A deals, we are now proposing a dividend of €4.25 per share for 2025 and returning €500m to shareholders through share buyback.

In line with the focus of our new plan, we launched a number of innovative solutions, including our first tokenised money market fund and thematic funds on biodiversity. We also forged new partnerships with digital players and in new geographies, and we won a major retirement solution mandate in Ireland. Finally, our strategic partnership with ICG opens up promising new prospects. In 2025, we successfully closed our strategic plan underpinned by our leadership positions and diversified growth drivers. We enter 2026 very confident in our ability to efficiently accompany our clients across our many areas of expertise. »

Acceleration thanks to the strategic pillars of the new 2028 MTP

Amundi’s new Invest for the Future Medium-Term Plan (MTP) presented on 18 November5 focuses on six strategic priorities, aimed at continuing the growth momentum while accelerating its diversification.

2025 marks the effective launch of this plan, with significant progress demonstrated across Clients, Geographies, Solutions and Technology.

Clients: Digital distribution net inflows (+€10bn) accounted for half of Retail. In retirement , Amundi won several major mandates, including being selected to manage a third of the assets of Ireland’s new auto-enrolment pension scheme .

Geographies: Asia accounted for 40% of the Group's 2025 net inflows (+€33bn), with nearly half coming from direct distribution (excluding JVs), which grew strongly thanks to major client gains. Northern Europe recorded net inflows of +€40bn in 2025, in particular from the United Kingdom and Germany. In the Middle East , Amundi entered into a commercial partnership with First Abu Dhabi Bank and won several important mandates.

Solutions: Good active management investment performances drove dynamic net inflows, particularly in fixed income and multi-asset strategies. Amundi’s offer was strengthened by innovations including its first tokenised money market fund , and the Smart Solutions enabling corporate and institutional clients to optimise the return on stable cash positions, which collected +€20bn in 2025. Three new Victory Capital strategies were launched in UCIT format for European and Asian clients. The ETF platform is strengthening its position as Europe's leading player, with +€46bn in net inflows over the year, and an acceleration in the fourth quarter (+€18bn). Responsible investment also confirmed its good momentum and the enrichment of its range through innovation, thanks to the success of offers replicating the PAB indices 6 , and the launch of a Green Bond fund and a euro credit fund on biodiversity.

Technology: Amundi Technology recorded another strong growth in its revenues, +45% compared to 2024. The business line has signed 10 new clients in 2025 and added two new countries to it footprint, Denmark and Singapore.

On 18 November, during the presentation of our 2028 MTP, a new partnership was announced with London-based and listed private asset management specialist, ICG. In accordance with this agreement, Amundi has begun to build a proposed 9.9% stake in ICG, and as of 19 November, has acquired 4.64% through a structured transaction.

Upon obtaining the mandatory regulatory approvals, Amundi Group will appoint a director to the ICG board and start consolidating its 4.64% stake using the equity method, a process expected to commence in the second or third quarter 2026. ICG will then begin issuing new non-voting shares to Amundi, amounting to 5.26% of its capital, and repurchasing an equivalent amount of its own ordinary shares on the market to cancel them, thereby eliminating any resulting dilution. Amundi Group expects to reach a 9.9% economic interest in ICG at the end of this process, in early 2027.

High inflows of +€88bn for the year, with +€21bn in Q4

Assets under management3 as at 31 December 2025 have increased by +6.2% year-on-year, to reach an all-time high at €2,380bn. This increase reflects high net inflows and a favourable market & forex effect of +€62bn, even when considering the decline of the US dollar and the Indian rupee against the euro (-11% and -16% respectively).

Net inflows for the year reached +€87.6bn, of which +€20.9bn in the fourth quarter.

Annual net inflows were driven by MLT assets7, +€81bn (+€24bn in the fourth quarter), both in passive management (+€76bn, +€21bn in Q4), including ETFs (+€46bn, +€18bn in Q4), and in active management (+€13bn, +€5bn in Q4), thanks to fixed income and multi-asset strategies.

Amundi’s two main client segments and JVs contributed to annual net inflows:

+€21.7bn (+€7bn in Q4) for Retail , thanks to sustained positive momentum in Third-Party Distributors (+€33bn, +€11bn in Q4) and in spite of continued outflows from UniCredit networks (-€16bn over the year, -€4bn in Q4);

for , thanks to sustained positive momentum in Third-Party Distributors (+€33bn, +€11bn in Q4) and in spite of continued outflows from UniCredit networks (-€16bn over the year, -€4bn in Q4); +€47.7bn (+€13bn in Q4) for Institutional , thanks to good momentum of euro life contracts for insurers Crédit Agricole and Société Générale (+€16bn, +€2bn in Q4) and major new mandates with pension funds, central banks and sovereign wealth funds;

for , thanks to good momentum of euro life contracts for insurers Crédit Agricole and Société Générale (+€16bn, +€2bn in Q4) and major new mandates with pension funds, central banks and sovereign wealth funds; +€19.5bn for JVs (+€1.7bn in Q4); India (SBI MF, +€10bn, +€2bn in Q4) and China (ABC-CA, +€2.4bn, +€0.6bn in Q4) confirmed the good level of net inflows of the first three quarters. South Korea (NH-Amundi, +€6bn, but -€1.0bn in Q4) recorded seasonal outflows in treasury products, while the rest of the year was dynamic.

2025 earnings: pre-tax income1 +6% vs. 20242

Adjusted data1

Adjusted1 net revenues amounted to €3,417m, up +6% compared to 2024 pro forma2. This performance was driven by all businesses:

net management fees increased by +4%, driven by the increase in assets under management, despite a slight erosion of the margin linked to the product and client mix;

increased by +4%, driven by the increase in assets under management, despite a slight erosion of the margin linked to the product and client mix; performance fees were at a high level, €173m (+23%), in line with good investment management performance, particularly in fixed income and multi-asset strategies;

were at a high level, €173m (+23%), in line with good investment management performance, particularly in fixed income and multi-asset strategies; Technology revenues amounted to €116m (+45%), thanks to organic growth (+30%) and the full-year integration of aixigo.

The progression of Adjusted1 operating expenses reflected continued cost control, +6% vs. 2024 pro forma2 i.e. -€1,781m. This increase, contained in a context of sustained activity, also reflects the organic investments made in strategic growth areas.

The Adjusted1 cost-income ratio increased to 52,1%.

Contributions8 from associates, up +10% for JVs and +12%1,2 for Victory Capital. The latter’s contribution reflects the ramp-up of synergies.

Adjusted1 pre-tax income reached €1,858m, in up +6.2% compared to 2024 pro forma2.

Adjusted1 tax charge 2025 reached -€507m, a strong increase compared to 2024 pro forma2, reflecting the growth in the Group's earnings, and the exceptional tax contribution for large companies in France, which amounts to -€74m1.

Adjusted1 net income spring to €1,354m. Excluding the exceptional tax contribution, it would have reached €1,428m, up +3% compared to 2024.

Adjusted1 earnings per share for the year 2025 was €6.58.

Accounting data for the year 2025

Accounting net income Group share amounted to €1,592m, including the non-cash capital gain of +€402m related to the finalisation of the Victory Capital partnership as well as the exceptional charge related to the cost optimisation plan of -€88m in the second half.

Accounting earnings per share for 2025 reached €7.74.

Fourth quarter 2025 earnings: pre-tax income1 +12% Q4/Q42 thanks to strong activity and cost control

Adjusted data1

Adjusted1 net revenues amount to €899m, up +8.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 pro forma2, driven by management fees (+4%), performance fees (+47%) and technology revenues(+37%). Revenues are also up compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Adjusted1 operating expenses remain under control at -€450m, +5,9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 pro forma2, given the high level of revenues in the quarter and investments in development initiatives. The first effects of the optimisation plan launched in the second quarter have made it possible to accelerate the redeployment of resources to strategic growth areas.

Thanks to the positive jaws effect between revenue and cost growth, the cost-income ratio improved year-on-year to 50.1% on an adjusted1 and pro forma2 data basis.

Adjusted1 pre-tax income reached €519m, up +12.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 pro forma2, thanks to increases in operating income and contributions from JVs (+22%) and Victory1 (+19%).

Adjusted tax expense1 of the fourth quarter of 2025 reached -€143m. In addition to the quarterly impact of the exceptional tax contribution in France (-€11m), it includes a tax expense of -€12m relating to the payout by Indian JV SBI MF of an exceptional dividend9.

Adjusted net income1 spring to €376m, almost stable Q4/Q4. Restated for the exceptional tax contribution, it would have been €387m, up +3% Q4/Q4.

Adjusted1 earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2025 achieved €1.82.

Accounting data in the fourth quarter of 2025

Accounting net income, Group share amounted to €346m. It includes an exceptional restructuring charge of -€8m related to the optimisation plan.

Accounting earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2025 reached €1.68.

Solid financial structure and disciplined capital management

Tangible net equity10 amounted to €4.9bn as at 31 December 2025, up +10% compared to the end of 2024.

The Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting on 2 June 2026 a dividend of €4.25 per share, in cash11, i.e. a yield of close to 6% based on the share price as of 30 January, 2026 (closing at €74.95). It corresponds to a payout ratio of 74% of the accounting net income group share restated for the capital gain on the Victory Capital transaction, according to the usual calculation method12.

The Board of Directors also decided to launch, in accordance with the commitments of the 2025 Ambitions plan and the announcements of the 2028 Medium-Term Plan, a buyback program of Amundi shares for a total of €500m, with a view to their cancellation. The implementation of this plan will start on Wednesday 4 February, and is expected to be spread over a period of approximately one year reflecting share liquidity and regulatory constraints.

* *

*

APPENDICES

Adjusted income statement1 for FY 2025 and 2024

(€M) 2025 2024* % ch.

25/24* Net revenue - Adjusted 3,417 3,231 +5.8% Net management fees 3,052 2,930 +4.2% Performance fees 173 141 +22.6% Technology 116 80 +44.8% Net financial income & other net income - Adjusted 75 80 -5.3% Operating expenses - Adjusted (1,781) (1,677) +6.2% Cost income ratio - Adjusted 52.1% 51.9% +0.2pp Gross operating income - Adjusted 1,636 1,554 +5.3% Cost of risk and others - Adjusted (8) (13) -34.5% Share of net income from JVs 135 123 +9.6% Share of net income from US operations13 - Adjusted 95 85 +11.6% Pre-tax income - Adjusted 1,858 1,749 +6.2% Corporate tax - Adjusted (507) (370) +37.3% Non-controlling interests 3 3 +7.6% Net income group share - Adjusted 1,354 1,382 -2.1% Amortisation of intangible assets (net of tax) (57) (67) -14.5% Integration costs and PPA amortisation (net of tax) (82) (3) NS MtM revaluation ICG 4 - NS Victory Capital adjustments (after tax, group share) (29) (8) NS Capital gain Victory Capital, net of tax 402 0 NS Net income group share 1,592 1,305 +22.0% Earnings per share (€) 7.74 6.37 +21.5% Earnings per share - Adjusted (€) 6.58 6.75 -2.5%

* For comparison purposes after the completion of the partnership with Victory Capital on 1 April 2025 (see press release). the 2024 results have been restated as if Amundi US had been consolidated using the 100% equity method from the second quarter. therefore without contribution to revenues. expenses and taxes. but only to net income via an equity-accounted company line. The 2025 results have not been restated. so Amundi US remains fully integrated over the period corresponding to the first quarter.

Details of these restatements for the years 2024 and 2025 and by quarter can be found in the following pages.

Adjusted income statement1 of the fourth quarter of 2025

(€M) Q4 2025 Q4 2024* % ch.

Q4/Q4* Q3 2025 % ch.

Q4/Q3 Net revenue - Adjusted



899 831 +8.2% 815 +10.3% Net management fees 763 732 +4.4% 747 +2.2% Performance fees 82 56 +46.9% 33 NS Technology 35 26 +37.2% 29 +21.8% Net financial income & other net income - Adjusted 18 18 +2.4% 6 NS Operating expenses - Adjusted



(450) (425) +5.9% (436) +3.2% Cost income ratio - Adjusted 50.1% 51.2% -1.1pp 53.5% -3.4pp Gross operating income - Adjusted



449 406 +10.6% 379 +18.4% Cost of risk and others - Adjusted (2) (3) -47.5% (1) +52.6% Share of net income from JVs 36 29 +22.2% 34 +6.4% Share of net income from Victory Capital - Adjusted 35 30 +18.8% 33 +6.1% Pre-tax income - Adjusted



519 462 +12.3% 445 +16.5% Corporate tax - Adjusted (143) (85) +67.3% (106) +35.2% Non-controlling interests 0 1 -68.9% 1 -59.3% Net income group share - Adjusted



376 377 -0.4% 340 +10.6% Amortisation of intangible assets (net of tax) (14) (17) -17.8% (14) +0.0% Integration costs and PPA amortisation (net of tax) (13) (3) NS (61) -79.0% MtM revaluation ICG 4 - NS - NS Victory Capital adjustments (after tax, group share) (7) (8) -16.8% (15) -56.6% Capital gain Victory Capital, net of tax 0 0 NS (0) NS Net income group share 346 349 -1.0% 249 +39.2% Earnings per share (€) 1.68 1.70 -1.4% 1.21 +38.8% Earnings per share - Adjusted (€) 1.82 1.84 -0.8% 1.65 +10.3%

*Quarterly series have been restated as if Amundi US had been 100% consolidated using the equity method from Q2 to Q4 2024 inclusive; for Q3 and Q4 2025 no restatement has been applied.

Details of these restatements for the years 2024 and 2025 and by quarter can be found in the following pages.

Adjusted pro forma historical series1 – full year 2024 & 2025

(€m) 2025 2024 - Amundi US

contrib.

Q2 to Q4 24 2024

pro forma % YoY ch. % YoY ch.

pro forma Net management fees 3,052 3,184 255 2,930 -4.1% +4.2% Performance fees 173 145 3 141 +19.7% +22.6% Net asset management revenues 3,226 3,329 258 3,071 -3.1% +5.0% Technology 116 80 0 80 +44.8% +44.8% Net financial income and other net income 0 (3) 9 (12) NM NM Net financial income & others - Adjusted 75 88 9 80 -14.6% -5.3% Net revenue (a) 3,342 3,406 267 3,139 -1.9% +6.5% Net revenue - Adjusted (b) 3,417 3,497 267 3,231 -2.3% +5.8% Operating expenses (c) (1,895) (1,852) (171) (1,681) +2.4% +12.8% Operating expenses - Adjusted (d) (1,781) (1,837) (160) (1,677) -3.1% +6.2% Gross operating income (e)=(a)+(c) 1,446 1,554 96 1,458 -6.9% -0.8% Gross operating income - Adjusted (f)=(b)+(d) 1,636 1,660 107 1,554 -1.4% +5.3% Cost / Income ratio (%) -(c)/(a) 56.7% 54.4% 64.1% 53.5% 2.35pp 3.18pp Cost / Income ratio, adjusted (%) -(d)/(b) 52.1% 52.5% 60.1% 51.9% -0.43pp 0.20pp Cost of risk and others (g) 394 (10) 3 (13) NM NM Cost of risk and others - Adjusted (h) (8) (10) 3 (13) -13.7% -34.5% Share of net income from JVs (i) 135 123 0 123 +9.6% +9.6% Share of net income from US opérations(j) 66 0 (77) 77 NM -14.2% Share of net income from US opérations - Adjusted (k) 95 0 (85) 85 NM +11.6% Pre-tax income (l)=(e)+(g)+(i)+(j) 2,041 1,668 22 1,646 +22.4% +24.0% Pre-tax income - Adjusted (m)=(f)+(h)+(i)+(k) 1,858 1,774 25 1,749 +4.8% +6.2% Corporate tax (n) (452) (366) (22) (344) +23.6% +31.5% Corporate tax - Adjusted (o) (507) (394) (25) (370) +28.7% +37.3% Non-controlling interests (p) 3 3 0 3 +7.6% +7.6% Net income group share (q)=(l)+(n)+(p) 1,592 1,305 0 1,305 +22.0% +22.0% Net income group share - Adjusted (r)=(m)+(o)+(p) 1,354 1,382 0 1,382 -2.1% -2.1% Earnings per share (€) 7.74 6.37 6.37 +21.5% +21.5% Earnings per share - Adjusted (€) 6.58 6.75 6.75 -2.5% -2.5%

Adjusted pro forma historical series1 – 2024 & 2025 quarters

(€m) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 - Amundi US

contrib.

Q4 2024 Q4 2024

pro forma % YoY ch. % YoY ch.

pro forma Net management fees 763 820 88 732 -6.9% +4.4% Performance fees 82 57 1 56 +43.9% +46.9% Net asset management revenues 846 877 90 788 -3.6% +7.4% Technology 35 26 0 26 +37.2% +37.2% Net financial income and other net income 2 (2) 4 (6) NM NM Net financial income & others - Adjusted 18 21 4 18 -15.4% +2.4% Net revenue (a) 883 901 93 807 -1.9% +9.4% Net revenue - Adjusted (b) 899 924 93 831 -2.7% +8.2% Operating expenses (c) (472) (496) (67) (429) -4.8% +10.1% Operating expenses - Adjusted (d) (450) (482) (56) (425) -6.5% +5.9% Gross operating income (e)=(a)+(c) 411 405 26 379 +1.6% +8.6% Gross operating income - Adjusted (f)=(b)+(d) 449 443 37 406 +1.4% +10.6% Cost / Income ratio (%) -(c)/(a) 53.5% 55.1% 71.9% 53.1% -1.60pp 0.36pp Cost / Income ratio, adjusted (%) -(d)/(b) 50.1% 52.1% 60.4% 51.2% -2.04pp -1.10pp Cost of risk and others (g) (2) (3) 0 (3) -47.1% -47.6% Cost of risk and others - Adjusted (h) (2) (3) 0 (3) -47.1% -47.5% Share of net income from JVs (i) 36 29 0 29 +22.2% +22.2% Share of net income from US opérations(j) 29 0 (22) 22 NM +32.1% Share of net income from US opérations - Adjusted (k) 35 0 (30) 30 NM +18.8% Pre-tax income (l)=(e)+(g)+(i)+(j) 474 431 5 427 +9.9% +11.1% Pre-tax income - Adjusted (m)=(f)+(h)+(i)+(k) 519 469 7 462 +10.5% +12.3% Corporate tax (n) (128) (83) (5) (78) +55.2% +64.4% Corporate tax - Adjusted (o) (143) (93) (7) (85) +54.2% +67.3% Non-controlling interests (p) 0 1 0 1 -68.9% -68.9% Net income group share (q)=(l)+(n)+(p) 346 349 (0) 349 -1.0% -1.0% Net income group share - Adjusted (r)=(m)+(o)+(p) 376 377 (0) 377 -0.4% -0.4% Earnings per share (€) 1.68 1.70 1.70 -1.4% -1.4% Earnings per share - Adjusted (€) 1.82 1.84 1.84 -0.8% -0.8%

Definition of assets under management

Assets under management and net inflows including assets under advisory and marketed and funds of funds. including 100% of assets under management and net inflows from Asian JVs; for Wafa Gestion in Morocco and the distribution to US clients of Victory Capital. the assets under management and net inflows are included in Amundi's share in the capital of both entities.

Evolution of assets under management over three years. from end- 2022 to end-2025

(€bn) Assets under management Net



flows Market and forex effect Scope



effect Change in assets under management

vs. prior quarter As of 31/12/2022 1,904 +0.5% Q1 2023 -11.1 +40.9 - As of 31/03/2023 1,934 +1.6% Q2 2023 +3.7 +23.8 - As of 31/06/2023 1,961 +1.4% Q3 2023 +13.7 -1.7 - As of 30/09/2023 1,973 +0.6% Q4 2023 +19.5 +63.8 -20 As of 31/12/2023 2,037 +3.2% Q1 2024 +16.6 +62.9 - As of 31/03/2024 2,116 +3.9% Q2 2024 +15.5 +16.6 +7.9 As of 30/06/2024 2,156 +1.9% Q3 2024 +2.9 +32.5 - As of 30/09/2024 2,192 +1.6% Q4 2024 +20.5 +28.1 - As of 31/12/2024 2,240 +2.2% Q1 2025 +31.1 -24.0 - As of 31/03/2025 2,247 +0.3% Q2 2025 +20.4 +10.1 -10.6 As of 30/06/2025 2,267 +0.9% Q3 2025 +15.1 +35.2 - As of 30/09/2025 2,317 +2.2% Q4 2025 +20.9 +42.0 - As of 31/12/2025 2,380 +2.7%

Total year-on-year between 31 December 2024 and 31 December 2025: +6.2%

Net inflows +€87.6bn

Market effect +€154.9bn

Forex effect -€93.0bn

Scope effects -€9.7bn

(Q2 2025 effect of the exit of Amundi US assets under management from Amundi US and the acquisition of 26% of Victory Capital assets under management in the US. the acquisition of aixigo has no effect on assets under management)

Details of assets under management & flows - by client segments14

(€bn) AuM

31.12.2025 AuM

31.12.2024 % ch.

/31.12.2024 Inflows

Q4 2025 Inflows

Q4 2024 Inflows

2025 Inflows

2024 French networks 146 138 +5.6% -0.9 +0.8 +1.1 +1.1 International networks 161 167 -3.3% -3.4 -2.1 -12.0 -6.5 o/w Amundi BOC WM 4 2 +89.8% +0.4 -0.6 +2.0 -1.2 Third-party distributors 397 401 -1.1% +11.1 +12.7 +32.6 +31.9 Retail 704 706 -0.3% +6.8 +11.5 +21.7 +26.6 Institutionals & Sovereigns (*) 572 521 +9.8% +6.4 -0.7 +30.7 +0.7 Corporates 121 122 -1.1% +5.0 +8.6 -2.0 +2.8 Employee savings 104 90 +15.7% -0.5 +0.7 +3.1 +3.1 CA & SG insurers 455 429 +6.0% +2.4 -1.5 +15.9 -1.0 Institutionals (*) 1,251 1,162 +7.7% +13.2 +7.1 +47.7 +5.6 JVs 364 372 -2.0% +1.7 +1.9 +19.5 +23.3 Victory - US Distribution 60 0 NM -0.8 0.0 -1.4 0.0 Total 2,380 2,240 +6.2% +20.9 +20.5 +87.6 +55.4

(*) Including funds of funds

Details of assets under management & flows - by asset classes14

(€bn) AuM

31.12.2025 AuM

31.12.2024 % ch.

/31.12.2024 Inflows

Q4 2025 Inflows

Q4 2024 Inflows

2025 Inflows

2024 Equities 623 544 +14.6% +8.2 +7.3 +46.0 +7.3 Multi-assets 286 274 +4.2% +1.6 -0.9 +3.5 -23.2 Bonds 761 747 +1.8% +16.2 +10.6 +39.3 +47.4 Private, alternative & structured assets 106 114 -7.4% -1.7 +0.9 -7.6 +2.4 MLT ASSETS excl. JVs 1,776 1,680 +5.7% +24.2 +17.9 +81.2 +34.0 Treasury products excl. JVs 180 188 -4.5% -4.2 +0.7 -11.7 -1.8 TOTAL ASSETS excl. JVs & US distrib. 1,956 1,868 +4.7% +20.0 +18.5 +69.5 +32.2 JVs 364 372 -2.0% +1.7 +1.9 +19.5 +23.3 Victory - US Distribution 60 - NM -0.8 - -1.4 - TOTAL 2,380 2,240 +6.2% +20.9 +20.5 +87.6 +55.4 o/w MLT assets 2,163 2,018 +7.2% +24.5 +21.1 +93.3 +56.0 o/w Treasury products 217 222 -2.2% -3.6 -0.6 -5.7 -0.5

Details of assets under management & flows - by types of management and asset classes14

(bn€) AuM

31.12.2025 AuM

31.12.2024 % ch.

/31.12.2024 Inflows

Q4 2025 Inflows

Q4 2024 Inflows

2025 Inflows

2024 Active management 1,153 1,148 +0.5% +4.9 +5.5 +13.2 +7.6 Equities 205 206 -0.5% -3.0 -2.5 -10.4 -7.9 Multi-assets 277 263 +5.4% +1.9 -1.2 +3.6 -24.5 Bonds 671 679 -1.1% +6.0 +9.1 +19.9 +40.1 Structured products 40 44 -8.1% -1.1 +0.9 -5.5 +3.6 ETF & Index solutions 518 418 +23.7% +21.0 +11.5 +75.6 +23.9 ETFs & ETCs 342 268 +27.5% +18.1 +10.5 +46.5 +27.8 Index 175 150 +16.9% +2.9 +1.0 +29.1 -3.9 Private & alternative assets 65 70 -6.9% -0.6 -0.0 -2.1 -1.2 Private assets 62 66 -6.1% -0.4 +0.1 -1.2 +0.0 Alternative assets 3 4 -19.9% -0.3 -0.1 -0.9 -1.2 MLT ASSETS excl. JVs & US distrib. 1,776 1,680 +5.7% +24.2 +17.9 +81.2 +34.0 Treasury products excl. JVs 180 188 -4.5% -4.2 +0.7 -11.7 -1.8 TOTAL ASSETS excl. JVs & US distrib. 1,956 1,868 +4.7% +20.0 +18.5 +69.5 +32.2 JVs 364 372 -2.0% +1.7 +1.9 +19.5 +23.3 Victory - US distribution 60 - NM -0.8 - -1.4 - TOTAL 2,380 2,240 +6.2% +20.9 +20.5 +87.6 +55.4 o/w MLT assets 2,163 2,018 +7.2% +24.5 +21.1 +93.3 +56.0 o/w Treasury products 217 222 -2.2% -3.6 -0.6 -5.7 -0.5

Details of assets under management & flows - by geographic areas14

(bn€) AuM

31.12.2025 AuM

31.12.2024 % ch.

/31.12.2024 Inflows

Q4 2025 Inflows

Q4 2024 Inflows

2025 Inflows

2024 France 1,051 994 +5.7% -4.6 +5.9 +5.4 +18.7 Italy 199 202 -1.4% -2.7 -0.8 -9.0 -14.5 Rest of Europe 517 440 +17.5% +18.3 +11.1 +47.9 +17.1 Asia 475 469 +1.3% +3.6 -1.5 +32.6 +28.1 Rest of the world 138 135 +2.2% +6.4 +5.7 +10.7 +6.1 TOTAL 2,380 2,240 +6.2% +20.9 +20.5 +87.6 +55.4 TOTAL outside France 1,329 1,246 +6.7% +25.5 +14.6 +82.2 +36.8

Methodological Appendix – Alternative Performance Measures (APMs)

Accounting & adjusted data

Amundi has chosen to present adjusted accounting data for certain income items (net revenues. general operating expenses. share of net income of associates) in order to better reflect the economic and operating profitability of the company. These adjustments are intended to neutralise the impacts identified during acquisitions:

amortisation of distribution agreements or client contracts (Unicredit. Banco Sabadell. Alpha Associates as well as Bawag and Lyxor until 31/12/2024) in other revenues

amortisation related to the inclusion of earn-outs (Alpha Associates) and change in mark-to-market valuation of ICG stake in net financial income & others

amortisation of technological intangible assets (AIXIGO) in operating expenses

integration (Victory Capital) and acquisition (ICG) costs in operating expenses, and capital gain or loss on disposal (Victory Capital) in profit or loss on other assets

as well as provisioned expenses related to optimisation or restructuring plans (in operating expenses).

Finally, the adjustments applied by Victory Capital, a listed equity accounted entity, between its reported results and its adjusted results are included identically in the Amundi Group's results, as they correspond to adjustments of the same nature as those of the Group detailed above. They are included in the line share of net income from Victory Capital

The aggregate amounts of these items for the different periods under review are as follows:

Q4 2024*: -€35m before tax and -€28m after tax

2024*: -€103m before tax and -€77m after tax

Q3 2025: -€118m before tax and -€91m after tax

Q4 2025: -€45m before tax and -€30m after tax

2025: -€219m before tax and -€164m after tax. +€402m in capital gains (without tax effect)

Alternative Performance Measures15

In order to present an income statement that is closer to economic reality, Amundi publishes adjusted data that are calculated in accordance with the methodological appendix presented above.

The adjusted data can be reconciled with the accounting data as follows:

= accounting data





= adjusted data

1.

(€m) 2025 2024* 2024 Q4 2025 Q4 2024* Q4 2024 Q3 2025 Net revenue (a) 3,342 3,139 3,406 883 807 901 795 - Amortisation of intangible assets (bef. Tax) (73) (87) (87) (18) (22) (22) (18) - Other non-cash charges related to Alpha Associates (6) (4) (4) (1) (1) (1) (1) - ICG - MtM valuation 4 - - 4 - - - Net revenue - Adjusted (b) 3,417 3,231 3,497 899 831 924 815 Operating expenses (c) (1,895) (1,681) (1,852) (472) (429) (496) (518) - Integration and restructuring costs (bef. tax) (108) (2) (13) (20) (2) (13) (80) - Amortisation related to aixigo PPA (bef. Tax) (7) (1) (1) (2) (1) (1) (2) Operating expenses - Adjusted (d) (1,781) (1,677) (1,837) (450) (425) (482) (436) Gross operating income (e)=(a)+(c) 1,446 1,458 1,554 411 379 405 277 Gross operating income - Adjusted (f)=(b)+(d) 1,636 1,554 1,660 449 406 443 379 Cost / Income ratio (%) -(c)/(a) 56.7% 53.5% 54.4% 53.5% 53.1% 55.1% 65.2% Cost / Income ratio - adjusted (%) -(d)/(b) 52.1% 51.9% 52.5% 50.1% 51.2% 52.1% 53.5% Cost of risk and others (g) 394 (13) (10) (2) (3) (3) (1) Cost of risk and others - Adjusted (h) (8) (13) (10) (2) (3) (3) (1) Share of net income from JVs (i) 135 123 123 36 29 29 34 Share of net income from Victory Capital (j) 66 77 0 29 22 0 18 Share of net income from Victory Capital - Adjusted (k) 95 85 0 35 30 0 33 Pre-tax income (l)=(e)+(g)+(i)+(j) 2,041 1,646 1,668 474 427 431 327 Pre-tax income - Adjusted (m)=(f)+(h)+(i)+(k) 1,858 1,749 1,774 519 462 469 445 Corporate tax (n) (452) (344) (366) (128) (78) (83) (79) Corporate tax - Adjusted (o) (507) (370) (394) (143) (85) (93) (106) Non-controlling interests (p) 3 3 3 0 1 1 1 Net income group share (q)=(l)+(n)+(p) 1,592 1,305 1,305 346 349 349 249 Net income group share - Adjusted (r)=(m)+(o)+(p) 1,354 1,382 1,382 376 377 377 340 Earnings per share (€) 7.74 6.37 6.37 1.68 1.70 1.70 1.21 Earnings per share - Adjusted (€) 6.58 6.75 6.75 1.82 1.84 1.84 1.65

* For comparison purposes, the 2024 results have been restated as if Amundi US had been consolidated using the 100% equity method from the second quarter. therefore without contribution to revenues. expenses and taxes. but only to net income via an equity-accounted company line. The 2025 results have not been restated. so Amundi US remains fully integrated over the period corresponding to the first quarter.

Shareholding

31 December 2025 30 September 2025 30 June 2025 31 December 2024 (units) Number of shares % of share Number of shares % of share Number of shares % of share Number of shares % of share Crédit Agricole Group 141,057,399 68.35% 141,057,399 68.67% 141,057,399 68.67% 141,057,399 68.67% Employees 4,990,841 2.42% 4,221,408 2.06% 4,398,054 2.14% 4,272,132 2.08% Treasury shares 1,631,846 0.79% 1,651,188 0.80% 1,625,258 0.79% 1,992,485 0.97% Free float 58,706,240 28.44% 58,489,267 28.47% 58,338,551 28.40% 58,097,246 28.28% Number of shares at end of period 206,386,326 100.0% 205,419,262 100.0% 205,419,262 100.0% 205,419,262 100.0% Average number of shares year-to-date 205,580,881 - 205,419,262 - 205,419,262 - 204,776,239 - Average number of shares quarter-to-date 206,060,467 - 205,419,262 - 205,419,262 - 205,159,257 -

Average number of shares on a prorata basis

The average number of shares increased by +0.3% between Q3 2025 and Q4 2025, increased by +0.4% between Q4 2024 and Q4 2025, and increased by +0.4% between the full year 2024 and the full year 2025

A capital increase reserved for employees was booked on 23 October 2025. 967,064 shares (~0.5% of the capital before the transaction) were created.





Financial communication calendar

Q1 2026 earnings release: Wednesday 29 April 2026

General Shareholders’ Meeting: Tuesday 2 June 2026

Dividend: ex-dividend date on Tuesday 9 June 2026, payment from Thursday 11 June 2026

Q2 and H1 2026 earnings release: Thursday 30 July 2026

Q3 and 9-month 2026 results: Thursday 29 October 2026





About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players16, offers its 200 million clients - retail, institutional and corporate - a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in traditional or real assets. This offering is enhanced with IT tools and services to cover the entire savings value chain. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages close to €2.4 trillion of assets17.

With its six international investment hubs18, financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape.

Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,600 employees in 34 countries.

Amundi. a trusted partner that acts every day in the interest of its clients and society.

www.amundi.com

Press contacts:

Natacha Andermahr

Tel. +33 1 76 37 86 05

natacha.andermahr@amundi.com

Corentin Henry

Tel. +33 1 76 36 26 96

corentin.henry@amundi.com

Investor contacts:

Cyril Meilland, CFA

Tel. +33 1 76 32 62 67

cyril.meilland@amundi.com

Thomas Lapeyre

Tel. +33 1 76 33 70 54

thomas.lapeyre@amundi.com

Annabelle Wiriath

Tel. + 33 1 76 32 43 92

annabelle.wiriath@amundi.com

DISCLAIMER

This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to sell or buy. nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for. any securities of Amundi shares in the United States of America or France. Amundi shares may not be offered. subscribed for or sold in the United States of America without being registered in accordance with the U.S. Securities Act of 1933. as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"). except under an exemption or in connection with a transaction not subject to registration under the U.S. Securities Act. The Amundi shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and Amundi does not intend to make a public offering of its securities in the United States of America or France.

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding Amundi's financial position and results. This data does not constitute a "forecast" or "estimate" of profit within the meaning of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/980.

This forward-looking statements includes financial projections and estimates that are derived from scenarios based on a number of economic assumptions in a given competitive and regulatory environment. considerations relating to projects. objectives and expectations relating to future events. operations. products and services. as well as assumptions regarding future events. operations. products and services. performance and future synergies. By their nature. they are therefore subject to uncertainties and consequently. no assurance can be given as to the achievement of these projections and estimates and Amundi's financial position and results could differ materially from those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements contained herein.

Amundi undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as of the date of this document. The risks that could affect Amundi's financial position and results are further detailed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers. The reader is advised to consider all of these uncertainties and risks before forming their own opinion.

The figures presented in this document have been approved by Amundi's Board of Directors and have been prepared in accordance with the prudential rules in force and IFRS standards. as adopted by the European Union and applicable as of the date of this document. but remain subject to the ongoing work of the statutory auditors.

Unless otherwise stated. the sources of rankings and market positions are internal. The information contained in this document. to the extent that it relates to entities other than Amundi. or is derived from external sources. has not been reviewed by a supervisory authority. nor has it generally been subject to independent verification. and no representation or commitment is given in respect of it. and no certainty should be given as to the accuracy, truthfulness and completeness of the information or opinions contained in this document. Neither Amundi nor its representatives shall be liable for any decision taken or negligence or for any damage that may result from the use of this document or its content or anything relating to them or any document or information to which it may refer.

The sum of the values in the tables and analyses may differ slightly from the total reported due to rounding.

1 Adjusted data: see p. 13

2 Pro forma: in this document, the historical series have been restated on a comparable basis, see appendix pp. 8 and 9

3 See definition of assets under management p. 10

4 The inflows presented in this section are for the year 2025 and are not cumulative, since they may overlap in part, for example an ETF sold to a digital player in Asia.

5 See press release of 18 November 2025

6 Paris-Aligned Benchmark (PAB): standards for alignment with the maximum warming objective set at COP21 in Paris of +1.5°C

7 Medium-Long Term (MLT) assets, excluding associates (Asian JVs and Victory Capital's US distribution)

8 Consolidated using the equity method. Victory Capital was only consolidated over the last three quarters of 2025, and the pro forma change compares its contribution to that of Amundi US over the same period of 2024

9 Exceptional dividend of €130m (Amundi share) in the fourth quarter, as part of its listing project announced in November; it should be noted that, as SBI MF is consolidated, this dividend did not contribute to the Amundi Group's revenues or results, but it did increase its cash position

10 Shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible fixed assets

11 Detached on Tuesday 9 June 2026 and paid as of Thursday 11 June 2026

12 Dividend divided by reported net income excluding non-cash flow-related exceptional items

13 26% of Victory Capital as from Q2 2025 and 100% of Amundi US in 2024 (Q2, Q3 and Q4)

14 See definition of assets under management, p. 10

15 See also the section 4.3 of the 2024 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on 16 April 2025 under number D25-0272

16 Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2025, based on assets under management as of 31/12/2024

17 Amundi data as of 31/12/2025

18 Paris, London, Dublin, Milan, Tokyo and San Antonio (via our strategic partnership with Victory Capital)

Attachment