The Ensign Group Acquires Real Estate and Operations in Texas

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the EnsignTM group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the real estate and operations of “The Chateau Waco”, a 123-bed skilled nursing facility located in Waco, Texas. The real estate was acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company, and the facility is operated by an Ensign-affiliated tenant. The acquisition was effective as of February 1, 2026.

“We are excited to add this facility to our Texas operations and cluster it with our other outstanding facilities in the area,” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. “Texas is one of our most mature operational markets and we are excited to add additional real estate assets to Standard Bearer’s Texas portfolio,” he added.

Andy Ashton, President of Keystone Care LLC, Ensign’s Texas-based subsidiary, added “Our team is excited and ready to combine our efforts and experience with the talented staff already in place to provide exceptional service to our patients.”

In a series of transactions on the same day, Ensign announced that it acquired the real estate and operations of

“Wylie Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation”, a 106-bed skilled nursing facility located in Wylie, Texas;

“Sunset Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center”, an 80-bed skilled nursing facility located in Littlefield, Texas; and

“Timber Ridge Health and Rehabilitation”, a 48-bed skilled nursing facility located in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.





The real estate was purchased by subsidiaries of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company, and operations were leased to Ensign-affiliated operators, subject to a long-term lease effective as of February 1, 2026.

In another transaction on the same day, Ensign announced that it acquired the operations of “Agave Grove Post Acute”, a 225-bed skilled nursing facility located in Glendale, Arizona. The facility is operated by an Ensign affiliated operator and is subject to a long-term triple net lease.

These acquisitions were effective February 1, 2026, and bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 378 healthcare operations, which includes 47 senior living operations, across 17 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 160 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 378 healthcare facilities in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

