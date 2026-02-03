Travel Vaccines Market Size to Reach USD 10.69 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising International Travel and Preventive Healthcare Awareness – SNS Insider.

Austin, Texas, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travel Vaccines Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Travel Vaccines Market was valued at USD 5.22 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.69 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 9.37% during the forecast period of 2026–2033. The steady growth of international tourism, business travel, and migration, along with rising awareness about the risk of vaccine-preventable diseases among travelers, enhances market growth. In an effort to mitigate the risk of infectious disease transmission, governments, healthcare organizations and travel clinics are highlighting the importance of pre-travel immunization. Ongoing improvements in vaccine compositions, enhanced cold-chain logistics and theatre availability of both combo and single-dose vaccines are also bolstering market growth.





Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025E: USD 5.22 Billion

Market Size by 2033: USD 10.69 Billion

CAGR: 9.37% from 2026 to 2033

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2033

Historical Data: 2022–2024

The U.S. Travel Vaccines Market was valued at USD 1.42 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.49 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.32% over the same period. U.S. growth is fueled by outbound travel to emerging economies, continued strong advisory-related activity seen by the CDC and increasing travel health clinics and pharmacies providing vaccination services. The adoption of digital health platforms for consultations and vaccination scheduling during travel also broadens the market accessibility.

Government Initiatives and Immunization Programs Support Market Growth:

This guidance is being bolstered by public health agencies globally to quell potential spread of diseases like yellow fever, hepatitis, typhoid, and the influenza among international travelers. Increased awareness through national immunization policies and other educational efforts, along with efforts to work with airline and travel agencies, will help increase uptake of the vaccine. Investment in healthcare infrastructure along with vaccine distribution networks to support market expansion in developing geographies.

High Costs and Limited Awareness in Low-Income Regions May Restrain Growth:

While demand remains buoyant, the market is hampered by factors such as high vaccine prices, narrow reimbursement availability and poor awareness in lower-middle and upper-middle income nations. In addition to storage needs, cold-chain reliance, and regulatory divergences across regions, adoption rates outside larger healthcare providers may be inhibited.

Major Travel Vaccines Market Companies Analysis Listed in the Report are

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck & Co.

Sanofi

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Dynavax Technologies

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Abbott

Bharat Biotech

Serum Institute of India

Takeda

Chiron

BioNTech

AstraZeneca

GSK Vaccines

Moderna

Johnson & Johnson

Roche

Valneva

Bavarian Nordic

Travel Vaccines Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Disease Type

Influenza continues to dominate with 38.50% of the market in 2025, expected to rise to 41.50% by 2033. This dominance is due to high seasonality, variability of strains, and recommendations of flu vaccination in travelers of all ages. The ongoing boost to demand from routine updates of influenza vaccines and updates to travel health protocols, however, keeps up the demand. At the same time, the "others" category is the fastest-growing sector, with an increase from 10.38% in 2025 to 12.63% in 2033. The growth can be attributed to increasing tropical and endemic travel, adventurous tourism, and growing awareness regarding the health risks specific to the region.

By Booking Channel

Online booking is a market leader, with a 59.75% market share in 2025 and a 70.25% market share by 2033. The adoption also grows due to access to digital platforms which allows travelers to schedule vaccinations, access teleconsultations and reminders. The fastest-growing segment as noted, is in-line with the overall trend of digitalizing healthcare and preference among consumers for contactless bookings and time-savings.

By Tourist Type

At 61.13% in 2025, domestic travelers dominate the market, but the share is set to decrease to 55.88% by 2033. Conversely, international travellers are the fastest growing segment steadily increasing from 38.88% to 44.13% across the forecast period bolstered by the resurgence of international travel and heightened vaccination mandates to cross borders following the pandemic.

By Tour Type

Independent travelers account for the largest and fastest-growing segment (47.00% in 2025 – 53.00% in 2033) with factors such as tailor-made trip planning, solo tourism growth, and improved awareness of health risk from self-guided travelers contributing to the growth number.

Regional Insights:

The North America Travel Vaccines market is the biggest in the world holding a share of 41.13% in 2025 as more people are very aware of diseases that can be avoided, the healthcare system is strong, vaccination programs are widely used, and the government supports them strongly. The region's leadership is getting stronger because more people are traveling internationally, distribution networks are getting better, and R&D investments are continuing. This makes it the largest and most important market in the world.

The Asia Pacific Travel Vaccines market is growing quickly at a CAGR of 2.57% during the forecast period as more people are traveling both inside and outside of Asia, more people are learning about diseases that can be prevented by vaccines, healthcare infrastructure is getting better, and governments are doing more to promote immunization programs. Rapid urbanization and rising disposable incomes are driving demand even more, making the region the fastest-growing market in the world.

Recent Developments:

In June 2025 , GSK licensed its Shigella vaccine candidate altSonflex1-2-3 to Bharat Biotech to advance development and distribution in low- and middle-income countries. The vaccine uses GMMA technology and aims to protect children under five while combating antimicrobial resistance.

, GSK licensed its Shigella vaccine candidate altSonflex1-2-3 to Bharat Biotech to advance development and distribution in low- and middle-income countries. The vaccine uses GMMA technology and aims to protect children under five while combating antimicrobial resistance. On January 9, 2026, Merck urged that changes to the U.S. childhood vaccine schedule be guided by scientific evidence after the CDC moved several vaccines, including rotavirus and hepatitis A, to a shared decision-making category. The company emphasized the importance of rigorous immunization policies to protect children and adolescents.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION METRICS — allows you to monitor live-attenuated, inactivated and mRNA travel vaccine adoption rates, R&D investment, patent activity and delivery system innovation.

— allows you to monitor live-attenuated, inactivated and mRNA travel vaccine adoption rates, R&D investment, patent activity and delivery system innovation. PERFORMANCE & EFFICACY BENCHMARKS – assess efficacy and longevity of protective response, the frequency of adverse events, seroconversion rates and effectiveness in populations of high-risk travelers.

– assess efficacy and longevity of protective response, the frequency of adverse events, seroconversion rates and effectiveness in populations of high-risk travelers. PRODUCTION & SUPPLY CHAIN METRICS – determines manufacturing capacity utilization ratios, batch success ratios, lead time, dependency on the raw material, and cold-chain compliance, all of which are crucial to timely vaccine availability.

– determines manufacturing capacity utilization ratios, batch success ratios, lead time, dependency on the raw material, and cold-chain compliance, all of which are crucial to timely vaccine availability. ADOPTION & COMPLIANCE METRICS – useful to assess population-based measures of coverage among international travelers and pre-travel consultation, adherence to recommended schedules, compliance with booster doses, and differences in uptake by traveler-types.

– useful to assess population-based measures of coverage among international travelers and pre-travel consultation, adherence to recommended schedules, compliance with booster doses, and differences in uptake by traveler-types. COST & ACCESSIBILITY METRICS — for benchmarking average dose, penetration of insurance coverage, for public program effect on out-of-pocket spending, cost per immunized traveler, and price differentials by vaccine and some location.

— for benchmarking average dose, penetration of insurance coverage, for public program effect on out-of-pocket spending, cost per immunized traveler, and price differentials by vaccine and some location. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE– aids in assessing the position of key players in the market, availability and reach, research and development investments, portfolio diversity, integration of the supply chain, and strategic innovations in travel vaccine development.

