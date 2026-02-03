Johnson & Johnson Launches the First and Only Daily Disposable Multifocal Toric Contact Lens for Astigmatic Patients with Presbyopia in United Kingdom and Ireland

World’s #1 Selling Contact Lens Brand ACUVUE®*1 Brings Pioneering Innovation For Astigmatic Patients With Presbyopia, Providing Visual Clarity And Comfort**2

Wokingham, UK, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From 3rd February 2026, Johnson & Johnson, a global leader in eye health, announces the roll-out of ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day MULTIFOCAL for ASTIGMATISM – the first and only daily disposable multifocal toric contact lens for astigmatic presbyopes1 in the United Kingdom and Ireland (UK&I). Designed to address the evolving needs of astigmatic patients, the lens offers exceptional comfort,**2 clarity**2 and stability,~3 plus crisp, clear vision at all distances and in all lighting conditions for presbyopes.**2

Astigmatism affects about half of patients in at least one eye, making it one of the most common vision conditions.4 At the same time, it’s estimated that up to 2.1 billion people globally will develop presbyopia by 2030 due to our ageing population.5 While a variety of contact lens options exist for astigmatic patients, many still face challenges – with one in four discontinuing lens wear in the first year due to issues such as blurred or poor vision and discomfort.6 These challenges are even more pronounced for patients who develop both astigmatism and presbyopia, where contact lens options remain especially limited.¶6

"Astigmatic patients with presbyopia remain an underserved group, and addressing this unmet need has been a key focus of our innovation efforts. This launch builds on the introduction of ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day for ASTIGMATISM in the UK in September 2025, reinforcing our commitment to developing tailored solutions that deliver proven performance^2 and address patients’ evolving needs as they develop presbyopia. Together, these new products enable Eye Care Professionals to more confidently meet the complex visual needs of their patients, as they navigate an increasingly digitally demanding world, while supporting patient care across different life stages,” said Mathilde Beau, Managing Director Western Europe, Johnson & Johnson.

Next-Generation Innovation Tailored for the Astigmatic Eye

ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day MULTIFOCAL for ASTIGMATISM has been developed with built-in personalisation,Ω7 enabling Eye Care Professionals to provide more tailored solutions for astigmatic patients with presbyopia. The enhanced design, supported by ACUVUE® trusted Eye Inspired Innovations,8 offers exceptional comfort,**2 clarity**2 and stability~3 for patients. Clinical data shows promising fit performance, with nearly 91% of wearers successfully fit in their first pair of lenses at their first visit with ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day MULTIFOCAL for ASTIGMATISM.Ϫ1 To support Eye Care Professionals in optimising the fitting experience, J&J has introduced a set of practical demonstration and digital tools. The ACUVUE® simplifit calculator is an all-in-one digital fitting consultant that combines astigmatism and multifocal calculators to help improve efficiency and accuracy when identifying the optimal trial lens power for patients. Complementing this, the ACUVUE® Astigmatism Demonstration Flipper enables Eye Care Professionals to quickly and effectively demonstrate the visual benefits of astigmatism correction without the need for large fitting kits. This builds confidence for both practitioners and patients and delivers a more personalised vision correction experience from the very first consultation.

"I’m seeing many patients who have both astigmatism and presbyopia seeking a daily disposable lens that really works for their lifestyle. Having a multifocal toric lens will make a genuine difference", said Faye McDearmid, Optometrist and Practice Owner. “The combination of the ACUVUE® simplifit calculator and ACUVUE® Astigmatism Demonstration Flipper will allow me to spend more time talking with patients to better understand their needs, providing care that feels truly tailored."

ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day MULTIFOCAL for ASTIGMATISM

This first and only daily multifocal toric contact lens1 delivers crisp, clear vision at all distances and in all lighting conditions,**2 in addition to all-day comfort**2 and exceptional stability.~3 The combination of 4 powerful technologies8 shows proven performance across its key claims for comfort,**2 clarity**2 and stability:~3

95.3% of patients report clear vision during daily activities ++ 2

Demonstrates 100% rotational stability ≤5 degrees with blink # 2

92% of patients report comfort throughout the day and at end-of-day**2



ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day MULTIFOCAL for ASTIGMATISM is now available in United Kingdom and Ireland in select practices, with a wider rollout in Spring 2026. Johnson & Johnson will showcase the new multifocal toric lens at 100% Optical, the UK’s largest optical event, providing Eye Care Professionals with the opportunity to learn more about the underlying technology behind the lens and its clinical benefits.





Important Safety Information: ACUVUE® Contact Lenses are indicated for vision correction. As with any contact lens, eye problems, including corneal ulcers, can develop. Some wearers may experience mild irritation, itching or discomfort. Contact lenses should not be used in case of eye infections or any other eye conditions, or in case of a systemic disease that may affect the eye. For detailed information, including contraindications, precautions and adverse reactions, please consult the Instructions for Use available on Johnson & Johnson website www.e-ifu.com.

WARNING: UV-absorbing contact lenses are NOT substitutes for protective UV-absorbing eyewear such as UV- absorbing goggles or sunglasses because they do not completely cover the eye and surrounding area. You should continue to use UV-absorbing eyewear as directed. NOTE: Long-term exposure to UV radiation is one of the risk factors associated with cataracts. Exposure if based on a number of factors (extend and nature of outdoor activities). UV-blocking contact lenses help provide protection against harmful UV radiation. However, clinical studies have not been done to demonstrate that wearing UV-blocking contact lenses reduces the risk of developing cataracts or other eye disorders. Consult your eye care practitioner for more information.

About Vision at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson has a deep legacy in developing transformational new products that improve the health of patients’ eyes. We have a bold ambition: Vision Made Possible – improving sight for more than 40 million people each year. Through cutting-edge innovation, expertise in material and optical science, and advanced technologies, we are revolutionising the way people see and experience the world. Visit us at Johnson & Johnson | Vision on LinkedIn.

About Johnson & Johnson MedTech

At Johnson & Johnson MedTech, we unleash diverse healthcare expertise, purposeful technology, and a passion for people to transform the future of medical intervention and empower everyone to live their best life possible. For more than a century, we have driven breakthrough scientific innovation to address unmet needs and reimagine health. In surgery, orthopaedics, vision, and interventional solutions, we continue to help save lives and create a future where healthcare solutions are smarter, less invasive, and more personalised. Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., is a Johnson & Johnson Company.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 related to ACUVUE® OASYS MAX 1-Day Contact Lenses for MULTIFOCAL for ASTIGMATISM. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialise, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; uncertainty of commercial success for new products; the ability of the company to successfully execute strategic plans; impact of business combinations and divestitures; challenges to patents; changes in behaviour and spending patterns or financial distress of purchasers of health care products and services; and global health care reforms and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” and in Johnson & Johnson’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com, www.investor.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Footnotes

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; Eyewear 2026 edition; value sales at rsp, all retail channels, 2024 data; “ACUVUE® family of brands” represents aggregated sales of the following brands: 1-day ACUVUE®, ACUVUE® Oasys, ACUVUE® Vita, and ACUVUE®2

~ Based on percentage rotational lens stability with blink of ≤5 degrees measured at 15 minutes

^ n≤171

** n=171

++ Model-adjusted percent estimate

¶ 2024 US consumer panel, n=621 respondents

Ϫ Some wearers may need later lens modification

# when measured at 15 minutes

Ω Compared to prior JJVC multifocal design, technology optimized for both the parameters of refractive error and add power for a multitude of viewing distances and light levels

