Prosper Trading to Offer $2 Million Prop Challenge Accounts with New Capital from Regal Investments





NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prosper Trading , a bold cryptocurrency proprietary trading firm, today announced the availability of $2 million prop challenge accounts, made possible through new liquidity provided by Regal Investments , a prominent institutional investment firm managing over $2.4 billion in assets.



The expanded capital is part of Regal Investments' Crypto Conquest Fund portfolio, which has entrusted Prosper Trading with managing a significant portion of their cryptocurrency trading allocation. This strategic partnership represents a major milestone in the evolution of cryptocurrency prop trading and provides qualified traders with unprecedented access to institutional-grade capital.

"This collaboration with Regal Investments validates our position as a trusted leader in the cryptocurrency prop trading space," said Mark Hill, Spokesperson at Prosper Trading. "The availability of $2 million challenge accounts demonstrates our commitment to identifying and supporting elite trading talent while maintaining the rigorous risk management standards that institutional investors demand."



Expanding Opportunities for Crypto Traders



Prosper Trading aims to establish itself as a premier destination for cryptocurrency traders seeking to showcase their skills and trade with substantial capital without risking their own funds. The platform offers traders the opportunity to earn up to 90% of their profits while accessing advanced trading tools, comprehensive cryptocurrency pair coverage, and instant withdrawal capabilities.



The new $2 million prop challenge accounts will be available to qualified traders who successfully complete Prosper Trading's evaluation process, which assesses trading strategy, risk management capabilities, and consistent performance. Selected traders will gain access to significantly larger capital pools while adhering to strict risk management protocols designed to protect both trader and firm interests.



Strategic Partnership with Regal Investments



Regal Investments, founded in 2018, has been strategically increasing its exposure to cryptocurrency markets since 2022 as part of its diversified investment approach. The firm's Crypto Conquest Fund represents approximately 1.25% of Regal's total assets under management, reflecting a measured approach to digital asset investment.

"Cryptocurrency prop trading is a promising avenue for identifying exceptional trading talent and participating in the digital asset revolution," said Roble Regal, CEO of Regal Investments. "Prosper Trading's solid record, unique risk management framework, and innovative platform made them the ideal partner for this initiative. We're always excited to support the next generation of cryptocurrency traders through this collaboration."



The partnership enables Regal Investments to deploy capital strategically within the cryptocurrency markets while leveraging Prosper Trading's expertise in trader evaluation, platform technology, and market execution.



About Prosper Trading



Prosper Trading is a leading cryptocurrency proprietary trading firm that provides qualified traders with access to substantial capital for trading digital assets. The platform enables traders to prove their skills through structured evaluation challenges and earn significant profit shares without risking personal capital. With advanced technology, comprehensive cryptocurrency pair coverage, and instant withdrawal capabilities, Prosper Trading has established itself as a premier destination for serious cryptocurrency traders worldwide. For more information, users can visit https://prosper.trading .



About Regal Investments



Founded in 2018, Regal Investments manages over $2.4 billion in assets across traditional and alternative investment strategies. The firm focuses on identifying emerging opportunities and supporting innovative approaches to wealth generation. Regal Investments has been expanding its digital asset exposure since 2022, viewing cryptocurrency as a natural evolution of its prosperity investment philosophy.

