Oilseeds Market to Reach US$ 331.5 Billion by 2033 Driven by Biofuel Expansion, Edible Oil Demand, and Feedstock Consumption Says Astute Analytica

According to recent data from Astute Analytica, the global oilseeds market was valued at US$ 230.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 331.5 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The processing of oilseeds into meal and oil is experiencing a remarkable upward trajectory, reflecting strong global demand across multiple industries. For the 2024/25 period, global oilseed processing is projected to rise by a significant 17.3 million tons, reaching an impressive total of 560.8 million tons. This surge highlights the expanding scale at which raw oilseeds are being converted into valuable products like protein-rich meals for animal feed and versatile oils used in food, industrial applications, and biofuels.

Supporting this outlook, a separate forecast closely aligns with these figures, estimating the total oilseeds crush at nearly 561 million tons for the same period. The consistency between these projections underscores the reliability of the data and affirms the strong, sustained demand from the processing sector worldwide. This robust growth is driven by rising consumer consumption, industrial needs, and the expanding biofuel market, all of which require large volumes of processed oilseeds.

Rise of High-Oleic Oils: Meeting Demand for Health and Stability

A significant trend reshaping the oilseeds market is the growing consumer and industrial demand for healthier oils that offer enhanced stability. High-oleic oil varieties, known for their improved nutritional profile and longer shelf life, are at the forefront of this expansion. These oils contain higher levels of monounsaturated fats, which are favored for their heart health benefits and resistance to oxidation, making them ideal for both food and industrial uses.

In the United States, this trend is clearly visible on the ground. Farmers planted approximately 800,000 acres of high-oleic soybeans in 2024, signaling strong confidence in the variety’s market potential. Of the oil produced from these soybeans, about 60% is directed toward food applications, highlighting its appeal in the culinary sector where stability and healthfulness are prioritized.

The global high-oleic oil market is responding robustly to this surge in demand, with its valuation estimated at a substantial US$ 9.78 billion in 2024. This growth is not only benefiting growers through premium pricing opportunities but is also driving investment in specialized crushing and refining infrastructure. Producers and processors are upgrading capabilities to handle these oils efficiently, ensuring that the end products meet the high standards expected by health-conscious consumers and industrial users.

Biofuel Boom: A Game-Changer for the Oilseeds Market

One of the most powerful forces reshaping the global oilseeds market is the relentless expansion of the biofuel sector. As governments implement stringent mandates and corporations embrace ambitious sustainability goals, the demand for fats and oils has surged far beyond traditional food applications. This structural shift is driving unprecedented growth in the use of oilseeds as essential feedstock for renewable energy production, fundamentally altering market dynamics and creating new opportunities for producers and suppliers worldwide.

In the United States, renewable diesel production capacity is on a rapid ascent, with forecasts projecting a staggering 5.9 billion gallons per year by the end of 2025. Meeting this ambitious production target will require an estimated 40 billion pounds of fats and oils as feedstock in that year alone, underscoring the scale of resource demand needed to fuel the biofuel revolution. This surge reflects the country’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning towards cleaner, sustainable energy sources.

The foundation of this growing demand lies in robust regulatory frameworks that set clear targets for renewable fuel usage. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has established the 2025 biomass-based diesel mandate at 2.82 billion gallons, providing a legal and policy-driven impetus for biofuel production. Meanwhile, California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard further intensifies demand by projecting requirements exceeding 4 billion gallons of renewable fuels.

Powering Industry: The Commercial Sector’s Dominance in Oilseeds Demand

The commercial and corporate sector emerges as the largest end-user in the global oilseeds market, commanding over 49% of the total market share. This dominant position reflects the sector’s extensive and growing reliance on oilseed derivatives, especially those derived from soybeans, which have become indispensable across a wide range of industrial applications. From food manufacturing to pharmaceuticals and beyond, the versatility of oilseed products fuels diverse commercial needs, reinforcing the sector’s critical role in driving market demand.

A major catalyst behind this surging demand is the renewable energy industry, where soybean oil has solidified its status as a key feedstock for biodiesel production. The transition towards greener energy sources has propelled biodiesel into the spotlight as a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels, and soybean oil’s chemical properties make it an ideal raw material for this purpose. According to projections for the 2024/2025 marketing year from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), an impressive 13.6 billion pounds of soybean oil will be allocated specifically for biofuel production.

This substantial volume highlights the pivotal role oilseeds play in advancing the global green energy transition. By providing a renewable, plant-based input for biodiesel, soybean oil connects agricultural production directly with environmental sustainability goals. The commercial sector’s voracious appetite for these derivatives is not only fueling industrial growth but also supporting broader efforts to reduce carbon emissions and promote cleaner energy alternatives.

Asia Pacific: The Powerhouse of the Global Oilseeds Market

The Asia Pacific region firmly holds its position as the dominant force in the global oilseeds market, commanding an impressive market share exceeding 37%. This leadership is underpinned by massive consumption levels paired with strategically significant production capacities. The region’s scale and scope make it the epicenter of oilseed activity, shaping global supply and demand dynamics in profound ways.

China stands out within the region as a colossal consumer and producer of oilseeds. For the 2024/25 marketing year, China’s soybean imports are forecast to reach a staggering 107.0 million metric tons, highlighting the nation’s critical role in the global soybean supply chain. Complementing these imports, China’s domestic soybean crush—where soybeans are processed into oil and meal—is projected at 103.0 million metric tons during the same period. This immense processing capacity showcases China’s ability to convert raw materials into essential products that feed both its population and industrial needs.

India, another major player in the Asia Pacific region, also holds a vital role in the oilseeds market. Its soybean production for 2024/25 is forecast at 11.5 million metric tons, underscoring the country’s growing influence in global oilseed supply chains. As a major consumer and producer, India’s agricultural output and market demands contribute significantly to the region’s overall market dynamics, reinforcing Asia Pacific’s status as the epicenter of global oilseed activity.

Global Oilseeds Market Major Players:

BASF SE

Cargill Inc.

DuPont

Groupe Limagrain Holding

Land O'Lakes Inc.

Mahyco Seeds Company Limited

Monsanto Company

Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd

Seed Co Limited

Syngenta

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Biotech Trait

Herbicide Tolerant

Insecticide Resistant

Other Stacked Trait

By Type

Animal Feed

Edible Oil

By Breeding

Genetically Modified

Conventional

By Product

Sunflower

Soybean

Peanut

Cottonseed

Rapeseed

Others

By End User

Household or Residential Area

Commercial or Corporate sector

Automobiles

By Application

Oilseed Meal

Vegetable Oil

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

