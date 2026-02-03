Registration Is Now Open For Tribe Public’s CEO Presentation and Q&A Webinar Event

“Navigating the New FDA Era: 2026 Strategic Priorities and the Future of Life Sciences"

Featuring Serina Therapeutics’ CEO - Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Hear how FDA initiatives in 2026 may impact drug development timelines, review processes, and investor expectations across the life sciences sector

Meet with Serina ’s CEO Steven Ledger

HUNTSVILLE, AL, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serina Therapeutics, Inc. ("Serina") (NYSE American: SER), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing its proprietary POZ Platform™ drug optimization technology, is pleased to announce that Serina's CEO, Steven Ledger will present at Tribe Public's Webinar Presentation and Q&A Event titled "Navigating the New FDA Era: 2026 Strategic Priorities and the Future of Life Sciences". The Event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am pacific / 11:30 am eastern on Wednesday, February 4, 2026.









Once registered, participants may begin forwarding their questions for the CEO to Tribe Public at research@tribepublic.com or share their questions via the ZOOM chat feature during the event. Tribe Public’s Managing Member, John F. Heerdink, Jr., will host the event and relay all questions to management.

About Serina Therapeutics

Serina is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of wholly owned drug product candidates to treat neurological diseases and other indications. Serina’s POZ Platform™ provides the potential to improve the integrated efficacy and safety profile of multiple modalities including small molecules, RNA-based therapeutics and antibody-based drug conjugates (ADCs). Serina is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama on the campus of the HudsonAlpha Institute of Biotechnology. For more information, please visit https://serinatx.com .

About Tribe Public LLC

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

References in this Report to “Serina,” “the Company,” “we” or “us” refer to Serina Therapeutics, Inc. This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. All statements that are not historical fact, including statements about the Company’s response to the FDA’s clinical hold letter, Serina’s planned clinical programs, including timing for first-patient-in and resolution of the clinical hold and customary regulatory and ethics approvals, the potential of Serina’s POZ polymer technology, are forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, plans, beliefs or forecasts for the future, and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date they are made, and the facts and assumptions underlying these statements may change.

Actual results may differ materially from those projected in such statements due to a variety of important factors including, among other things, the timing and extent of the FDA's clinical-hold letter and of Serina's response, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for clinical trials, regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch dates, as well as the possibility of unfavorable new clinical data and further analyses of existing clinical data; Serina’s ability to continue as a going concern; the risk that clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments by regulatory authorities; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from our clinical studies; whether and when any applications may be filed for any drug or vaccine candidates in any jurisdictions; whether and when regulatory authorities may approve any potential applications that may be filed for any drug or vaccine candidates in any jurisdictions, which will depend on a myriad of factors, including making a determination as to whether the product’s benefits outweigh its known risks and determination of the product’s efficacy and, if approved, whether any such drug or vaccine candidates will be commercially successful; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting labeling, manufacturing processes, safety and/or other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of any drug or vaccine candidates; and competitive developments. These risks as well as other risks are more fully discussed in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and the company’s other periodic reports and documents filed from time to time with the SEC. The information contained in this release is as of the date hereof, and Serina assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.