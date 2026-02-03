$2+ Bn Transport Cases & Boxes Global Markets, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transport Cases & Boxes Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The transport cases & boxes market has experienced robust growth, expanding from $1.71 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $1.75 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2.5%. This rise is driven by military and defense applications, e-commerce and logistics expansion, advancements in the aerospace sector, boosted demand for industrial transport, and customized packaging solutions.

Forecasts predict that the market will reach $2.09 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 4.5%. This growth reflects adjustments due to global supply chain issues and the rise of sustainable packaging requirements. Innovations in lightweight, shock-resistant materials and smart technologies are pivotal trends, with an emphasis on sustainability and custom fit-for-purpose solutions.

A notable 0.5% downturn from previous estimates is attributed to heightened tariffs and trade tensions, particularly the impact on US logistics and costs due to tariffs on Chinese and Vietnamese imports. These dynamics are expected to influence the global economic landscape, affecting military, medical, and electronic sectors.

Global trade growth, spurred by free trade agreements, is set to amplify market demand, with projections by UNCTAD indicating that trade values could reach $32 trillion. This burgeoning trade underpins the critical role of transport cases and boxes in secure shipping and storage.

The travel and tourism industry, seeing a substantial operational upswing, is another key market driver. Notably, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council, there was a significant rise in domestic spending and GDP contribution, forecasting a 5.8% growth rate till 2032, thus influencing demand for reliable transport solutions for tourism-related equipment.

Product innovation remains a central focus, exemplified by Tower Cold Chain's launch of KTEvolution, a lightweight and durable container for pharmaceuticals, which underscores the market's commitment to sustainable and cost-effective solutions. Blue Dart Express's Smart Box Lite is another innovation, facilitating the secure transport of electronic devices.

In a strategic move, Platinum Equity Advisors LLC acquired Pelican Products Inc., enhancing their product offerings in protective and temperature-controlled cases.

Prominent market players include GT Line, Royal Case Company, and Pelican Products Inc., among others, with significant activities also from Hisco Case Inc., B&W International, SKB Corporation Inc., and Gator Cases Inc.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is forecasted as the fastest-growing region. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, with specific focus countries such as Australia, China, India, Japan, USA, and more.

Markets Covered:

By Material: Plastic, Polyethylene, Polystyrene, PET, Polyamide, Polypropylene, Metal, Aluminum, Steel, Others

By Water Proof Feature: Waterproof, Non-Waterproof

By Application: Medical Equipment, Communication Equipment, Photography & Music Equipment, Automotive Parts, Chemicals, Electronics, Military Equipment, Others

Subsegments:

By Plastic: Rigid, Soft

By Polyethylene: HDPE, LDPE

By Polystyrene: EPS, HIPS

By PET: Rigid, Flexible

By Polyamide: Nylon, Others

By Polypropylene: Homopolymer, Copolymer

By Metal: Standard, Heavy-Duty, Customized

By Aluminum: Lightweight, Waterproof, Shock-Resistant

By Steel: Galvanized, Stainless, Heavy-Duty

By Others: Leather, Fabric, Wood, Composite

Companies Featured

GT Line

Royal Case Company

Pelican Products Inc.

Hisco Case Inc.

B&W International

SKB Corporation Inc.

Gator Cases Inc.

Anvil Cases Inc.

Parker Plastics Inc.

ZERO Manufacturing Inc.

Wilson Case Inc.

Willard Packaging Co

Nanuk by Plasticase Inc.

JELCO Inc.

Canyonwest Cases LLC

Explorer Cases

Cases By Source Inc.

Porta-Brace Inc.

Chicago Case Company

C.H. Ellis Company Inc.

BWH-Spezialkoffer GmbH

ZARGES Inc.

Plasticase Inc.

Gmohling Transportgerate GmbH

Procases Inc

Seahorse Protective Equipment Cases

Platt Cases

R.P. Luce & Company Inc.

Gemstar Manufacturing

Case Technologies Inc.

Fawic Packaging Systems

Custom Case Company Inc.

Dorner Case Inc.

Packaging Strategies Inc.

New World Case Inc.





