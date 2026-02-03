Iceland Seafood International hf: Corrected Publication Date for 2025 Financial Results

Iceland Seafood International hf. wishes to correct an earlier communication regarding the publication date of its Q4 and full-year 2025 results.

The company will publish its consolidated financial statement for the year 2025 after the closing of markets on February 26th, 2026.

On the same day, at 16:30 (GMT), Iceland Seafood will host an online meeting for investors and market participants, where management will present and discuss the results. The meeting is online only and will be webcast live in Icelandic on our websites. Further information and access details will be made available on the company’s website prior to the meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Iceland Seafood International hf.

<http://www.icelandseafood.com/Investors>

Ægir Páll Friðbertsson – apf@icelandseafood.com