United Arab Emirates Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2026: A $3.92 Billion Market by 2031 from $1.17 Billion in 2025 Featuring Tabby, Tamara, Spotii, Cashew, and Postpay

The BNPL payment market in United Arab Emirates is expected to grow by 25.4% on annual basis to reach US$1.47 billion in 2026. The buy now pay later market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2022-2025, achieving a CAGR of 29.3%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2026-2031. By the end of 2031, the BNPL sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 1.17 billion to approximately USD 3.92 billion.

The competitive landscape will shift toward regulated and partnership-driven models. Banks are expected to gain share through instalment features embedded in mobile banking and credit cards. Fintech BNPL providers will prioritise larger merchants and higher-ticket sectors to improve economics. PSPs will influence merchant selection by offering BNPL as a standard payment method. Market consolidation is likely if compliance costs and funding requirements increase.

Current State of the Market

BNPL in the UAE is characterised by concentrated competition between regional fintechs, primarily Tabby and Tamara, and bank-linked instalment products distributed through card issuers and mobile banking apps. Growth is driven by extensive ecommerce adoption and an increase in in-store integrations across fashion, electronics and lifestyle retail.

Payment gateways such as Checkout.com, Adyen, and Paymob play a central role by embedding BNPL within merchant payment stacks, reducing reliance on individual provider integrations. Competitive intensity has increased as merchants evaluate BNPL options based on approval rates, fee structures and dispute-handling processes rather than promotional incentives.

Key Players and New Entrants

Tabby maintains strong merchant coverage across ecommerce and offline retail, supported by partnerships with Noon and key mall operators. Tamara, originally Saudi-based, continues expanding its UAE footprint through larger retail chains and service categories.

Banks, including Emirates NBD, FAB and RAKBANK, are strengthening their presence through card-linked instalment conversion and pre-approved credit structures, acting as regulated competitors rather than new fintech entrants. Over the past year, no major new standalone BNPL fintech has entered the market, with competitive shifts instead coming from deeper bank participation and PSP-driven distribution.

Key Trends and Drivers

BNPL expands through ecosystem partnerships with banks, wallets, and payment gateways

BNPL distribution in the UAE is broadening beyond standalone fintech apps toward multi-rail ecosystems. Providers such as Tabby and Tamara have extended reach through integrations with Noon, Amazon.ae, and major PSPs, while banks such as Emirates NBD and FAB are embedding instalment features within card and mobile-banking journeys. Payment gateways, including Checkout.com and Paymob, have added BNPL to merchant stacks, increasing merchant reliance on gateway-based routing.

Merchants are looking for simplified checkout infrastructure as ecommerce volumes grow across fashion, electronics, and quick commerce. Banks are responding to SAMA-aligned and regional regulatory scrutiny of short-term credit by offering instalments within regulated frameworks. Fintechs, facing a higher cost of capital, are increasingly dependent on ecosystem partnerships for distribution and funding stability.

BNPL access will become more embedded in card, wallet and super-app environments rather than driven by standalone provider selection. This will reduce differentiation among fintechs and favour players with strong gateway relationships and bank-funded balance-sheet models.

Providers shift toward profitability through fee restructuring and controlled underwriting

Over the past year, UAE-based BNPL providers have adjusted commercial terms and tightened credit decisioning. Tabby's 2024 funding agreements and Tamara's expansion of longer-tenure financing indicate a shift toward more predictable revenue streams and improved loan performance management. Providers are also prioritising larger-ticket verticals such as electronics and home goods, where merchant commissions are more stable.

Rising funding costs and global investor expectations for sustainable operations have pushed fintechs to prioritise unit economics. Retailers in the UAE have also become more selective in absorbing BNPL merchant fees, especially in categories with thin margins. Meanwhile, consumer exposure to multiple small-ticket instalments has increased scrutiny on underwriting practices.

Profitability-led operating models will shape product design. Expect a shift toward higher-value transactions, more disciplined approval rates, and increased alignment with bank-funded credit lines. Short-term, fee-free instalments may become less available as providers rationalise their cost structures.

BNPL adoption broadens across offline retail and service categories

BNPL usage is expanding beyond ecommerce into offline retail, hospitality, and services. Providers such as Tabby have signed partnerships with mall operators, fashion chains, and electronics retailers, enabling in-store QR-based checkout. Healthcare and wellness providers have also integrated BNPL for elective procedures, aligning with regional consumer preference for cash-flow smoothing.

Physical retail remains strong in the UAE due to the mall-based shopping culture and tourism flows. Merchants view BNPL as a tool to increase conversion and reduce cash dependency, particularly for mid- and high-ticket purchases. PSPs have enabled this shift by launching in-store BNPL terminals or app-based integrations that do not require hardware upgrades.

BNPL penetration will deepen in offline environments and service sectors, especially travel, hospitality, automotive services, and healthcare. The offline expansion will create competitive pressure on banks' instalment-conversion features, prompting more retail partnerships and potentially consolidating smaller BNPL providers that lack merchant-acquisition scale.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 101 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $3.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.6% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates



