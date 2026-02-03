Gaming Hardware Market Size to Reach $77.15 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming Hardware Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Gaming Hardware Market size was valued at USD 41.06 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 77.15 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.51% over 2026-2035.”

Expanding Horizons Through Live Streaming of Multiplayer Gaming Events Drive Market Expansion Globally

Gaming has expanded from a niche leisure to a global entertainment phenomenon. Nearly half of the world's 7.7 billion people play video games, with an estimated 3.1 billion players in 2020 and a projected 500 million by 2024. In 2021, the industry achieved revenues of USD 175 billion, exceeding the combined earnings of movies, music, and books. The gaming industry is reaching new heights because to developments in machine learning and artificial intelligence, which improve everything from player matchmaking to network efficiency. These technologies are essential for attracting new players, deterring harmful conduct, maximizing revenue streams, and building expanding gaming environments.

Market Size and Growth Projections:

Market Size in 2025: USD 41.06 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 77.15 Billion

CAGR: 6.51 % from 2026 to 2035

By Type: Gaming Consoles held the largest market share of 59.44% in 2025

In 2025, North America dominates the global market with 34.44 % share

Get a Sample Report of Gaming Hardware Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3593

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Microsoft Corporation

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

NVIDIA Corporation

Sony Corporation

Logitech International S.A.

Venom UK Ltd.

Oculus VR

Linden Research

Sega Games

Corsair Gaming, Inc.

Razer Inc.

Alienware

ASUS

Acer

HP Inc.

SteelSeries

AMD

Valve Corporation

Epic Games

Tencent Holdings

Gaming Hardware Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Gaming Consoles, Gaming Accessories)

• By End User (Commercial Gaming Hardware, Residential Gaming Hardware)





Purchase Single User PDF of Gaming Hardware Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3593

Key Segmentation Analysis

By Type

In the gaming hardware industry, gaming consoles have become the dominant sector, gaining a substantial 59.44% of the revenue in 2025. Continuous developments in console technology, along with a solid catalog of unique titles, are the reasons behind this leading position. The increase in popularity of cloud gaming services, which allow gamers to stream games directly to their consoles, enhances the attractiveness of gaming consoles even more.

By End-User

In 2025, residential gaming hardware remains the dominating category in the gaming hardware industry, with a strong 59.56% share. This rise is a result of more players opting for engaging and high-quality gaming experiences while staying at home. Due to ongoing product innovations and changes in home entertainment, the residential gaming hardware segment is set to continue growing.

Regional Insights:

By 2025, North America has established itself as the gaming hardware market's top revenue-generating region, holding 34.44% of the entire share. The substantial influence comes from a robust gaming community, breakthroughs in technology, and major investments from top gaming corporations.

In 2025, the Asia Pacific area has emerged as the fastest-growing market for gaming gear, driven by a spike in gaming popularity, rapid technical improvements, and an expanding middle class with disposable means. Due to a thriving gaming culture and a sizable gaming population, nations, such as China, Japan, and South Korea are at the forefront of this expansion.

Expensive Gaming Hardware to Propel Market Growth Globally

Although gaming presents many chances in different areas, the expensive technology and hardware continue to prohibit many customers from fully participating. The lack of semiconductor chips required for operating gaming laptops and consoles has intensified in several places, adding to the issue. Moreover, certain nations are still grappling with the economic repercussions of the pandemic, which is limiting their capacity to invest in gaming technology. In November 2021, Nintendo Co. Ltd., a significant leader in the gaming sector, disclosed that the worldwide chip scarcity prompted the company to decrease its sales predictions for the Switch console, potentially hampering gaming hardware growth.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Gaming Hardware Market? Schedule a Call with Our Analyst Team @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/3593

Recent Developments:

In March 2023 : Microsoft collaborated with cloud gaming service provider Boosteroid to increase the number of games available to consumers worldwide.

: Microsoft collaborated with cloud gaming service provider Boosteroid to increase the number of games available to consumers worldwide. In February, 2023: Microsoft and NVIDIA announced a 10-year deal to provide Xbox PC titles to the over 25 million NVIDIA users. The GeForce NOWTM cloud gaming service is accessible in over 100 countries. The collaboration will bring popular Xbox titles from Activision, such as Call of Duty and Minecraft, to the NVIDIA GeForce NOW cloud gaming service.

Exclusive Sections of the Gaming Hardware Market Report (The USPs):

PROCESSING SPEED & GPU PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you compare average GHz and TFLOPS performance across PCs, consoles, GPUs, CPUs, and gaming peripherals to assess competitive hardware positioning.

– helps you compare average GHz and TFLOPS performance across PCs, consoles, GPUs, CPUs, and gaming peripherals to assess competitive hardware positioning. LATENCY & RESPONSE TIME ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate system and peripheral responsiveness critical for competitive, professional, and esports gaming experiences.

– helps you evaluate system and peripheral responsiveness critical for competitive, professional, and esports gaming experiences. ENERGY CONSUMPTION & THERMAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you understand power usage patterns and heat management efficiency across gaming devices, impacting operating cost and hardware durability.

– helps you understand power usage patterns and heat management efficiency across gaming devices, impacting operating cost and hardware durability. HARDWARE LIFESPAN & RELIABILITY INDICATORS – helps you estimate component longevity in terms of operating hours or years, supporting upgrade planning and total cost of ownership analysis.

– helps you estimate component longevity in terms of operating hours or years, supporting upgrade planning and total cost of ownership analysis. DEVICE-LEVEL PERFORMANCE DIFFERENTIATION – helps you identify performance gaps between gaming PCs, consoles, and peripherals, guiding product development and investment decisions.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.