KPN announces Eurobond and Tender Offer

Today, Koninklijke KPN N.V. (“KPN”) announces its intention to issue a EUR 500m (expected) size Eurobond under its Global Medium Term Note programme. The proceeds from the new bond offering will be used to refinance existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

Simultaneously, KPN announces an offer to repurchase any and all of its GBP 400m 5.00% notes due 2026 (ISIN: XS0707430947) of which GBP 250m is outstanding and up to GBP 300m of its GBP 850m 5.75% notes due 2029 (ISIN: XS0451790280) of which GBP 550m is outstanding (the “Offers”). Terms of the Offers are set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated 3 February 2026, which can be obtained from the Tender Agent.

The purpose of this transaction is to proactively manage KPN’s debt structure and reduce near term refinancing requirements.

KPN’s obligation to accept notes tendered in the relevant Offers is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions, including the New Financing Condition, as described in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The Offers will expire at 5:00 p.m. CET on 10 February 2026, unless extended.

BNP PARIBAS and Citigroup have been appointed to act as Global Co-ordinators and ABN AMRO, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, SMBC and Unicredit as Active Bookrunners for the new bond offering. BNP PARIBAS and Citigroup act as Dealer Managers, and ABN AMRO, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, SMBC and Unicredit as Co-Dealer Managers on the Offers. Kroll Issuer Services Limited has been appointed as Tender Agent.

