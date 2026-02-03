WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should homeowners prioritize to maximize both price and efficiency when selling their home? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring expert guidance from New Home Construction Expert Drew Swain of Southern Hospitality Real Estate & Construction in Winter Haven, Florida.

The article offers practical advice for homeowners trying to make smart decisions during the sales process. According to the piece, it all starts with setting the right price. Rather than guessing, the article recommends using real-time market data and recent comparable sales to create a pricing strategy. This approach, the article explains, helps reduce time-to-market and attracts buyers who are ready to act.

Preparing the home is another key theme. The article outlines how small repairs, fresh paint, and neutral staging can increase a home's appeal. These changes are often affordable and can lead to stronger first impressions—especially online, where most buyers start their search. Curb appeal is also mentioned as a factor that can influence both buyer interest and offer price.

The HelloNation article also discusses timing. It notes that listing a home during peak seasons, such as spring, can increase visibility. To take full advantage of seasonal demand, the article recommends scheduling professional photography and staging in advance. This type of coordination, it suggests, allows sellers to make the most of high-traffic periods.

Legal and procedural steps are another focus. The article highlights how seller disclosures and contract terms should be handled early. By being transparent about the home's condition, sellers can reduce the risk of delays and legal issues. It also emphasizes that understanding the paperwork—rather than rushing through it—is essential for avoiding last-minute problems.

Throughout the article, the advice from New Home Construction Expert Drew Swain serves as a roadmap for reducing stress and increasing profits. The article points out that while selling a home can feel overwhelming, a clear plan backed by expert insights can make a significant difference. This is especially true for first-time sellers or those navigating complex markets.

The keyword phrase "new home construction expert" underscores Swain’s role in helping sellers think like builders and buyers. His experience in both real estate and construction offers a dual perspective that adds value throughout the sales journey. The article shows how combining market awareness with property readiness can lead to stronger results.

