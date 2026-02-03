LEADING EDGE MATERIALS’ PROGRESS UPDATE ON ROMANIAN EXPLORATION PROJECT

2025 exploration campaign identifies significant areas of mineralisation underground in Valea Leucii, Dibarz and Avram Iancu, and wider potential across the exploration licence.

Underground development mapping and sampling data reveal extensive mineralisation.

Potential exists for mineralisation between Valea Leucii, Dibarz, and Avram Iancu to be connected, giving a mineralised zone extending approximately 6 kilometres north–south and a similar distance east–west.





Vancouver, 2 February 2026 – Leading Edge Materials Corp. (“Leading Edge Materials” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) (FRA: 7FL) provides an update on its exploration activities in Romania and latest assay results.

Key Findings from 2025 Campaign

Mapping and sampling data reveal extensive mineralisation, notably in the form uranium oxide associated with jasperoid silicification; polymetallic (copper (Cu), cobalt (Co), nickel (Ni), lead (Pb) and zinc (Zn)) sulphides hosted in silica–carbonate rocks (including uranium occurrences); and crystalline carbonate (limestone) exhibiting disseminated and stockwork-style sulphide mineralisation. Supergene enrichment phases, such as erythrite and annabergite, further characterise the mineralogical diversity of the licence area.

Notably, massive sulphide mineralisation is present at the Valea Leucii, Dibarz, and Avram Iancu prospects, with a possibility that these occurrences are interconnected, forming part of a broader mineral system. Moreover, historical prospecting rock chip data reported evidence of widespread and pervasive uranium, base and precious metal mineralisation with anomalous grades of up to 28% Ni, > 6% Co, > 3 ppm gold (Au), with one sample returning 17.75 ppm Au, and uranium in excess of 0.3%.

Although mineralisation has been intercepted with channel sampling, more analysis and further study is required to fully understand its geometry, but it appears open in all directions.

From channel sampling, the significant intercepts appear to show reasonably wide zones of low-grade mineralisation encompassing higher grade cores, which is extremely encouraging.

The Bihor Sud licence possesses a diverse and lengthy mining history, and despite considerable historical extraction, the potential for a profitable, modern mining operation likely remains, with significant areas of mineralisation observed underground in Valea Leucii, Dibarz and Avram Iancu, and potential across the wider exploration licence.





Kurt Budge CEO comments:

"The evidence is building for large-scale mineralisation between Valea Leucii, Dibarz, and Avram Iancu, providing a strong foundation for further exploration and resource potential. Historic grades and tonnages from the district demonstrate comparable prospectivity, which we hope to realize, benefitting from the completion of the Competent Person’s Report, attracting new investment directly into the project, and with a reinvigorated and targeted exploration workplan.

Our strategy focuses on identifying thicker, more continuous mineralized lodes and targeting high-priority feeder structures that could host significant resources. The region's geological potential is supported by several analogous deposits, including Cavnic, Suior and Rosia Montana.

With the recent upgrade of the Feldioara processing plant, securing new domestic uranium sources has become strategically important for Romania's energy independence objectives. History shows the past contribution from mining at Avram Iancu, and the potential remains for this area to once again produce and serve this national priority."

Map of the Licence Area

SW corner gallery G7, bottom centre gallery G2, centre point of licence area Dibarz (connected to G2 via a shaft), and NW corner gallery G11 Avram Iancu. (Figure 1)

Map of Gallery G2, Directions offset from G2, and Transversals offset from Directions (Figure 2)

Assay Results:

Exploration in Adit (Direction) D.14-2 Target

The D.14-2 target is located within the southern part of gallery G2 and is situated approximately 1,600 metres from the entrance heading right. Approximately 650 metres were mapped, channelled and 139 samples taken. Pb-Zn mineralisation was found in sections of D.14-2 and Tr.4-14-2.

Highlighted Intercepts:

G2_CH075_LW : 15.0m@ 0.91% Pb and 0.83% Zn from 54.0m, including 6.0m@ 1.76% Pb and 1.56% Zn from 60.0m.

: 15.0m@ 0.91% Pb and 0.83% Zn from 54.0m, including 6.0m@ 1.76% Pb and 1.56% Zn from 60.0m. G2_CH076_RW : 9.0m@ 1.92% Pb and 2.06% Zn from 68.0m, including 6.0m@ 0.21% Cu, 2.69% Pb and 2.89% Zn from 70.0m.

: 9.0m@ 1.92% Pb and 2.06% Zn from 68.0m, including 6.0m@ 0.21% Cu, 2.69% Pb and 2.89% Zn from 70.0m. G2_CH077_LW: 12.0m@ 0.24% Pb and 0.29% Zn from 1.0m, including 5.0m@ 0.38% Pb and 0.49% Zn from 8.0m, including 6.0m@ 0.60% Pb and 0.55% Zn from 24.0m.\





Exploration in Adit (Direction) D.15-2 Target

The D.15-2 target is located within the northwestern part of gallery G2 and is situated approximately 1,600 metres from the entrance heading left. Approximately 2,300 metres were mapped, channelled, and 173 samples taken.

Highlighted Intercepts:

G2_CH036_LW: 1.0m@ 0.13% Cu, 1.08% Pb and 1.12% Zn from 0.0m .

1.0m@ 0.13% Cu, 1.08% Pb and 1.12% Zn from 0.0m G2_CH038_RW to G2_CH040_RW: 3.0m@ 0.10% Cu, 0.97% Pb and 0.81% Zn from 31.0m, including 1.0m@ 0.15% Cu, 1.87% Pb and 1.65% Zn at 33.0m.

to 3.0m@ 0.10% Cu, 0.97% Pb and 0.81% Zn from 31.0m, including 1.0m@ 0.15% Cu, 1.87% Pb and 1.65% Zn at 33.0m. G2_CH041_LW to G2_CH044_LW: 3.0m @ 0.18% Cu, 1.16% Pb and 1.35% Zn. from 35.0m, including 1.0m@ 0.44% Cu, 2.99% Pb and 3.66% Zn at 37.0m.

to 3.0m @ 0.18% Cu, 1.16% Pb and 1.35% Zn. from 35.0m, including 1.0m@ 0.44% Cu, 2.99% Pb and 3.66% Zn at 37.0m. G2_CH052_RF to G2_CH062_RF: 10.0m@ 1.55% Pb and 1.59% Zn from 0.0m, including 6.0m@ 2.24% Pb and 2.41% Zn from 2.0m.

to 10.0m@ 1.55% Pb and 1.59% Zn from 0.0m, including 6.0m@ 2.24% Pb and 2.41% Zn from 2.0m. G2_CH074_RW: 20.0 m @ 0.08% Cu, 1.10% Pb and 1.19% Zn from 417.0m, including 7.0m@ 0.15% Cu, 2.21% Pb and 2.44% Zn from 417.0m.





Exploration in Adit (Transversal) Tr.20-15-2 Target

The Tr.20-15-2 target is located within the northern part of gallery G2 and is situated approximately 2,300 metres from the entrance offset and heading from D.15-2. Approximately 1,000 metres were mapped, channelled, and 58 samples taken. Higher grade Cu-Pb-Zn mineralisation was found in sections of Tr. 5-20-15-2.

Highlighted Intercepts:

G2_CH087_LW : 8.0m@ 0.12% Cu, 0.54% Pb and 0.73% Zn from 0.0m, including 1.0m@ 0.39% Cu, 2.75% Pb and 3.71% Zn from 6.0m.

: 8.0m@ 0.12% Cu, 0.54% Pb and 0.73% Zn from 0.0m, including 1.0m@ 0.39% Cu, 2.75% Pb and 3.71% Zn from 6.0m. G2_CH088_RW : 4.0m@ 0.13% Cu, 0.94% Pb and 0.93% Zn from 4.0m, including 1.0m@ 0.32% Cu, 2.81% Pb and 3.05% Zn from 5.0m.

: 4.0m@ 0.13% Cu, 0.94% Pb and 0.93% Zn from 4.0m, including 1.0m@ 0.32% Cu, 2.81% Pb and 3.05% Zn from 5.0m. G2_CH089_LW : 12.0m@ 0.20% Cu, 1.85% Pb and 1.68% Zn from 49.0m, including 6.0m@ 0.31% Cu, 2.88% Pb and 2.57% Zn from 52.0m.

: 12.0m@ 0.20% Cu, 1.85% Pb and 1.68% Zn from 49.0m, including 6.0m@ 0.31% Cu, 2.88% Pb and 2.57% Zn from 52.0m. G2_CH090_LW : 4.0m@ 0.17% Cu, 1.81% Pb and 1.54% Zn from 0.0m, including 3.0m@ 0.20% Cu, 2.09% Pb and 1.67% Zn from 1.0m.

: 4.0m@ 0.17% Cu, 1.81% Pb and 1.54% Zn from 0.0m, including 3.0m@ 0.20% Cu, 2.09% Pb and 1.67% Zn from 1.0m. G2_CH091_RW: 12.0m@ 0.13% Cu, 1.04% Pb and 1.09% Zn from 49.0m, including 2.0m@ 0.26% Cu, 1.78% Pb and 1.94% Zn from 49.0m, including 2.0m@ 0.23% Cu, 1.57% Pb and 1.88% Zn from 54.0m, including 2.0m@ 0.18% Cu, 1.34% Pb and 1.41% Zn from 59.0m.

G2_CH092_RW: 2.0m@ 0.54% Pb and 0.47% Zn from 0.0m.

Exploration in Adit (Direction) D.21-2 Target

The D.21-2 target is in the northern part of gallery G2 and 2,350 metres from the entrance heading right. Approximately 3,000 metres were channelled and 117 samples taken. See Figure 5-10. True widths are estimated to be between 80-90% or reported widths.

Highlighted Intercepts:

G2_CH093_RW : 8.0m@ 0.55% Cu, 1.36% Pb and 1.35% Zn from 780.0m, including 2.0m@ 1.32% Cu, 2.45% Pb and 1.94% Zn from 786.0m.

: 8.0m@ 0.55% Cu, 1.36% Pb and 1.35% Zn from 780.0m, including 2.0m@ 1.32% Cu, 2.45% Pb and 1.94% Zn from 786.0m. G2_CH095_RW : 3.0m@ 0.18% Cu, 1.24% Pb and 1.26% Zn from 831.0m, including 1.0m@ 0.34% Cu, 2.61% Pb and 2.45% Zn from 832.0m.

: 3.0m@ 0.18% Cu, 1.24% Pb and 1.26% Zn from 831.0m, including 1.0m@ 0.34% Cu, 2.61% Pb and 2.45% Zn from 832.0m. G2_CH097_RW : 2.0m@ 0.18% Cu, 1.71% Pb and 3.08% Zn from 863.0m, including 1.0m@ 0.23% Cu, 2.44% Pb and 5.38% Zn from 863.0m.

: 2.0m@ 0.18% Cu, 1.71% Pb and 3.08% Zn from 863.0m, including 1.0m@ 0.23% Cu, 2.44% Pb and 5.38% Zn from 863.0m. G2_CH098_LW : 3.0m@ 0.33% Cu, 3.08% Pb and 3.16% Zn from 978.0m, including 2.0m@ 0.47% Cu, 4.36% Pb and 4.46% Zn from 979.0m.

: 3.0m@ 0.33% Cu, 3.08% Pb and 3.16% Zn from 978.0m, including 2.0m@ 0.47% Cu, 4.36% Pb and 4.46% Zn from 979.0m. G2_CH099_RW : 4.0m@ 0.23% Cu, 2.10% Pb and 2.05% Zn from 980.0m, including 1.0m@ 0.41% Cu, 3.36% Pb and 2.57% Zn from 980.0m.

: 4.0m@ 0.23% Cu, 2.10% Pb and 2.05% Zn from 980.0m, including 1.0m@ 0.41% Cu, 3.36% Pb and 2.57% Zn from 980.0m. G2_CH100_RW : 2.0m@ 0.30% Cu, 2.12% Pb and 3.40% Zn from 72.0m, including 1.0m@ 0.55% Cu, 3.78% Pb and 6.37% Zn from 72.0m.

: 2.0m@ 0.30% Cu, 2.12% Pb and 3.40% Zn from 72.0m, including 1.0m@ 0.55% Cu, 3.78% Pb and 6.37% Zn from 72.0m. G2_CH103_LW : 6.0m@ 0.61% Cu, 4.12% Pb and 3.00% Zn from 102.0m, including 3.0m@ 1.12% Cu, 7.89% Pb and 5.68% Zn from 104.0m.

: 6.0m@ 0.61% Cu, 4.12% Pb and 3.00% Zn from 102.0m, including 3.0m@ 1.12% Cu, 7.89% Pb and 5.68% Zn from 104.0m. G2_CH104_RW : 7.0m@ 0.17% Cu, 1.64% Pb and 1.46% Zn from 102.0m, including 1.0m@ 0.42% Cu, 5.41% Pb and 3.77% Zn from 102.0m.

: 7.0m@ 0.17% Cu, 1.64% Pb and 1.46% Zn from 102.0m, including 1.0m@ 0.42% Cu, 5.41% Pb and 3.77% Zn from 102.0m. G2_CH105_RW : 8.0m@ 0.91% Cu, 6.01% Pb and 5.28% Zn from 8.0m, including 7.0m@ 1.03% Cu, 6.65% Pb and 5.98% Zn from 8.0m.

: 8.0m@ 0.91% Cu, 6.01% Pb and 5.28% Zn from 8.0m, including 7.0m@ 1.03% Cu, 6.65% Pb and 5.98% Zn from 8.0m. G2_CH106_RW : 8.0m@ 0.13% Cu, 0.88% Pb and 0.88% Zn from 1.0m, including 2.0m@ 0.16% Cu, 1.72% Pb and 1.71% Zn from 2.0m.

: 8.0m@ 0.13% Cu, 0.88% Pb and 0.88% Zn from 1.0m, including 2.0m@ 0.16% Cu, 1.72% Pb and 1.71% Zn from 2.0m. G2_CH107_LW : 2.0m@ 1.01% Cu, 5.40% Pb and 4.68% Zn from 80.0m, including 1.0m@ 1.90% Cu, 10.45% Pb and 9.05% Zn from 81.0m.

: 2.0m@ 1.01% Cu, 5.40% Pb and 4.68% Zn from 80.0m, including 1.0m@ 1.90% Cu, 10.45% Pb and 9.05% Zn from 81.0m. G2_CH108_RW : 4.0m@ 0.33% Cu, 1.92% Pb and 1.33% Zn from 79.0m, including 1.0m@ 1.04% Cu, 5.06% Pb and 3.80% Zn from 82.0m.

: 4.0m@ 0.33% Cu, 1.92% Pb and 1.33% Zn from 79.0m, including 1.0m@ 1.04% Cu, 5.06% Pb and 3.80% Zn from 82.0m. G2_CH109_RW : 2.0m@ 0.48% Cu, 2.52% Pb and 2.51% Zn from 1.0m, including 2.0m@ 0.23% Cu, 1.17% Pb and 1.31% Zn from 5.0m.

: 2.0m@ 0.48% Cu, 2.52% Pb and 2.51% Zn from 1.0m, including 2.0m@ 0.23% Cu, 1.17% Pb and 1.31% Zn from 5.0m. G2_CH110_LW: 3.0m@ 0.16% Cu, 1.09% Pb and 0.91% Zn from 58.0m, including 1.0m@ 0.29% Cu, 1.78% Pb and 1.70% Zn from 59.0m.

Polymetallic Zones of Interest

The licence area hosts extensive, structurally-controlled lead-zinc mineralisation, with associated copper, localized along fault zones as observed in underground galleries. Faults and fractures are believed to act as the primary conduits for hydrothermal fluids, concentrating base metal sulphides - galena (lead sulphide), sphalerite (zinc sulphide) and chalcopyrite (copper sulphide) - within silicified and brecciated zones benefited with enhanced permeability making these structures prime sites for metal deposition.

D.14-2: Extensive Pb-Zn-Cu mineralisation on Left and Right Walls associated with silica alteration along a NNW-SSE strike, remaining open along strike, down-dip and extending towards the SW. (Figure 3)

Tr.5-20-15-2: Extensive Pb-Zn-Cu mineralisation associated with silica alteration along a NNW-SSE strike. Presence of an earlier dyke that intersects the system has possibly caused structural displacement of the mineralisation. The system remains open along strike and down-dip, extending towards the SW. (Figure 4)

Tr.35-21-2 and Tr.33-21-2: the mineralisation observed in this area appears to be controlled by several faults with variable dip, extending toward the SW and NE. Mineralisation has been confirmed along faults with a NW-SE strike length of approximately 90 metres and possible widths of up to two metres. The system remains open in all directions. (Figure 5)

2025 Fieldwork Summary

The main objective was to define a large-scale zone of mineralisation. Programmes were designed to build on previous work in gallery G7, where extensive Co-Ni-Au mineralisation was identified in late 2023, transitioning to gallery G2, which had shown potential for extensive Zn-Pb-Cu-Ag mineralisation.

Supported by four geologists who joined LEM in January 2025, work programmes included substantial underground mapping, channel sampling, limited diamond drilling, core logging, and some limited underground geophysics.

Face mapping and channel sampling were carried out over significant lengths in gallery G2. Channel samples were taken using an electric angle grinder along the wall of the gallery, and typically perpendicular to the vein where possible. Channels were 5-10 cm in thickness and approximately 5 cm in depth.

110 channels for some 586 metres were completed, and 720 samples were taken (582 primary and 138 QC samples) with 43 channels returning positive Pb-Zn-Cu mineralisation. In addition, 21 holes for approximately 576 metres were drilled, in G2 and G7, with 443 samples produced (354 primary and 89 QC samples). All samples were sent for analysis to ALS laboratories in Rosia Montana (Romania) and ALS Loughrea (Ireland).

With new Government permissions granted for the former Avram Iancu mine in the summer, the Company started to reassess its highest-value prospect.

The Avram Iancu site benefits from extensive historical mining and exploration activities that established hundreds of kilometres of underground galleries and workings. Historical data indicates the presence of massive sulphide zones within carbonate-replacement deposits, featuring primary copper-bearing minerals such as chalcocite and bornite.

As part of this process, the Company commissioned Addison Mining Services (“AMS”) to prepare a Competent Person Report in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) to consolidate the substantial work completed to date and establish a clear roadmap for the project, enabling management to explore alternative financing options to take the project forwards.

Geology

The geology of the project area is characterized by complex nappe systems within the Northern Apuseni Mountains, featuring a basement of Proterozoic metamorphic rocks and associated granites, overlain by Mesozoic sedimentary formations. The area is part of a significant magmatic and metallogenetic belt and is known for its high-grade skarn mineral deposits.

Tectonic Units: The region lies within the Alpine orogenic belt, part of the Inner Dacides, which is an intricate system of overthrust nappes. The primary unit is the Bihor Unit (or "autochthonous"), which is tectonically overlain by the Codru Nappe System and the Biharia Nappe System.

The region lies within the Alpine orogenic belt, part of the Inner Dacides, which is an intricate system of overthrust nappes. The primary unit is the Bihor Unit (or "autochthonous"), which is tectonically overlain by the Codru Nappe System and the Biharia Nappe System. Basement Rocks: The lower sections of the nappe systems consist of Early Proterozoic metamorphic rocks (paragneisses, amphibolites, micaschists) and associated Variscan granites, such as the Muntele Mare granite.

The lower sections of the nappe systems consist of Early Proterozoic metamorphic rocks (paragneisses, amphibolites, micaschists) and associated Variscan granites, such as the Muntele Mare granite. Sedimentary Cover: The basement is covered by Permian to Mesozoic sedimentary and volcanic successions. The Bihor Unit itself mainly consists of Jurassic and Lower Cretaceous detrital and calcareous formations. The Ocoale-Ghețar Plateau, for example, is developed on Mesozoic sedimentary rocks, specifically Upper Jurassic limestone. Permian detrital formations (sandstones, conglomerates, shales) are also present.

The basement is covered by Permian to Mesozoic sedimentary and volcanic successions. The Bihor Unit itself mainly consists of Jurassic and Lower Cretaceous detrital and calcareous formations. The Ocoale-Ghețar Plateau, for example, is developed on Mesozoic sedimentary rocks, specifically Upper Jurassic limestone. Permian detrital formations (sandstones, conglomerates, shales) are also present. Magmatism: The area is part of the Upper Cretaceous and Neogene Carpathian magmatic arcs. This magmatic activity led to the formation of extensive metasomatic products, including calcic, magnesian, and calcic-magnesian skarns, particularly along major faults and thrust planes. These deposits have historically been mined for high-grade ores of copper (Cu), molybdenum (Mo), bismuth (Bi), gold (Au), silver (Ag), zinc (Zn), lead (Pb), tungsten (W), and uranium (U).

Mineralisation

Mineralisation in the Leucii Valley consists of Co-Ni (and U) and is mainly hosted within the carbonate horizon, whereas more sizeable polymetallic sulphide occurrences are vein-type, associated with NW-SE trending tectonic features. The Company published press releases on Co-Ni assays from systematic chip sampling on 25 October 2023 and 14 December 2023.

The Dibarz polymetallic sulphide (Cu-Pb-Zn) deposit, despite sharing a geological structure with Avram Iancu, does not appear to host uranium mineralisation, the reason is unknown at this time.

Mineralisation in the Leucii Valley is both radioactive and Co-Ni predominantly occur within the carbonate horizon, while polymetallic sulphide mineralisation is vein-type and associated with NW–SE-trending tectonic features.

Iron Skarn which comprises magnetite–garnet–amphibole skarn with minor sulphides.

which comprises magnetite–garnet–amphibole skarn with minor sulphides. Uranium Oxide ± Fe–Zn–Cu–Pb characterized by jasperoid silicification hosting uranium within a dark grey carbonate–chlorite schist.

characterized by jasperoid silicification hosting uranium within a dark grey carbonate–chlorite schist. Polymetallic Fe–Zn–Cu–Pb Sulphides including jasperoid silica–carbonate containing uranium and polymetallic sulphides, as well as sulphide occurrences in a dark grey carbonate–chlorite schist.

including jasperoid silica–carbonate containing uranium and polymetallic sulphides, as well as sulphide occurrences in a dark grey carbonate–chlorite schist. Co–Ni–Fe–Bi–U mineralisation featuring cobalt–nickel sulphides intergrown with jasperoid silica–carbonate, sometimes accompanied by uranium, all hosted by a dark grey carbonate–chlorite schist.

featuring cobalt–nickel sulphides intergrown with jasperoid silica–carbonate, sometimes accompanied by uranium, all hosted by a dark grey carbonate–chlorite schist. White Crystalline Carbonate (marbleised limestone) exhibiting disseminated to stockwork-style monomineralic formations including chalcopyrite, hematite, and galena.

(marbleised limestone) exhibiting disseminated to stockwork-style monomineralic formations including chalcopyrite, hematite, and galena. Supergene Enrichment displaying secondary enrichment phases such as erythrite and annabergite.

Competent Person’s Statement and Technical Sign off

The technical information in this announcement, which relates to the LEM Bihor Sud Project, Romania, is based upon and fairly represents technical information and data reviewed by Mr. Lewis Harvey, MSc, MAIG, Principal Geologist for Addison Mining Services.

Mr. Harvey has affiliation to a professional organisation, sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation, the type of deposit under consideration and the activity undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.

The technical information in this announcement is also in accordance with The CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves (“CIM Definition Standards”) and reported in accordance with the National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).

Mr. Harvey has reviewed and verified the technical information that forms the basis of and has been used in the preparation of this announcement, including all sampling and analytical data, and analytical techniques where applicable.

Mr. Harvey consents to and has approved the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.

