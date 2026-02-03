Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Business Report 2025: A $26.86 Billion Market by 2029 from $19.52 Billion in 2024 - Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ KPIs

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ KPIs - Databook Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ecommerce market in Taiwan is expected to grow by 7.4% annually, reaching US$20.97 billion by 2025. The ecommerce market in the region has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 9.8%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the ecommerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$19.52 billion to approximately US$26.86 billion.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the ecommerce industry in Taiwan offering comprehensive coverage of both overall and ecommerce markets. It includes more than 80+ KPIs, covering gross merchandise value, gross merchandise volume, and average value per transaction.







The report provides a detailed assessment of the ecommerce market across all major segments, including retail shopping, travel, food service, media, healthcare, and technology categories. It analyzes sales channels, engagement models, device and operating system usage, as well as domestic versus cross-border flows and city-tier contributions.

The study also covers payment instruments and consumer demographics by age, income, and gender to map evolving purchasing behavior. Together, these datasets offer a comprehensive view of ecommerce market size, customer behavior, and digital channel performance.It's unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Reasons to Buy

Comprehensive Market Intelligence: Develop a complete understanding of the B2C ecommerce landscape in Taiwan with fundamental ecommerce metrics such as gross merchandise value, gross merchandise volume, and average value per transaction across all major ecommerce segments.

Granular Segmentation and Cross-Analysis: Analyse the online retail ecosystem through detailed segmentation covering ecommerce segments, retail product categories, travel and hospitality verticals, media and entertainment services, sales channels, devices, operating systems, cities, and payment instruments, enabling deep insight into evolving consumer shopping patterns.

Operational and Performance Benchmarking: Benchmark marketplaces, direct-to-consumer platforms, aggregators, and category-focused players using KPIs such as GMV share, category-level performance, channel efficiency, device contribution, and payment mode penetration, supporting comparative assessment of platform strengths and competitive positioning.

Consumer Behavior and Ecosystem Readiness: Understand how demographics, income groups, gender mix, device usage, and payment preferences shape online purchasing decisions, influencing category demand, cart abandonment behavior, product return tendencies, and the shift toward digital-first commerce.

Data-Driven Forecasts and KPI Tracking: Access a structured dataset of 80+ ecommerce KPIs with historical and forecast values up to 2029, providing clarity on growth drivers, category expansion, sales-channel transitions, and payment-instrument evolution across the B2C ecommerce value chain.

Decision-Ready Databook Format: Delivered in a standardized, analytics-friendly databook format aligned with financial modeling requirements, enabling ecommerce companies, consumer brands, payment providers, technology firms, and investors to conduct evidence-based market assessment and strategic planning.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $20.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $26.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Taiwan



Report Scope



Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value

Gross Merchandise Volume

Average Value per Transaction

Taiwan Social Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value

Gross Merchandise Volume

Average Value per Transaction

Taiwan Quick Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics

Gross Merchandise Value

Gross Merchandise Volume

Average Value per Transaction

Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Ecommerce Vertical

Retail Shopping

Travel & Hospitality

Online Food Service

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare & Wellness

Technology Products & Services

Other

Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Retail Shopping Category

Clothing, Footwear & Accessories

Health, Beauty & Personal Care

Food & Beverage

Appliances & Electronics

Home Improvement

Books, Music & Video

Toys & Hobby

Auto Parts & Accessories

Other

Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

Platform-to-Consumer

Direct-to-Consumer

Consumer-to-Consumer

Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Travel & Hospitality Category

Air Travel

Train & Bus

Taxi & Ride-Hailing

Hotels & Resorts

Other

Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

Air Travel- Aggregator App

Air Travel- Direct-to-Consumer

Train & Bus- Aggregator App

Train & Bus- Direct-to-Consumer

Taxi & Ride-Hailing- Aggregator App

Taxi & Ride-Hailing- Direct-to-Consumer

Hotels & Resorts- Aggregator App

Hotels & Resorts- Direct-to-Consumer

Other- Aggregator App

Other- Direct-to-Consumer

Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Online Food Service Sales Channel

Aggregator App

Direct-to-Consumer

Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Media & Entertainment Sales Channel

Streaming Services

Movies & Events

Theme Parks & Gaming

Other

Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Engagement Model

Website-Based

Live Streaming

Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Location

Cross-Border

Domestic

Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Device

Mobile

Desktop

Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Operating System

iOS / macOS

Android

Other Operating Systems

Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by City Tier

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Payment Instrument

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Other Digital Payment

Cash

Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

Market Share by Age Group

Market Share by Income Level

Market Share by Gender

Taiwan B2C Ecommerce User Statistics & Ratios

Internet Users

Ecommerce Users

Social Media Users

Smartphone Penetration

Banked Population

Ecommerce Per Capita

GDP Per Capita

Ecommerce as % of GDP

Cart Abandonment Rate

Product Return Rate

Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Ecommerce Segment

Gross Merchandise Value by Segment

Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Retail Shopping Category

Gross Merchandise Value by Category

Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Sales Channel

Gross Merchandise Value by Channel

Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Location

Gross Merchandise Value by Location

Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Device

Gross Merchandise Value by Device

Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Operating System

Gross Merchandise Value by Operating System

Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by City Tier

Gross Merchandise Value by City Tier

Taiwan B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Payment Instrument

Gross Merchandise Value by Payment Instrument

