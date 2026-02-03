Gas Sensor Market Size to Grow USD 5.37 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gas Sensor Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Gas Sensor Market Size was valued at USD 2.07 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.37 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.05% from 2026-2035.”

Integration of Gas Sensors in Smart Home Devices for Real-Time Air Quality Monitoring to Drive Market Growth Globally

As more people learn about the quality of the air inside their homes and as IoT-enabled devices become more popular, the market for gas sensors has grown. One interesting trend in the gas sensor industry is the rise of gas sensors that are built into smart home devices. Smart devices, such as air purifiers, thermostats, and ventilation systems now come with these sensors that can find dangerous gases, such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, and volatile organic compounds. They send alerts and monitor the air quality in real time to help homeowners stay safe and improve the air quality. People are getting used to smart home systems that work together to make things easier and more efficient. As a result, more and more people are using interconnected devices.

Gas Sensor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 2.07 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 5.37 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.05 % From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product (Oxygen (O2)/Lambda Sensors, Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors, Carbon Monoxide (CO) Sensors, Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) Sensors, Methyl Mercaptan Sensor, Others)

• By Type (Wireless, Wired)

• By Technology (Electrochemical, Semiconductor, Solid State/MOS, Photo-ionization Detector (PID), Catalytic, Infrared, Others)

• By End-Use (Medical, Building Automation & Domestic Appliances, Environmental, Petrochemical, Automotive, Industrial, Agriculture, Others)





Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

The carbon dioxide sensors segment led the market in 2025 and represented a revenue share of more than 35% due to the major applications, such as indoor air quality monitoring in homes, office buildings, automotive, and healthcare, among others. The carbon monoxide sensors segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. High incidences of deaths due to carbon monoxide poisoning are fueling the demand for carbon monoxide sensors.

By Type

The wired segment dominated the market and accounted for more than 58% of the revenue in 2025 as wired gas sensors come with the advantages of being low maintenance, saving space, economical, and more accurate. Wireless gas sensors are expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the benefits, such as high scalability and flexibility, cost-efficiency, and portability.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, Asia Pacific was the biggest market, bringing in more over 37% of all sales. The rise in urbanization in the area also led to a rise in the need for gas sensors. Smart city initiatives are also one of the main goals of the governments in the Asia Pacific region, which is also a wonderful place for smart sensor devices to thrive.

The CAGR in Europe is predicted to be the highest during the projection period. The strict rules for gas emissions and the necessity for emissions surveys that go along with them are expected to drive growth in the region's business.

Gas Sensors Can Increase Power Consumption in Portable and IoT Devices May Hamper Market Expansion Globally

To make sure safety and compliance, gas sensors need to be checked all the time so that dangerous gases may be found in real time. However, this feature usually needs a steady power source, which can make portable and IoT devices less energy efficient. This is a big problem in the gas sensor market since battery-powered products, such as wearables, smart home devices, and portable air quality monitors are less useful and less likely to be used when they use a lot of energy. Power needs go up even more because sensors need to be on all the time for detection, signal processing, and data transfer, especially in IoT systems.

Recent Developments:

In Sept 2024 : Honeywell Analytics launched the GasAlert Micro 5, a portable gas detection device designed for hazardous environments, enhancing user experience and data logging capabilities.

: Honeywell Analytics launched the GasAlert Micro 5, a portable gas detection device designed for hazardous environments, enhancing user experience and data logging capabilities. In Jan 2024: Teledyne introduced a new infrared sensor for its OLCT 100 XPIR fixed gas detector, enhancing stable and reliable methane detection measurements for industrial, utility, and laboratory markets.

