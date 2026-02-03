Persica Pharmaceuticals' Positive Clinical Data for PP353 Treatment of Chronic Low Back Pain Published in The Lancet's eClinicalMedicine

First publication of clinical efficacy data for PP353, in development for chronic Low Back Pain





Trial demonstrated that PP353 delivers clinically meaningful and durable reduction in pain and disability in patients with chronic Low Back Pain and Modic Type 1 changes





PP353 has the potential to offer an alternative to long-term opioid use for pain relief, by targeting the cause of the pain rather than the symptoms





London, UK, 3 February 2026 - Persica Pharmaceuticals Limited (Persica), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a transformative treatment for chronic Low Back Pain (cLBP), today announces the publication of positive data from its Phase 1b Modic Trial in The Lancet’s eClinicalMedicine. The data show that Persica's targeted, intradiscal, non-opioid therapeutic approach can effectively treat chronic Low Back Pain (cLBP) with Modic Type 1 changes, by targeting the underlying bacterial cause.

Addressing the root cause of pain:

cLBP is a disabling and debilitating disease that affects millions of people worldwide who have limited effective treatment options. PP353, a novel, non-opioid, intradiscal therapy delivered directly to the site of infection, is the first targeted therapy for cLBP with Modic Type 1 changes. Most patients with these Modic changes are not helped by existing standards of care and there is evidence that bacterial infection is the key contributor to pain in this subgroup. By addressing the infection - the root cause of the pain - rather than just the symptoms, PP353 has the potential to transform how this disease is treated. Approximately 25% of patients with moderate to severe cLBP have Modic Type 1 changes, identifiable with an MRI scan; this is equivalent to four million people in the US, Europe and Japan.

Compelling clinical outcomes from the Phase 1b trial:

Patients enrolled in the study published today had been suffering from severe back pain for an average of five years, with high levels of disability affecting daily function, mobility, and quality of life. Following two intradiscal injections administered on day 1 and day 5, patients experienced clinically meaningful improvements in pain and disability within 1–3 months, with continued gains through 12 months. Significant improvements were seen in key daily activities such as standing up, walking, climbing stairs, and maintaining normal home and work routines.

Key findings:

The randomised, double-blind, sham-controlled (placebo) Phase 1b trial involved 40 participants across four countries and showed that PP353 significantly reduced pain, improved patients' ability to function in daily life, and reduced their use of painkillers including opioids.

Patients receiving PP353 showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in all key endpoints compared with placebo, at 12 months

The primary endpoint revealed a 3.4-point reduction in pain scores for the PP353 group versus 2.0 points for placebo (p=0.028), representing a 30% between-group difference

On secondary outcomes PP353 participants experienced substantial reductions in disability scores: 63% improvement on the Roland Morris Disability Questionnaire and 51% on the Oswestry Disability Index, both significantly superior to placebo

Over 60% of PP353 participants achieved clinically meaningful pain reductions of ≥50% at 12 months

Reduced analgesic use, including a notable decrease in opioid use from 25% at baseline to 11% at 12 months

The treatment was well-tolerated with no severe treatment-related adverse events.

To read the full paper: Intradiscal linezolid (PP353) treatment for chronic low back pain associated with Modic change type 1: an international, first-in-human, randomised, sham procedure-controlled, double-blind, phase 1b clinical trial

Dr Steve Ruston, CEO of Persica Pharmaceuticals Ltd, said: “Publication of our Phase 1b results in a prestigious journal is an important milestone for Persica and clear validation of our science and approach. Our goal is to develop a novel and impactful treatment for the millions of people living with chronic Low Back Pain - a condition that causes debilitating pain, severely diminishes quality of life, and places a huge burden on healthcare systems and society. PP353 represents a genuinely innovative treatment modality that targets the underlying cause of disease, rather than just the symptoms. We are pleased that discussions with the FDA have provided a clear path to registrational studies and market approval.”

Dr Michael Rud Lassen, Principal Investigator at MRL Spine Clinic, Copenhagen, said: "These results are very encouraging. A therapy that identifies the painful spinal site using imaging, delivers a targeted antibacterial intervention, and produces durable clinical improvement could transform the management of chronic Low Back Pain with Modic changes. PP353 could provide meaningful benefits for this patient population. We look forward to further development of PP353 in a phase 3 study with the hope of helping patients to less painful daily living."

Ends

For further information:

ICR Healthcare - Tracy Cheung, Chris Welsh, Emily Johnson

persica@icrhealthcare.com



About Persica Pharmaceuticals

Persica Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing PP353, a groundbreaking and transformative treatment for chronic Low Back Pain (cLBP) with Modic type 1 changes. Modic changes are a sign of inflammation which is visible, with Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans, at the vertebral endplate adjacent to a degenerate lumbar disc, and which can extend into the body of the vertebrae. PP353 is a patented, targeted intradiscal antibiotic injection that is delivered directly to the site of infection. It is a non-opioid treatment which addresses an underlying cause of cLBP, rather than just the symptoms, and removes the need for extended duration of antibiotic treatment.

About PP353

PP353 (intradiscal linezolid) is a suspension of linezolid powder in a thermosensitive vehicle which is liquid at room temperature but increases in viscosity when injected into the site of infection and warmed to body temperature. This increase in viscosity prevents PP353 from leaking out of the degenerate disc into adjacent tissues during injection. PP353 also contains a radio-opaque dye which allows the physician to use image guidance to make sure the gel is positioned correctly in the target disc on injection.



About chronic Low Back Pain with Modic Type 1 changes

Chronic Low Back Pain (> 6 months) with Modic Type 1 changes is a common patient subgroup. These patients are readily identifiable on MRI and typically suffer from moderate to severe persistent pain and disability with limited relief from the current standard of care - physiotherapy and analgesia including opioids - with a prevalence of four million patients in the US, EU and Japan. Current treatment options provide only limited short term relief or involve invasive and non-reversable nerve ablation which does not treat the underlying cause of the pathology, ie a suspected bacterial infection of the disc.