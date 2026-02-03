The Ensign Group Buys Real Estate and Operations in Wisconsin

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the real estate and operations of “Timber Ridge Health and Rehabilitation”, a 48-bed skilled nursing facility located in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. The real estate was acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company, and the facility is operated by an Ensign-affiliated tenant. The acquisition was effective as of February 1, 2026.

“We are delighted to add another facility to our Wisconsin market which continues the momentum we built with acquisitions in 2024 and 2025”, said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. “Standard Bearer added another quality real estate asset to its growing presence in Wisconsin,” he added.

Dave Jorgensen, President of Gateway Healthcare LLC, Ensign’s Wisconsin-based subsidiary, commented “This facility has a fantastic team of caregivers and a tremendous history and reputation in the community. We are looking forward to working with this team to continue providing excellent service to our patients, their families, and the community.”

In a series of transactions on the same day, Ensign announced that it acquired the real estate and operations of

“Wylie Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation”, a 106-bed skilled nursing facility located in Wylie, Texas;

“The Chateau Waco” a 123-bed skilled nursing facility located in Waco, Texas; and

“Sunset Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center” an 80-bed skilled nursing facility located in Littlefield, Texas.





The real estate was purchased by subsidiaries of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., and operations were leased to Ensign-affiliated operators, subject to a long-term lease effective as of February 1, 2026.

In another transaction on the same day, Ensign announced that it acquired the operations of “Agave Grove Post Acute”, a 225-bed skilled nursing facility located in Glendale, Arizona. The facility is operated by an Ensign affiliated operator and is subject to a long-term triple net lease.

These acquisitions were effective February 1, 2026, and bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 378 healthcare operations, which includes 47 senior living operations, across 17 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 160 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

About Ensign™

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 378 healthcare facilities in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensignservices.net

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.