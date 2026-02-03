New Jabra expandable room solutions give every participant a front-row meeting experience





LOWELL, Mass., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jabra today announces new expandable room solution, a new range of scalable video collaboration solutions designed to deliver complete video and audio coverage across mid-size to large meeting spaces. Built to support clear, natural interaction, the room kits combine intelligent video, room filling sound and flexible expansion to help organizations create environments where every participant can equally take part in the conversation, no matter where they sit in the room.

Jabra PanaCast Room Kits are available in configurations with one, three or five cameras, giving organizations the flexibility to choose the right setup for their space while maintaining a consistent experience across rooms. Each kit is designed to work as a unified system, allowing teams to start with a strong base configuration and expand as needs evolve.

At the core of the room kits is the new Jabra PanaCast 55 VBS, paired with the new Jabra PanaCast SpeakerMic and Jabra’s multi-camera technology. Together, they form an Android-based solution that is easy to deploy, simple to manage and designed to scale without adding complexity.

For years, Jabra has empowered professionals with intelligent video solutions that make communication feel natural in any space. Jabra PanaCast Room Kits build on this expertise by giving organizations a flexible foundation that adapts to different environments and collaboration styles, ensuring a consistent and inclusive experience across every room.

This solution reflects Jabra’s commitment to creating collaboration technology that supports the natural flow of conversations in meeting rooms. By combining panoramic video with multi-camera coverage, room-filling audio and intelligent framing, it delivers a more balanced and immersive experience that keeps participants engaged from any and every position in the room.

Designed to reduce complexity and speed up deployment

Many multi-camera systems require extensive configuration and ongoing adjustment to perform well. Jabra PanaCast Room Kits take a different approach, with a plug and play design that simplifies setup and minimizes the effort required to support and maintain rooms over time. Organizations can bring advanced multi-camera experiences into their spaces without the need for complex programming or specialist tuning.

What’s included in the Jabra expandable room solutions:

Jabra PanaCast 55 VBS

An evolution of Jabra’s video bar portfolio, the PanaCast 55 VBS adds expanded connectivity to support extension audio and multi-camera setups. It features a panoramic 180-degree video with intelligent framing and edge AI-powered features that enhance clarity and engagement, capturing the full room in a natural and balanced way.

Jabra PanaCast SpeakerMic

A new audio extension designed to bring Jabra’s professional sound deeper into the room. The Jabra PanaCast SpeakerMic captures voices evenly across seating positions and adds meeting room controls, helping conversations feel clear, natural and balanced throughout the room.

Expandable Cameras, Powered by Huddly

An AI-driven multi-camera system powered by Huddly Crew and now part of the Jabra portfolio. Using multiple vantage points, the cameras track the active speaker and capture the room more completely, creating a clearer and more immersive visual experience. Intelligent director modes allow meetings to focus on the person speaking or highlight group interaction, adapting dynamically as conversations unfold.

Together, these components form a unified room solution that can be scaled and configured to meet the needs of different settings. Organizations can add cameras or extend audio coverage over time without replacing the core system or redesigning the room.

Designed for simplicity from setup to everyday use

Jabra PanaCast Room Kits reflect Jabra’s Scandinavian approach to simplicity and thoughtful engineering. This design philosophy extends to the packaging itself, which allows IT teams direct access to configure key components without unpacking the entire kit before moving the system into its final location.

Plug and play setup makes it easy to bring rooms online with minimal effort. Supported by the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform MDEP, the solution delivers reliable and secure Android-based performance across rooms. Easy access to components, streamlined cable management and flexible mounting options support a smooth installation process and consistent results across deployments.

A portfolio shaped by trust, partnerships and 150 years of innovation

More than thirty million professionals rely on Jabra solutions and that heritage carries into this next chapter of video collaboration. Jabra’s long-standing relationships with Microsoft, Zoom and other leading platforms ensure certification, compatibility and seamless meeting experiences. These partnerships give organizations confidence that their collaboration spaces are ready for today and built for the future.

“Meeting spaces today need technology that supports people in a natural and unobtrusive way. With Jabra PanaCast Room Kits, we focused on creating room experiences that feel balanced and inclusive from every seat. By combining intelligent video with high-quality audio, we help organizations build spaces that support more natural interaction and confident participation,” said Holger Reisinger, Senior Vice President, Jabra Video Business Unit.

With Jabra PanaCast Room Kits, organizations gain a flexible path to building meeting spaces that evolve with their needs. A strong foundation, modular expansion and simplified deployment come together to create consistent collaboration experiences across every room.

Availability

Jabra PanaCast Room Kits are expected to be available in the second quarter of 2026. Pricing and regional availability may vary:

Jabra PanaCast 55 VBS: $3,799

Jabra PanaCast SpeakerMic: $549

Jabra Cams: Starting at $749

For Jabra PanaCast Room Kit and Room Kit Multi, prices depend on size of meeting room and installation. Please refer to your Jabra reseller.

For more information, visit:

Jabra PanaCast 55 VBS: www.jabra.com/panacast55vbs

Jabra PanaCast SpeakerMic: www.jabra.com/panacast-speakermic

Jabra PanaCast Room Kit: www.jabra.com/panacast-room-kit

Jabra PanaCast Room Kit Multi: www.jabra.com/panacast-room-kit-multi

PR CONTACT

Hayley Minardi

PR and Communications at Jabra

hminardi@jabra.com

About Jabra

Jabra is a world leading brand in audio, video, and collaboration solutions – engineered to empower businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, we are committed to bringing people closer to one another and to what is important to them. GN’s R&D team utilizes innovative hardware, software, and AI-enabled technologies and expertise across hearing, enterprise, and gaming product groups. This engineering excellence allows Jabra to create integrated and customer-centric tools for contact centers, offices, and collaboration to help professionals work more productively from anywhere. www.jabra.com

Founded in 1869, GN Group employs more than 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO). GN's solutions are sold in 100 countries across the world. Visit our homepage GN.com.

© 2025 GN Group. All rights reserved. Jabra® is a registered trademark of GN Group. All other trademarks included herein are the property of their respective owners (design and specifications are subject to change without notice).

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/438079ea-3793-4657-a95c-263dedf5134b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d117fd09-f61f-45e1-80fd-2bc1cf4ada7d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd40acb2-d7aa-4bb6-bd0c-56fc98d0219c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c429521c-3435-4a70-a2b0-e3be5b782437