Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from January 26 to January 30, 2026

 | Source: Elis S.A. Elis S.A.

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from January 26 to January 30, 2026

Puteaux, February 3, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from January 26 to January 30, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer nameIssuer code
(LEI)		 Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total Volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/26/2026FR001243512155,99924.1825XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/26/2026FR001243512136,50524.1516DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/26/2026FR00124351214,78524.1500TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/26/2026FR00124351215,87424.1576AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/27/2026FR001243512158,11524.6266XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/27/2026FR001243512138,63224.6422DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/27/2026FR00124351215,09824.6138TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/27/2026FR00124351216,21824.6287AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/28/2026FR001243512159,34224.5440XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/28/2026FR001243512140,27324.5388DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/28/2026FR00124351215,41624.4696TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/28/2026FR00124351216,63224.4908AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/29/2026FR001243512160,29424.5377XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/29/2026FR001243512141,83124.5455DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/29/2026FR00124351215,56824.5500TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/29/2026FR00124351216,94624.5540AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/30/2026FR001243512162,73724.5889XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/30/2026FR001243512143,73624.6071DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/30/2026FR00124351215,92324.5980TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49201/30/2026FR00124351217,58724.6125AQE
 Total557,51124.5009 

        
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly, the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment


Attachments

Elis - Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from January 26 to January 30, 2026

Recommended Reading