Where business travelers are really going in 2026, according to Holafly

DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the sharp rebound of 2025, companies are moving into a more deliberate phase of mobility. At this point, everybody knows that travel is no longer about clocking miles or filling calendars; it’s about being in the right place, at the right time, for the right reason, so deals close naturally.

Holafly’s latest global insights revealed a couple of months ago that eight in ten professionals expect to travel internationally in 2026, while only a small minority plan to stay fully domestic. The implication is hard to ignore: business has no barriers anymore.

But in 2026, corporate mobility is gravitating toward a familiar yet powerful set of cities; places where deals are signed, partnerships are formed and decisions move faster simply because the ecosystem is already there. Holafly asked more than 10,000 respondents in its Global eSIM & Travel Report 2025–2026, and the business hubs for 2026 appeared clearly.

Business travelers aren't chasing novelty, instead, they’re reinforcing the routes that already work and the hubs that historically have worked for them, where trust is established, infrastructure is mature and time spent on the ground delivers measurable outcomes.

“At the end of the day, all the signals point in the same direction,” says Alex Bryszkowski, VP of Holafly for Business. “In 2026, business travel isn’t about how often teams fly, but about what happens when they land. The strongest hubs are the ones that allow people to focus on building relationships, moving projects forward and making decisions that actually matter, and where staying connected, secure and at ease is never a concern.”

As business travel becomes more intentional, being able to rely on the same digital tools wherever work takes teams is no longer optional. For global companies, solutions like Holafly for Business play a key role in ensuring professionals arrive ready to work from day one, with the peace of mind required to focus on what really matters.

