Aclarion Adds High-Volume Practice, Source Healthcare, to Support Nociscan Growth and Real-World Evidence Generation

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a commercial-stage healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today it has established an agreement with Source Healthcare, a state-of-the-art orthopedic and regenerative health clinic in Los Angeles to help address a key gap in addressing low back pain.

The agreement aligns with Aclarion’s expansion strategy by bringing Nociscan to Source Healthcare and the multidisciplinary team led by interventional pain management specialist, Timothy T. Davis, MD. Moreover, the growing evidence base for Nociscan will be strengthened by adding a high-volume clinical practice where real-world evidence comparing Nociscan and anesthetic discography will be generated. An anesthetic discogram is a diagnostic spinal injection procedure used to identify specific spinal disc(s) causing chronic pain. Nociscan is a non-invasive alternative that objectively measures pain and structural integrity biomarkers in spinal discs through an MRI-like experience for the patient.

“Our team at Source Healthcare emphasize holistic-care and science backed solutions for pain relief of those suffering from spine and chronic pain,” said Tim Davis, MD, interventional pain management specialist and founder of Source Healthcare. “We see and treat a lot of patients with chronic low back pain and degenerative disc disease. Historically, we have used lumbar MRI and anesthetic discography with good results. We are excited to gain access to Nociscan, a MR Spectroscopy test that objectively evaluates various pain and structural integrity biomarkers non-invasively, something not available from MRI or discography. We believe this test will become a valuable part of our care pathways.”

“Nociscan has demonstrated improved outcomes and lower costs in peer-reviewed published literature when studied in the spinal fusion market. This study is our first opportunity to establish evidence within the much larger pain management field,” stated Ryan Bond, Chief Strategy Officer of Aclarion. “We are pleased to be working with Dr. Davis, a true leader in the field of Pain Management, on this seminal real-world evidence work.”

Chronic low back pain (cLBP) is a global healthcare problem with approximately 266 million people worldwide suffering from degenerative spine disease and low back pain. Aclarion’s Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Nociscan objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain and demonstrates a 97% surgical success rate when all Nociscan-positive discs are treated.

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding the enrollment of patients in our ongoing clinical trial, the potential benefits of our Nociscan technology, and the Company’s plans for future regulatory and commercialization activities. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

