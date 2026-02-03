MAHWAH, N.J., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments, today announced the launch of its Agentic AI Protection Solution, extending the Radware Platform into the rapidly growing AI security market. As organizations increasingly deploy autonomous AI agents to boost productivity and automate decision-making, Radware delivers a purpose-built defense against the unique and emerging risks of the agentic AI era.

In January, Gartner Research forecasted worldwide AI spending will reach $2.5 trillion in 2026, including $51.3 billion dedicated to AI security solutions. “We have seen the AI security wave coming for many months, and knew we needed to support our customers in providing the security surrounding it,” said Roy Zisapel, president and CEO of Radware. “Our customers understand the dual nature of AI — they want the business benefits while recognizing the growing threat landscape. With decades of experience applying advanced algorithms to solve complex application security challenges, Radware is uniquely positioned to bring innovative AI security solutions to market.”

Comprehensive Protection for the Agent Economy

Most AI security approaches rely on static, software-based guardrails designed for governance, not for securing autonomous, tool-using AI agents at runtime. As agentic AI systems scale, these guardrails fail to keep pace. Radware’s Agentic AI Protection goes beyond guardrails, using external, algorithmic behavioral analysis to identify malicious intent and misuse in real time, providing protection aligned with the scale and complexity of agentic AI.

Radware’s new solution is designed to address a broad spectrum of agent-specific security risks, including direct and indirect prompt injection attacks, tool abuse, human–agent trust exploitation, and unauthorized data access. The solution is built on four strategic pillars:

Discovery and Visibility: Real-time identification of all AI agents—both homegrown and SaaS-based—and the tools and systems they access.

Intent-Based Security: Advanced runtime behavioral algorithms that detect and mitigate malicious or abnormal intent within agent interactions, including multi-step and cross-agent behaviors.

Deep Integration: Seamless protection for custom-built agents as well as leading third-party agent platforms and services, including homegrown agents, Microsoft 365 Copilot, Microsoft 365 Copilot Studio, AWS Bedrock and more.

Continuous AI Security Posture Management: A dynamic Risk Graph Map that continuously scores an organization’s agentic AI security posture, highlighting multi-agent risk paths and potential data exposure in real time.

Aligning with Industry Standards

Radware Agentic AI Protection is designed to align with the OWASP Top 10 for Agentic AI and leverages the AI Vulnerability Scoring System (AIVSS) to assess and prioritize core security risks. By introducing a dedicated security layer for autonomous workflows, Radware assists enterprises to safely adopt AI agents while maintaining control over sensitive data and critical systems.

The Growing Danger: “ZombieAgent” and the Blind Spot of Autonomy

The launch follows Radware’s recent discovery of ZombieAgent, a critical zero-click indirect prompt injection (IPI) vulnerability affecting agentic AI environments. Unlike traditional cyberattacks, ZombieAgent enables attackers to implant malicious, persistent instructions directly into an AI agent’s long-term memory or working context—without any user interaction.

These “zombie” instructions can silently trigger ongoing data exfiltration, including emails and corporate files, directly from cloud-based systems, while bypassing traditional security controls such as firewalls and endpoint detection solutions.

“Vulnerabilities like ZombieAgent illustrate a critical structural weakness in today’s agentic AI platforms,” said Constance Stack, chief growth officer, Radware. “Enterprises rely on these agents to make decisions and access sensitive systems, but they lack visibility into how agents interpret untrusted content. Radware Agentic AI Protection was born to close this dangerous blind spot”.

Agentic AI Protection Solution is part of Radware’s broader agentic AI protection solution for enterprises. It follows the recent launch of LLM Firewall, designed to help address the growing security concerns around integrated LLM modules in applications and to protect the LLM prompt and response against attacks and abuse.

For more information about Radware’s Agentic AI Protection, please visit https://www.radware.com.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company’s cloud application, infrastructure, and API security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, hands-free, real-time protection from the most sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, and bad bots. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware’s solutions to address evolving cybersecurity challenges and protect their brands and business operations while reducing costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.



Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on: Facebook, LinkedIn, Radware Blog, X, and YouTube.

©2026 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.

The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.” For example, when we say in this press release that our new solution is designed to address a broad spectrum of agent-specific security risks, including direct and indirect prompt injection attacks, tool abuse, human–agent trust exploitation, and unauthorized data access, we are using forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions, including as a result of the state of war declared in Israel in October 2023 and instability in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, tensions between China and Taiwan, financial and credit market fluctuations (including elevated interest rates), impacts from tariffs or other trade restrictions, inflation, and the potential for regional or global recessions; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; our ability to manage our anticipated growth effectively; our business may be affected by sanctions, export controls, and similar measures, targeting Russia and other countries and territories, as well as other responses to Russia’s military conflict in Ukraine, including indefinite suspension of operations in Russia and dealings with Russian entities by many multi-national businesses across a variety of industries; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for the manufacture of our products; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; intense competition in the market for cybersecurity and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; our ability to develop new solutions and enhance existing solutions; the impact to our reputation and business in the event of real or perceived shortcomings, defects, or vulnerabilities in our solutions, if our end-users experience security breaches, or if our information technology systems and data, or those of our service providers and other contractors, are compromised by cyber-attackers or other malicious actors or by a critical system failure; our use of AI technologies that present regulatory, litigation, and reputational risks; risks related to the fact that our products must interoperate with operating systems, software applications and hardware that are developed by others; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services; the risks associated with our global operations, such as difficulties and costs of staffing and managing foreign operations, compliance costs arising from host country laws or regulations, partial or total expropriation, export duties and quotas, local tax exposure, economic or political instability, including as a result of insurrection, war, natural disasters, and major environmental, climate, or public health concerns; our net losses in the past and the possibility that we may incur losses in the future; a slowdown in the growth of the cybersecurity and application delivery solutions market or in the development of the market for our cloud-based solutions; long sales cycles for our solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; risks associated with doing business in countries with a history of corruption or with foreign governments; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; risks associated with undetected defects or errors in our products; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; laws, regulations, and industry standards affecting our business; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; complications with the design or implementation of our new enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) system; our reliance on information technology systems; our ESG disclosures and initiatives; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

