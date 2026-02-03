SIKA EXPANDS ITS GLOBAL MANUFACTURING FOOTPRINT ACROSS GROWTH MARKETS WITH FIVE NEW PLANTS



Sika has expanded its global manufacturing network with the opening of five new sites located in the United States, Argentina, Colombia, Bangladesh, and Tanzania. These facilities mark an important step in increasing the company’s production capacity and further strengthening its global supply chain in key growth markets. Each site is strategically located and designed to efficiently meet rising regional demand for high-performance construction materials, while reinforcing Sika’s commitment to customer proximity and supply chain flexibility.



UNITED STATES: STRENGTHENING POSITION IN A CORE MARKET

Sika has opened a new state-of-the-art concrete admixture facility in Haines City, Florida, further strengthening its position in one of the company’s largest markets. The plant, which utilizes the highest level of automation of any Sika admixture site in the country, will efficiently produce a full range of Sika technologies that enhance concrete performance, durability, and sustainability. The facility also contributes to Sika’s sustainability goals: Due to its water- and waste-reduction systems, it is expected to reduce carbon emissions by approximately 8,000 tons by 2032.



ARGENTINA: EXPANDING MARKET PENETRATION IN THE NORTHEAST REGION

A new manufacturing facility has been inaugurated in Puerto Tirol, Chaco, which will produce dry mortar products for the Northeast region of Argentina. With more than 80 years of presence in the country, the new site becomes Sika’s eighth production facility, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to growth and innovation in the region. Following several challenging years, the Argentinian construction market has returned to a growth path, creating opportunities for Sika to achieve greater market penetration and strengthen customer engagement.



COLOMBIA: GROWING FOOTPRINT IN A KEY INDUSTRIAL HUB

Sika has opened a modern manufacturing site in Cali, Colombia, a region that generates 30% of the nation’s GDP and is home to 20% of its population. The new facility will produce mortars, tile adhesives, interior wall finishing, acrylic coatings, and concrete admixtures to meet Colombia’s growing construction and infrastructure demands. The Cali plant will also enhance the company’s ability to serve both domestic and export markets with greater efficiency.



BANGLADESH: SUPPORTING A FAST-GROWING CONSTRUCTION MARKET

Sika’s new site in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, manufactures concrete admixtures and mortars that enhance performance, durability, and sustainability of buildings and infrastructure in this market. This site will also help to service demand for Sika’s recently launched high-performance tile adhesive in Bangladesh and across the region.

The Bangladeshi construction market is a high growth market and is expected to continue to grow at a CAGR of more than seven percent for the period 2026–2029, driven by continued strength across key development sectors such as infrastructure, energy, education, housing, and further supported by major state-funded investment programs.



TANZANIA: EXPANDING REACH ACROSS EAST AFRICA

Sika has established a new production site in Mwanza — a fast-growing economic region, major mining hub, and one of Africa’s most populous areas. This facility manufactures mortars, admixtures, specialized grouts for mining and construction, as well as grinding aids for cement plants. Thanks to its strategic location, it serves local demand and exports to Burundi, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, further strengthening Sika’s presence in East Africa amid strong industrial and infrastructure growth. Tanzania’s construction market is growing rapidly and expected to continue expanding by a mid-high single digit over the coming years.



SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world, produces in over 400 factories, and develops innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. Approximately 33,000 employees generated CHF 11.20 billion in sales in 2025.

