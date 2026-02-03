Copenhagen, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The contract has a five-year duration and will go live in Q4 2026.
ISS signs new partnership in the UK
ISS, a leading global workplace experience and facility services company, has been selected as the new integrated facilities services (IFS) provider for a new customer in the UK. The contract has an annual value of more than DKK 100 million.
| Source: ISS World Services A/S ISS World Services A/S
Recommended Reading
-
January 26, 2026 01:13 ET | Source: ISS World Services A/S
Copenhagen, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the new contract, ISS will transition from delivering selected services as a subcontractor to becoming the customer’s direct and primary partner...Read More
-
December 23, 2025 00:58 ET | Source: ISS World Services A/S
Copenhagen , Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISS has partnered with the NSW Government since 1994. Under the new contract, ISS will continue to deliver cleaning services to schools, Technical and...Read More