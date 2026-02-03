Allbirds Teams Up with Justine Lupe, Elaine Welteroth, Nikki DeRoest, and Grace Cheng for “Say Yes” Campaign Celebrating Everyday Movement

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allbirds today unveiled its Spring/Summer 2026 campaign, “Say Yes,” a celebration of everyday movement starring actress Justine Lupe , editor and TV host Elaine Welteroth , celebrity makeup artist Nikki DeRoest , and entrepreneur Grace Cheng – each embodying intentional movement, balancing passion, purpose, and full lives that demand comfort, versatility, and ease across creative work, motherhood, entrepreneurship, and life on the go.

The campaign honors movement with intention, capturing the split-second decisions where saying “yes” keeps life moving. Set against the rhythm of the city, “Say Yes” zooms in on everyday micro-moments – taking the stairs, beating the crosswalk, making last-minute plans, or arriving just in time for pick-up – highlighting motion as a mindset rooted in comfort, confidence, and ease, supported by shoes designed for doing it all.

Anchoring the campaign are two new collections: the Varsity and the Dasher NZ. Each silhouette is rooted in Allbirds’ signature pillars of superior comfort, natural material innovation, and sleek, versatile design, and both collections are enhanced with Allbirds’ new Featherbed™ insole for unparalleled comfort.

The Varsity Collection pairs nostalgic design with Allbirds’ signature sustainable innovation, offering a modern take on retro-inspired sneakers crafted from natural, low-impact materials like hemp canvas and recycled suede. The cushioned midsole is made from Allbirds’ SweetFoam® innovation, the world’s first carbon-negative green EVA foam derived from sugarcane. All-day comfort is achieved through a soft merino wool-blend lining, with women’s styles now including a women-specific last for a more tailored fit.



The Dasher NZ Collection marks the third evolution of Allbirds’ best-selling active shoe, reimagined as a hybrid shoe for everyday movement, with refined design details and vibrant seasonal colors. Designed with consumer insights in mind, it features a newly engineered Tree Knit upper, a SweetFoam® midsole, a heel pull loop for easy slip on, and natural rubber outsoles with inset traction lugs. The collection delivers cushioning, breathability, and all-day comfort.

“What ultimately drew me to Allbirds is their ethos. I choose my projects, the people around me, and what I wear based on soulfulness, and Allbirds’ ethos and commitment to sustainability really align with how I want to live,” said Justine Lupe. “When it comes to shoes, I look for comfort. Being on set and on my feet all day, especially after having a baby, means I need shoes that truly support me while still looking great. I’ve been wearing the Dasher NZ, and it feels like you’re walking on a pillow.”

“From work to travel to school pick up and drop off, I’m constantly on the go, so comfort is non-negotiable for me,” said Elaine Welteroth. “I’m at a stage in my life where I’m not sacrificing comfort for style, and I love when I can have both. But what makes the new Allbirds Varsity sneakers so special is not just how they look and feel but how they’re made. It feels good to support a brand that cares about sustainability as much as design. And they’re the kind of shoes that go with everything, so I know I’ll reach for them again and again."

Varsity Collection:

Dasher NZ Collection:

“This spring/summer collection traces back to the original 1960s jogging movement led by coach Arthur Lydiard in New Zealand,” said Jason Israel, VP of Design at Allbirds. “Lydiard’s belief in movement as an everyday practice — not something reserved for elite athletes — was a foundational influence on Tim Brown and helped inspire the creation of Allbirds. The collection nods to those early ideas through a modern lens that feels relevant today.”

The “Say Yes” campaign launches Feb. 3, 2026, along with the Varsity Collection and the Dasher NZ Collection, both available at www.allbirds.com today.

About Allbirds, Inc.

Allbirds is a global modern lifestyle footwear brand, founded in 2015 with a commitment to make better things in a better way. That commitment inspired the company’s first product, the now iconic Wool Runner; and today, inspires a growing assortment of products known for superior comfort. Allbirds designs its products to be materially different by turning away from convention toward nature’s inspiration with materials like Merino wool, tree fiber and sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.allbirds.com .