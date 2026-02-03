BATH & BODY STOCK NOTICE: Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) Accused of Misleading Investors in the Securities Fraud Class Action – Contact BFA Law by March 16 Court Deadline

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) and certain of the Company’s senior executives for securities fraud after significant stock drops resulting from the potential violations of the federal securities laws.

If you invested in Bath & Body Works, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/bath-body-works-inc-class-action-lawsuit.

Investors have until March 16, 2026, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Bath & Body Works securities. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio and is captioned Lingam v. Bath & Body Works, Inc., et al., No. 2:26-cv-00039.

Why is Bath & Body Works Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

Bath & Body Works is a specialty retailer of home fragrance and body care products. During the relevant period, the Company explored product categories, or “adjacencies,” beyond its core business. The key adjacencies included products for men, lips, hair, and laundry.

Bath & Body Works stated that customers were “responding favorably to innovation” including “adjacencies” of men’s, lip, and laundry. The Company also stated that its “strategy is working,” and that the Company was driving topline growth through “extending our reach through category adjacencies.”

As alleged, in truth, Bath & Body Works’ strategy of pursuing adjacencies was not growing the customer base or delivering the promised level of growth in net sales.

Why did Bath & Body Works’ Stock Drop?

On August 28, 2025, Bath & Body Works reported disappointing Q2 2025 financial results and announced it was cutting its full year guidance for earnings per diluted share by $0.03, to $3.28 to $3.53. This news caused the price of Bath & Body Works stock to drop $2.18 per share, or 6.9%, from a closing price of $31.54 per share on August 27, 2025, to $29.36 per share on August 28, 2025.

Then, on November 20, 2025, Bath & Body Works released its Q3 2025 financial results. The Company announced it was slashing full year guidance and revealed that its strategy of pursuing “adjacencies, collaborations and promotions” had “not grown our total customer base.” The Company also revealed it would exit certain adjacencies to focus on core categories. This news caused the price of Bath & Body Works stock to drop $5.22 per share, or 24.8%, from a closing price of $21.04 per share on November 19, 2025, to $15.82 per share on November 20, 2025.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/bath-body-works-inc-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Bath & Body Works, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/bath-body-works-inc-class-action-lawsuit

Or contact:

Adam McCall

adam@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named “Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, among the top “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon, “Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar” by Law360 and “SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/bath-body-works-inc-class-action-lawsuit

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.