Targeted Cancer Therapy Market to Reach US$ 175.48 Billion by 2035 Driven by Precision Oncology Adoption, ADC Innovation, and Regulatory Productivity Says Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global targeted cancer therapy market is projected to hit the market valuation of USD 175.48 billion by 2035 from USD 90.89 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.80% during the forecast period 2026–2035.

The global targeted cancer therapy market growth is underpinned by three distinct commercial drivers: the superior performance of next-generation conjugates, the expansion of the addressable patient population through novel targets, and an unprecedented rate of regulatory productivity.

The revenue potential of the market is being redefined by the success of Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs). Assets such as datopotamab deruxtecan have set new clinical benchmarks, demonstrating objective response rates exceeding 70% in advanced NSCLC. This level of efficacy—combined with hazard ratios significantly favoring progression-free survival—is accelerating the displacement of traditional chemotherapy and securing ADCs as a dominant revenue category. Simultaneously, the market is witnessing the rise of protein degradation technologies. PROTACs are emerging as a disruptive force in high-value indications like breast cancer, outperforming standard endocrine therapies and doubling progression-free survival metrics, thereby validating a new, high-growth asset class for investors.

The targeted cancer therapy market growth is further catalyzed by the successful targeting of mutations that historically evaded pharmacological intervention. The commercialization of KRAS G12C inhibitors has opened a lucrative revenue vertical, delivering confirmed response rates over 50% in refractory cases. The pipeline is rapidly maturing beyond this niche, with next-generation pan-KRAS agents showing robust potential across broader G12D/V mutations. This evolution from single-mutation targeting to broad-spectrum inhibition is expected to significantly expand the eligible patient pool, driving volume growth in previously stagnant segments.

Key Findings

Based on therapy, monoclonal antibodies set to capture over 43% revenue share of the targeted cancer therapy market.

Based on disease indication, Lung Cancer emerged as the key contributor to the market with more than 32% market share.

Based on end user, hospitals accounts for 58% market share.

North America to continue enjoying the lion’s share of over 39% in the market.

Why Does The United States Remain The Uncontested Center Of Gravity For Oncology Innovation?

The United States commands an unassailable lead in the targeted cancer therapy market, primarily driven by a regulatory ecosystem that aggressively favors speed and scientific novelty. The FDA’s Office of Oncologic Diseases set a global benchmark by approving 17 novel drugs in 2024 alone, signaling to developers that breakthrough innovation receives a viable commercial pathway. This transparent regulatory environment has concentrated clinical activity heavily within US borders, where over 5,000 active oncology trials are currently underway. Consequently, the region acts as the primary validation ground for high-value assets before they reach international markets.

Financial depth further cements this dominance, as US-based biotech firms attract the lion’s share of global venture capital. The launch of Xaira Therapeutics with USD 1 billion in committed capital in April 2024 exemplifies this immense liquidity. Furthermore, the industry is rapidly domesticating its supply chain to ensure resilience; Novartis is investing USD 200 million to expand manufacturing capacities in Indiana and California, while Nucleus RadioPharma is constructing a 53,000 square-foot facility in Arizona. Such massive infrastructure projects ensure that the US remains the operational heart of the targeted therapy industry.

By Therapy Type, Antibody Innovation Captures 43% Revenue Through Conjugates and Bispecifics

Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) retain their commanding position in the targeted cancer therapy market with over 43% of the market revenue, yet the drivers of this dominance have shifted fundamentally. The growth engine has moved beyond standard naked antibodies to "armed" mechanisms, specifically Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) and bispecific antibodies. As of 2025, the ADC segment alone is valued at approximately $13.6 billion, fueled by the commercial success of next-generation molecules like Enhertu, which now commands a 23.3% share of the ADC sector.

This revenue surge in the targeted cancer therapy market is justified by the clinical ability of ADCs to deliver potent cytotoxic payloads directly to tumor cells, bypassing the systemic toxicity limits of traditional chemotherapy. Simultaneously, the bispecific antibody market has matured rapidly, reaching a valuation of $9 billion in 2025. These dual-targeting agents are reshaping standards of care by engaging T-cells and tumor antigens simultaneously. The financial impact is compounded by the high price points of these complex biologics; unlike biosimilar-threatened legacy antibodies, these novel formats enjoy robust patent exclusivity, ensuring that the antibody segment remains the primary revenue generator for the foreseeable future.

By Disease Indication, Lung Cancer Secures 32% Share via KRAS Breakthroughs and Biomarker Adoption

Lung cancer remains the most lucrative disease indication, holding more than 32% of the market share of the targeted cancer therapy market, a figure now bolstered by the successful targeting of previously "undruggable" mutations. The most significant catalyst in 2025 is the rapid commercialization of KRAS inhibitors. With KRAS mutations present in approximately 25% of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) cases, the approval and adoption of G12C inhibitors have opened a massive new revenue vertical, with the KRAS inhibitor market alone valued at $526 million this year.

This segment’s dominance is further entrenched by record-high biomarker testing rates, which drive prescription volumes. In 2025, testing rates for established markers like EGFR reached 88.7%, ensuring that nearly every eligible patient is identified for targeted therapy. While screening eligibility remains a challenge, the conversion of diagnosed patients into targeted therapy users is higher in lung cancer than any other indication. The expansion of the therapeutic arsenal to include MET and RET inhibitors alongside established EGFR and ALK therapies ensures that lung cancer remains the central focus of pharmaceutical portfolios.

By End User, Complex Care Protocols Anchor 58% Market Share Within Hospital Networks

Hospitals maintain a decisive 58% market share, a dominance in the global targeted cancer therapy market justified by their exclusive role as the engine of clinical research and complex drug delivery. The administration of next-generation therapies, particularly ADCs and bispecifics, carries risks such as cytokine release syndrome and ocular toxicity, necessitating the intensive monitoring capabilities found only in hospital inpatient or specialized outpatient settings.

Furthermore, hospitals are the primary beneficiaries of the 2025 surge in clinical trials. Oncology protocols accounted for 41% of all global clinical trials started this year, with Phase II trial initiations jumping to over 2,200 studies. This research volume effectively locks patients into the hospital ecosystem, as access to experimental and cutting-edge treatments is heavily concentrated in academic medical centers. Data from 2025 indicates that 21.6% of cancer patients enroll in trials at major designated cancer centers, compared to only 4.1% at community sites. Consequently, the hospital sector captures the majority of high-value revenue streams, serving as the indispensable hub where advanced science meets patient care.

Massive Patient Enrollment In Phase Three Trials Validates Novel Therapeutic Intervention Strategies

Large-scale clinical studies are generating robust data that validates the targeted cancer therapy market. For instance, the MARIPOSA Phase III trial enrolled 1,074 patients to rigorously evaluate amivantamab combinations in EGFR-mutated lung cancer. Simultaneously, researchers recruited 866 patients for the DESTINY-Breast06 trial to test trastuzumab deruxtecan in HER2-low and HER2-ultralow breast cancer. Such massive participation extends to other indications, as the ADRIATIC trial enrolled 730 patients to assess durvalumab consolidation in small cell lung cancer. Additionally, the NADINA trial recruited 423 patients to compare neoadjuvant immunotherapy against standard adjuvant therapy in melanoma.

Smaller but pivotal studies also contribute significantly to the targeted cancer therapy market’s momentum. The LAURA trial randomized 216 patients to establish the efficacy of osimertinib in stage III EGFR-mutated lung cancer. Beyond individual studies, over 5,000 active oncology clinical trials were reported in North America as of late 2024. Over 100 antibody-drug conjugates were confirmed to be in active clinical development. Despite these high numbers, a major 2024 study found that only 7.1% of US cancer patients were enrolled in treatment trials. However, 21.9% participated in some form of clinical research, indicating potential for engagement growth within the market.

Superior Survival Outcomes and Efficacy Data Propel Global Precision Medicine Adoption Rates

Clinical efficacy remains the primary engine driving the targeted cancer therapy market. In the LAURA trial, osimertinib demonstrated a median progression-free survival (PFS) of 39.1 months compared to just 5.6 months for placebo. Similarly, the ADRIATIC trial showed durvalumab extended median overall survival to 55.9 months versus 33.4 months for placebo, representing a substantial 22.5-month gain. Enhertu achieved a median PFS of 13.2 months in the DESTINY-Breast06 trial for HER2-low patients. These results confirm that targeted agents offer dramatic improvements over traditional standards.

New data continues to reshape treatment paradigms. The NADINA trial reported that 83.7% of patients in the neoadjuvant arm were event-free at 12 months, compared to 57.2% in the standard arm. Amivantamab plus lazertinib reduced the risk of progression with a Hazard Ratio of 0.70 compared to osimertinib in the MARIPOSA trial. Real-world evidence further supports these findings; teclistamab usage covered 91% of patients in a 2024 cohort of 202 bispecific-treated myeloma patients. Additionally, the FDA granted approval to vorasidenib based on a PFS of 27.7 months vs 11.1 months for placebo in glioma patients, reinforcing the value of the targeted cancer therapy market.

Multi-Billion Dollar Acquisition Deals Signal High Confidence In Strategic Oncology Assets

Major pharmaceutical companies are deploying vast capital to consolidate positions in the targeted cancer therapy market. Bristol Myers Squibb acquired RayzeBio for USD 4.1 billion in February 2024 to secure actinium-based radiopharmaceutical assets. Novartis followed suit by acquiring MorphoSys for USD 2.9 billion to bolster its oncology pipeline. AstraZeneca also expanded its capabilities, acquiring Fusion Pharmaceuticals for USD 2.4 billion in March 2024. Johnson & Johnson joined the trend by acquiring Ambrx Biopharma for USD 2.0 billion to gain a proprietary ADC platform.

Deal activity remained robust throughout the year. Genmab acquired ProfoundBio for USD 1.8 billion in April 2024 to obtain next-gen ADCs. Novartis continued its spending spree by acquiring Mariana Oncology for USD 1.75 billion in May 2024. Vertex Pharmaceuticals executed the largest deal of Q2 2024 by acquiring Alpine Immune Sciences for USD 4.9 billion. Cross-border activity was also significant, as the Novartis-Argo Biopharmaceutical deal in Jan 2024 for cardiovascular and oncology assets was valued at USD 4.165 billion. These massive valuations reflect strong industry confidence in the market.

Rapid Infrastructure Expansion Supports Increasing Demand For Complex Radioligand Manufacturing Capacities

Manufacturing capacity is scaling rapidly to meet the growing needs of the targeted cancer therapy market. Novartis is targeting a production capacity of 250,000 radioligand doses annually starting in 2024. The company opened a new 70,000 square-foot manufacturing facility in Indianapolis in early 2024 to support these goals. Additionally, Novartis broke ground on 2 additional US manufacturing facilities in California and Indiana during 2024. The total investment for these new Novartis facilities stands at USD 200 million. Currently, 4 active manufacturing sites now support Novartis's radioligand network globally.

Competitors are also building substantial infrastructure to avoid supply bottlenecks. Nucleus RadioPharma announced plans for a 53,000 square-foot facility in Mesa, Arizona, in Oct 2024. Nucleus RadioPharma is simultaneously building a 48,000 square-foot facility in Spring House, Pennsylvania. These Nucleus expansions are expected to create 100 new skilled jobs. Such physical expansion confirms that supply chain resilience is a top priority for stakeholders in the targeted cancer therapy market.

Venture Capital Flows Heavily Into Next Generation Precision Oncology Platform Biotech Companies

Private equity investors remain extremely bullish on the targeted cancer therapy market. Xaira Therapeutics launched with USD 1 billion in committed capital in April 2024 to advance AI-driven drug discovery. Later in the year, Revolution Medicines raised USD 862.5 million in December 2024 to fund RAS-targeted therapies. Jazz Pharmaceuticals secured USD 850 million in a financing round in September 2024. Obsidian Therapeutics also successfully secured USD 160.5 million in Series C funding in April 2024 for cell therapy development.

Smaller biotech firms also attracted significant funding to fuel innovation. Alterome Therapeutics raised USD 132 million in Series B funding in April 2024 for precision oncology. ProfoundBio raised USD 112 million in Series B funding in February 2024 prior to its acquisition. Alamar Biosciences raised USD 100 million in Series C funding in February 2024. These substantial capital injections ensure that the targeted cancer therapy market will continue to produce breakthrough technologies.

Intense Research Output and Patent Filings Highlight Global Competitive Innovation Landscape Trends

Scientific productivity is exploding, driving rapid advancements in the targeted cancer therapy market. Over 3,000 scientific abstracts were selected for presentation at the ASCO 2024 Annual Meeting. The conference drew over 40,000 oncology professionals to Chicago to discuss these findings. The ASCO 2024 program featured over 200 sessions dedicated to cancer care advancements. Intellectual property activity mirrors this research intensity, with 342 immuno-oncology patent applications filed by the pharmaceutical industry in Q3 2024 alone.

Regional contributions to innovation are shifting significantly. 33% of all healthcare patent filings in Q3 2024 originated from China. Roche led the industry with 54 international oncology patents published in 2024. Novartis followed closely with 46 oncology-related patents in 2024. Johnson & Johnson secured 30 oncology patents in the same 2024 analysis period. These metrics demonstrate the fierce competition and high innovation rate characterizing the targeted cancer therapy market.

Global Licensing Deals and Novel Modalities Reshape Future Cancer Treatment Paradigms

Emerging modalities are expanding the technical boundaries of the targeted cancer therapy market. 4 major radioligand deals exceeding USD 1 billion each occurred in the first half of 2024. Regulatory success accompanied these deals, as 3 bispecific antibodies received FDA approval in 2024. The cell therapy sector also advanced, with 7 CAR-T cell therapies FDA-approved as of January 2025. Additionally, 2 new CAR-T therapies were approved in India in 2024. The FDA granted 2 Breakthrough Therapy Designations to sacituzumab-based assets in December 2024.

Global collaboration is intensifying to support these advancements. Chinese biopharma companies executed USD 30 billion worth of oncology licensing deals in 2024. 27 oncology licensing deals were signed between Chinese and non-Chinese companies in 2024. Clinical trials reflect this global diversity; in the NADINA trial, 212 patients received neoadjuvant ipilimumab plus nivolumab. These diverse global activities underscore the universal demand fueling the targeted cancer therapy market.

