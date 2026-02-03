HemostOD awarded CHF 2 million Innosuisse grant to support key development milestones

Lausanne, Switzerland — 03 February 2026 – HemostOD, a private Swiss company pioneering the ex vivo manufacturing of donor-free, off-the-shelf universal human blood platelets, today announced that it has been awarded a grant of CHF 2 million ($2.5 million) by Innosuisse, the Swiss Innovation Agency, to support the preclinical development of its donor-free universal platelets for transfusion.

“This non-dilutive funding further strengthens our financial position and will play a pivotal role in helping us to pursue our mission to address the global shortage of platelets affecting millions of cancer, trauma and surgical patients every year,” said Faouzi Khechana, CEO of HemostOD. “Our proprietary platform has the potential to revolutionize blood supply by producing unlimited platelets with improved safety and lower cost. This provides for low clinical risk and a streamlined development path with significant market opportunity.”

HemostOD has financing in place to achieve major value-inflection points toward Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance, including the launch of a pilot production line to establish the commercial scalability of its platform technology and a pre-IND meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on regulatory alignment.

Innosuisse aims to strengthen the competitiveness of Swiss companies with its funding instruments. It supports start-ups prior to their entry to market by providing funding for science-based projects that demonstrate significant innovation potential. Innosuisse start-up funding is highly competitive with approximately ten percent of applicants approved.

Faouzi Khechana added: “We would like to thank Innosuisse for awarding HemostOD this prestigious competitive grant, which recognizes our unique ability to manufacture universal, donor-free human platelets on demand in under two hours. This innovative approach to platelet delivery could address a major unmet medical need and transform patient care in transfusion medicine.”

HemostOD (www.hemostod.com) is a Swiss company pioneering the ex vivo manufacturing of donor-free, off-the-shelf universal human blood platelets to address the urgent global platelet shortage that impacts millions of cancer, trauma and surgical patients each year, a $5.7 billion market opportunity. The company has developed scalable proprietary bioreactor technology that manufactures universal platelets using immortalized hematopoietic stem cells in vitro. HemostOD’s platform technology has the potential to transform transfusion medicine worldwide by eliminating dependence on donors, improving safety, and extending availability. The Compnay holds strong intellectual property (14 granted patents) and is pursuing a clear, de-risked regulatory path to market in U.S. and Europe.

