Origence CUDL Advances Credit Union Financing Network, Strengthens Dealer Advantage in Digital Retail

Irvine, CA, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origence CUDL, the nation’s leading credit union auto lending network and indirect lending platform, advanced its reach and capabilities in 2025, helping dealers access more lenders, accelerate funding, and compete in an increasingly digital marketplace.

CUDL funded $48 billion in auto loans in 2025, reinforcing its role as the largest platform for credit union auto financing in the nation. For the fifth consecutive year, credit unions using CUDL collectively remained the number one auto lender in the country. The network now connects more than 20,000 franchised and independent dealerships with more than 1,100 credit unions, including 80% of the top 10 and 60% of the top 50 credit unions by asset size, representing 68 million members nationwide.

“In 2025, we strengthened dealer access to credit union financing and expanded digital capabilities that keep financing tied to dealer inventory,” said Tony Boutelle, president and CEO of Origence CUDL. “From enhanced digital integrations to eContracting, we delivered solutions that help dealers close deals faster and meet customers wherever they shop.”

Faster funding through eContracting

CUDL launched eContracting in multiple markets in 2025, with additional rollout planned for 2026. By integrating directly into dealer workflows, eContracting for CUDL® reduces funding time, improves compliance, and minimizes errors, resulting in cleaner contracts and a more predictable process that enhances both dealer and buyer satisfaction.

Growing participation

CUDL expanded its credit union network in key dealer markets, including the East Coast and Midwest, giving dealers access to more lenders and greater funding efficiency. CUDL continues to capture a significant share of the indirect volume, facilitating up to 80% of all credit union auto loans in high-density states like California and Utah. For dealers, this growth means a stable, scalable network with proven workflows designed to keep deals moving.

Positioned for dealers and the future of auto retail

CUDL is building infrastructure for both traditional and digital retail environments. By combining embedded finance APIs, a national credit union funding network, and dealer and consumer-ready workflows, CUDL enables credit union financing to operate seamlessly across dealer showrooms, online marketplaces, and direct-sale environments—without fragmenting relationships or compromising execution.

Since 1994, Origence CUDL has facilitated more than $500 billion in funded auto loans, supporting sustained growth for credit unions and dealers alike. Backed by Origence’s continued investment in automation, embedded finance, AI, and platform modernization, CUDL enters 2026 as the most comprehensive and scalable indirect auto lending platform in the market.