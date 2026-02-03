Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from January 26 to January 30, 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from January 26 to January 30, 2026

Puteaux, February 3, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from January 26 to January 30, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/26/2026 FR0012435121 55,999 24.1825 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/26/2026 FR0012435121 36,505 24.1516 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/26/2026 FR0012435121 4,785 24.1500 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/26/2026 FR0012435121 5,874 24.1576 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/27/2026 FR0012435121 58,115 24.6266 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/27/2026 FR0012435121 38,632 24.6422 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/27/2026 FR0012435121 5,098 24.6138 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/27/2026 FR0012435121 6,218 24.6287 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/28/2026 FR0012435121 59,342 24.5440 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/28/2026 FR0012435121 40,273 24.5388 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/28/2026 FR0012435121 5,416 24.4696 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/28/2026 FR0012435121 6,632 24.4908 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/29/2026 FR0012435121 60,294 24.5377 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/29/2026 FR0012435121 41,831 24.5455 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/29/2026 FR0012435121 5,568 24.5500 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/29/2026 FR0012435121 6,946 24.5540 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/30/2026 FR0012435121 62,737 24.5889 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/30/2026 FR0012435121 43,736 24.6071 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/30/2026 FR0012435121 5,923 24.5980 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 01/30/2026 FR0012435121 7,587 24.6125 AQE Total 557,511 24.5009



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly, the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

