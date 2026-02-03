Peer-reviewed publication validates Cylinder Health savings 

Peer-reviewed study shows 5:1 ROI for employer GI benefit program and savings of 18% compared to controls

Study in The American Journal of Managed Care finds reduced overall medical spend and acute care utilization

CHICAGO, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newly published, peer-reviewed study in a special Health IT issue of the The American Journal of Managed Care found that Cylinder Health’s digestive health solution delivered a 5:1 return on investment and significantly reduced emergency department and inpatient utilization.

The study followed 347 participants and 1,041 matched controls at Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) over a one-year period, and included study authors affiliated with Vanderbilt University, Johns Hopkins University, and NYU. Participants enrolled in Cylinder’s digestive health program saw an 18% reduction in total medical and pharmacy claim cost compared to controls.

Digestive conditions had long been a cost concern for MNPS, where many employees, especially classroom educators, struggled to access timely care due to rigid schedules and limited flexibility to leave during the day.

“Digestive issues have always been a source of frustration and cost, but this program gave us a way to take real, measurable action,” said David Hines, Executive Director of Benefits at MNPS. “Cylinder helped our employees feel better, stay at work, and avoid unnecessary care.”

According to Dr. Martha Shepherd, Medical Director for Vanderbilt Health at MNPS, and lead author of the study, the results demonstrated both clinical and financial value.

“We observed measurable improvements in outcomes and care utilization—particularly reductions in emergency and inpatient visits—through timely, evidence based GI care,” said Dr. Shepherd. “These results demonstrate that clinically grounded, proactive support can lead to meaningful improvements in both health outcomes and total cost of care.”

Dr. Hau Liu, Chief Medical Officer at Cylinder Health and a co-author of the study, said the findings offer rare, peer-reviewed validation of employer aligned impact.

“It’s uncommon for digital health solutions to demonstrate return on investment in the peer-reviewed literature—particularly in employer settings,” Liu said. “These results show that it’s possible to deliver clinically rigorous, proactive GI care that also reduces cost and utilization. That combination is critical for employers navigating rising health care spend.”

A high cost category employers can control

Digestive health is one of the most prevalent and costly categories for employers, yet it remains a blind spot in most benefit strategies. GI conditions drive avoidable emergency visits, high cost prescriptions, and repeated care, especially for employees managing symptoms in silence. In addition, higher cost claimants are more likely to experience higher savings, highlighting the potential for meaningful impact when digestive health is proactively managed.

What sets Cylinder apart in a crowded market

Unlike solutions focused solely on elimination diets or behavioral coaching, Cylinder delivers coordinated, evidence based care for the full spectrum of gastrointestinal conditions. Patients are supported by a multidisciplinary team including gastroenterologists, gut-brain specialists, registered dietitians, health coaches, and care coordinators to ensure the right support based on each patient’s needs and goals.

Cylinder is also addressing a critical gap in access. Its virtual first model offers 24/7 clinical support, enabling members to receive timely, personalized care without traditional barriers like long wait times or referral delays.

Having served more than 125,000 members in all 50 states, Cylinder is the trusted digestive health partner for forward thinking employers and health plans seeking measurable results, high engagement, and seamless integration.

About the study

The study used a rigorous, matched cohort design to assess claims outcomes over a one-year period, comparing employees enrolled in Cylinder Health to a similar propensity score matched control group. The methodology and analysis were independently validated and peer-reviewed by study authors affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Carey School of Business. The full study is published in the January 2026 issue of The American Journal of Managed Care.

About Cylinder Health

Cylinder Health is the leading virtual digestive health platform and a clinically validated digestive health center of excellence. We provide nationwide access to personalized, high-touch support through a multidisciplinary team of gastroenterologists, registered dietitians, health coaches, care coordinators, and gut-brain specialists. Backed by the most peer reviewed outcomes in the category, Cylinder delivers measurable impact by delivering high levels of engagement, improving symptoms, reducing avoidable ED visits, and achieving significant savings and ROI for employers and health plans. With transparent pricing and seamless integration, we make digestive health care more accessible, effective, and accountable.