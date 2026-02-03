Anti-Drone Market Size to Reach USD 19.69 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising Security Threats and Advanced Counter-UAS Technologies – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anti-Drone Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Anti-Drone Market size is valued at USD 3.07 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 19.69 billion by 2033, expanding at a robust CAGR of 26.20% during the forecast period 2026–2033.

The anti-drone market growth is driven by the increasing misuse of commercial drones, rise in cross-border and asymmetric threat, and the rising need to secure military base, airports, government facilities, and large public places. Speedy developments across radar, RF, electro-optical, jammers, and directed-energy systems, paired with AI-powered threat classification and immediate counter-response systems, are making counter UAS systems more effective and scalable.





Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 3.07 Billion

Market Size by 2033: USD 19.69 Billion

CAGR: 26.20% from 2026 to 2033

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2033

Historical Data: 2022–2024

U.S. Anti-Drone Market Outlook:

The U.S. Anti-Drone Market is projected to grow from USD 0.96 billion in 2025E to USD 5.78 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 25.19% over the forecast period. Market growth is mainly supported by rising demand from defense and homeland security agencies, increasing investments in airport and border protection systems, and rapid uptake across critical infrastructure and law enforcement among other uses. A wave of federal funding for counter-UAS research and development alongside contracts between defense contractors and tech firms are driving integrated sensor, cause, and effect architectures from a pipeline to a reality.

Government Initiatives and Defense Spending Support Market Expansion:

As aerial threats evolve, governments around the world are augmenting their counter-drone capabilities. The growth is attributed to primarily the increase in defense budgets, ongoing national security programs and robust frameworks enabling legal use of counter-UAS systems. Near-term development of indigenous technology, multi-sensor platform, and military/civilian scalable solution platforms by countries in North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia-pacific countries is crucial for the industry.

High Costs and Regulatory Complexity May Restrain Growth:

Due to high system costs, difficult system integration needs, and the utopian views limited by jamming and kinetic mitigation regulations, despite some demands, the sector still faces significant obstacles. The requirement to comply with spectrum regulation, airspace law and safety standards, and the occasional need for technology refreshes to keep up with rapidly evolving capabilities by surrogates may restrict adoption to larger carriers, smaller operators and commercial user

Major Anti-Drone Market Companies Analysis Listed in the Report are

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI)

Thales Group

Leonardo S.p.A.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Saab AB

Northrop Grumman Corporation

DroneShield Ltd.

Dedrone Holdings, Inc.

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

Liteye Systems, Inc.

The Boeing Company

Airbus Group SE

SRC, Inc.

Hensoldt AG

Battelle Memorial Institute

QinetiQ Group plc

Elbit Systems Ltd.

ASELSAN A.S.

Anti-Drone Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology

Electronic Systems held the largest market share of 41.28% in 2025 as they demonstrate substantial success in the ability to detect, track and jam unauthorized drones using radio frequency and radar technologies. Hybrid Systems are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 29.37% during 2026–2033 owing to the combination of the three main technologies and the resultant integrated solutions.

By System Type

Detection & Disruption Systems dominated with a 63.49% share in 2025 as they can recognize and also defeat drones by electronic jamming or physical interception. Detection Systems are projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 23.45% during the forecast period as they were inexpensive surveillance mechanisms for commercial development and the public safety area.

By Platform Type

Ground-Based Systems accounted for the highest market share of 52.86% in 2025 due to its vast detection coverage, ideal power sources, and installation at border checkpoints, stadiums, and government zones. UAV-Based Systems are anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 30.41% through 2026–2033 with mobile aerial interceptors rising extensive popularity for active marksman actions and battlegrounds oscillations.

By Interception Type

Electronic Countermeasures held the dominant share of 46.95% in 2025 as these can easily disrupt the drone communication links and its navigation systems without direct physical debris. Laser Countermeasures are forecast to witness the fastest CAGR of 28.94% during 2026–2033 due to the precision targeting with less collateral damage to the personnel and equipment.

By Range

Medium Range segment captured the largest market share of 44.76% in 2025 due to optimal balance between detection capability and cost efficiency. Long Range category is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 28.83% through the forecast period due to cross-border surveillance and military sectors.

By End-Use

Military & Defense segment led with a 58.34% share in 2025 due to the growing use of drones for reconnaissance and combat which require sophisticated countermeasures to protect the battlefield. Critical Infrastructure applications are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 30.27% during 2026–2033 as energy plants, airports, and communication hubs are constantly increasing their layers of drone defense.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, the North America Anti-Drone Market had the most share of the industry, with 37.84% as the U.S. and Canada had strong defense expenditures and advanced security systems.

The Asia Pacific Anti-Drone Market is the fastest-growing area, with a projected CAGR of 29.24% from 2026 to 2033. In the Asia Pacific region, growth is being driven by rising defense budgets, a lot of surveillance technology, and more security problems with drones in China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025 , Lockheed Martin introduced its Scalable Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) with AI-powered detection and multi-sensor tracking. The modular design enhances defense against drone threats, reinforcing Lockheed’s leadership and innovation in next-generation counter-UAV technology.

, Lockheed Martin introduced its Scalable Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) with AI-powered detection and multi-sensor tracking. The modular design enhances defense against drone threats, reinforcing Lockheed’s leadership and innovation in next-generation counter-UAV technology. In March 2025, Raytheon launched the Coyote LE SR variant for reconnaissance, electronic warfare and drone-swarm interception. With rapid deployment and adaptive capabilities, it strengthens Raytheon’s dominance in tactical anti-drone warfare globally.

Anti-Drone Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 3.07 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 19.69 Billion CAGR CAGR of 26.20% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Technology (Laser Systems, Kinetic Systems, Electronic Systems, Hybrid Systems)

• By System Type (Detection System, Detection & Disruption System)

• By Platform Type (Ground-Based, Handheld, UAV-Based, Vehicle-Mounted)

• By Interception Type (Electronic Countermeasures, Kinetic Countermeasures, Laser Countermeasures, Others)

• By Range (Short Range, Medium Range, Long Range)

• By End-Use (Military & Defense, Government, Commercial, Homeland Security, Critical Infrastructure, Public Venues, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

