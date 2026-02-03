Edvisors Announces New Monthly $3,000 Scholarship for Graduate Students

Las Vegas, NV, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The introduction of this scholarship is timely as students prepare for changes to federal loan limits set to take effect this July, 2026. These new loan limits along with the elimination of the Grad PLUS loan, is causing concern that students may not be able to secure enough funding for their advanced degrees.

With the cost of graduate programs rising and federal borrowing options facing new restrictions, many students are searching for alternative funding sources. This Monthly $3,000 Graduate Student Scholarship aims to help bridge any financial aid gaps. The scholarship reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to making higher education more accessible and affordable for students at every stage of their academic journey.

"At Edvisors, we understand that pursuing a graduate degree is a significant investment in one's future, and we are dedicated to ensuring that financial barriers do not stand in the way of ambition," said Sravani Atluri, Chief Marketing Officer at Edvisors. "With the impending changes to federal loan limits, it is more important than ever to offer tangible support. This scholarship is a testament to our mission of empowering students to achieve their career goals by providing the resources they need to succeed."

Eligible students can apply for the scholarship through the Edvisors website. Entry forms only take a few minutes to complete. One scholarship will be awarded each month. Edvisors encourages all current and prospective graduate students to explore this opportunity as well as other scholarships on their site to help students pay for college

About Edvisors: For 20 years we have been known as one of the largest and most trusted resources to help students find their path to success. Everyone needs to find their own path, and we know that first-hand. We work to provide information from both our professional and firsthand experiences, to help individuals through college and beyond. Every year, millions of students and their families turn to the Edvisors.com, for timely, accurate information, advice and tools that help them confidently make the best decisions about paying for college. Founded in 1998, Edvisors is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. More information can be found www.edvisors.com.