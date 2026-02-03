The Ensign Group Obtains Real Estate and Operations in Texas

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the EnsignTM group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the real estate and operations of “Sunset Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center” an 80-bed skilled nursing facility located in Littlefield, Texas. The real estate was acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company, and the facility is operated by an Ensign-affiliated tenant. The acquisition was effective as of February 1, 2026.

“This is an exciting time for us as we continue to add quality facilities and real estate in Texas, and this facility is a tremendous add to our footprint in this great state”, said Barry Port, Ensign’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are actively looking to acquire real estate assets through Standard Bearer, and this was a perfect opportunity for us to do so in the state of Texas”, he added.

Andy Ashton, President of Keystone Care LLC, Ensign’s Texas-based subsidiary, added “We look forward to working together with the local healthcare communities and the current staff to exceed the clinical and social needs of each resident we are honored to serve.”

In a series of transactions on the same day, Ensign announced that it acquired the real estate and operations of

“Wylie Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation”, a 106-bed skilled nursing facility located in Wylie, Texas;

“The Chateau Waco” a 123-bed skilled nursing facility located in Waco, Texas; and

“Timber Ridge Health and Rehabilitation”, a 48-bed skilled nursing facility located in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.





The real estate was purchased by subsidiaries of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company, and operations were leased to Ensign-affiliated operators, subject to a long-term lease effective as of February 1, 2026.

In another transaction on the same day, Ensign announced that it acquired the operations of “Agave Grove Post Acute”, a 225-bed skilled nursing facility located in Glendale, Arizona. The facility is operated by an Ensign affiliated operator and is subject to a long-term triple net lease.

These acquisitions were effective February 1, 2026, and bring Ensign’s growing portfolio to 378 healthcare operations, which includes 47 senior living operations, across 17 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 160 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

About EnsignTM

The Ensign Group, Inc.’s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 378 healthcare facilities in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensignservices.net

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.