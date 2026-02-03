CYCJET Expands into South American Market with Landmark Order in Chile

SHANGHAI, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CYCJET, a leading global manufacturer of industrial inkjet marking and coding solutions, has achieved a major milestone by securing a significant order for 100 high-resolution inkjet printers from a Chilean distributor. This deal not only marks the company’s official entry into the South American market but also sets the stage for broader expansion across Latin America.

The Latin American packaging market is projected to hit $85 billion by 2030. As e-commerce grows and regulations tighten, traditional labels face bottlenecks due to size limits and inefficiency. CYCJET’s high-resolution large-format carton printing replaces manual labeling, allowing richer, clearer content. This streamlines processes, cuts costs, and drives packaging toward digital transformation.

HI-RES inkjet coding and marking solutions offer several key advantages:

• Large format and high precision: Supports a printing height of 287.2mm and a resolution of 360 DPI, enabling high-quality, large-format inkjet printing in a single pass, completely replacing traditional labels;





CYCJET large character inkjet printer

• Intelligent and stable operation: The patented ink supply system ensures continuous production, and the adaptive climate design guarantees stable operation of the equipment in the diverse environments of Latin America;

• Industry 4.0 ready: Supports multiple interfaces and system integration, allowing for easy connection to smart production lines and achieving full-process automation;

• Environmentally friendly and sustainable: Uses eco-friendly inks, reduces material waste, and features strong adhesion to ensure labels remain clear and legible during long-distance transportation.

In typical applications, CYCJET inkjet printing technology has successfully served the cold chain labeling of Chilean fruits, the traceability information printing of Brazilian coffee, and the barcode printing for e-commerce logistics in Latin America, adapting to the stringent requirements of different industries.

With over 20 years of experience in inkjet technology, CYCJET provides high-value marking and coding solutions to Latin America. In the future, we will drive the transformation of the packaging industry with innovative technologies, helping our global customers reduce costs and improve sustainability.

