Switzerland Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Report 2026: A $4.45 Billion Market by 2031 - CembraPay and MF Group Lead Invoice-Based BNPL, While TWINT Pay Later and Klarna Maintain Visibility

The BNPL payment market in Switzerland is expected to grow by 20.9% on annual basis to reach US$2.89 billion in 2026. The buy now pay later market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2022-2025, achieving a CAGR of 25.3%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2026-2031. By the end of 2031, the BNPL sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 2.39 billion to approximately USD 6.45 billion.

Switzerland's BNPL competition is expected to converge further around bank-backed and credit-specialist players. PSPs and wallets will increasingly control distribution, limiting the scale of new independent BNPL fintechs. Providers will differentiate through underwriting efficiency, integration capabilities and cross-border merchant networks. Consolidation is likely modest but continuous as credit performance and compliance expectations rise.



Current State of the Market

BNPL in Switzerland operates within a concentrated environment shaped by invoice-based credit traditions and digitally embedded pay-later solutions. Adoption is driven by ecommerce merchants integrating BNPL through PSPs and wallets rather than standalone BNPL apps. CembraPay (PowerPay), MF Group, Klarna, TWINT Pay Later (via Swissbilling), and HeidiPay hold most of the active market presence.

Competition centres on merchant acceptance breadth, underwriting strength, and integration into existing payment flows such as TWINT and eBill. Regulatory expectations around responsible credit and affordability checks further limit aggressive expansion models, influencing providers to compete through reliability and risk management rather than promotional incentives.

Key Players and New Entrants

CembraPay and MF Group maintain strong positions through invoice and instalment billing embedded across Swiss ecommerce. Klarna retains visibility through international merchant networks, especially in fashion and lifestyle categories. TWINT Pay Later, enabled by Swissbilling, benefits from the wallet's wide user base.

HeidiPay continues operating in Switzerland but is now linked to Compass Banca following its acquisition. New standalone BNPL entrants remain limited due to Switzerland's mature payment infrastructure and the capital requirements for consumer credit. Entrants are most likely to emerge through PSP expansions rather than through new BNPL-branded platforms.

Key Trends and Drivers

Digital pay-later builds on Switzerland's long-standing "payment on account" culture

BNPL in Switzerland is evolving as a digital extension of the country's existing "purchase on invoice / payment on account" habits rather than a completely new behaviour. Solutions such as eBill E-Commerce allow consumers to receive an online invoice directly in their e-banking, combining invoice purchasing with digital channels for one-off ecommerce payments. TWINT's "Pay later" feature, powered by Swissbilling, lets users choose to pay within 30 days instead of paying immediately at checkout, positioning BNPL as a modernised invoice purchase rather than a separate credit product.

Swiss consumers are already accustomed to paying after delivery through invoices; digital BNPL simply relocates this behaviour into apps and online banking, lowering operational friction for merchants. Banks and payment intermediaries see invoice-style BNPL as aligned with existing billing and reconciliation processes, making it easier to integrate than card-based revolving credit. For providers like Swissbilling and TWINT, BNPL is a way to increase transaction stickiness and data depth without fully shifting consumers to new credit lines.

Wallets and PSPs embed BNPL into existing checkout journeys

BNPL in Switzerland is increasingly distributed through existing wallets and payment gateways, not via separate BNPL "super-apps". TWINT Pay Later is activated at merchant checkout via partners such as Payrexx, allowing merchants to offer BNPL without a direct integration to Swissbilling. Payment service providers (PSPs) and gateways are extending their portfolios, for example, Unzer's "upaylater" BNPL and TWINT acceptance for Swiss customers, so that BNPL becomes one more option in an orchestration layer rather than a standalone integration.

Merchants face integration and maintenance costs when working with multiple payment providers; PSP-embedded BNPL reduces technical complexity by routing pay-later options through a single interface. Wallets such as TWINT already have large user bases and strong daily payment engagement, making them natural front-ends for BNPL rather than new apps competing for consumer attention. PSPs view BNPL as a value-added service to increase their share of checkout and improve merchant retention, especially in a mature card and wallet market.

BNPL propositions that are invisible as separate brands but embedded in TWINT, major gateways and ecommerce platforms are likely to capture the bulk of new volume. Independent BNPL providers that cannot plug into PSP ecosystems may find it harder to scale in Switzerland, where merchants value simplicity over running multiple niche options. For banks and larger acquirers, partnering with wallets/PSPs to offer instalment or delayed-payment features will be a more common strategy than launching visible, stand-alone BNPL apps.

BNPL providers consolidate around bank-backed and credit-specialist players

The Swiss BNPL landscape is consolidating around a small group of credit-specialist and bank-linked players rather than a long tail of pure-play fintechs. The Online Retailer Survey 2024 from Handelsverband.swiss notes that, among BNPL providers serving Swiss online retailers, CembraPay and Klarna lead, followed by TWINT Pay Later and MF Group, indicating concentration in a few brands with strong credit or invoicing capabilities. HeidiPay, a Swiss BNPL fintech, has been fully acquired by Compass Banca (Mediobanca group), with Compass using HeidiPay's technology as the basis for a wider BNPL platform in Italy and other markets.

BNPL requires access to funding, risk management and collections capabilities that are core strengths of banks and established consumer-credit firms. Rising focus on sustainable credit performance and potential regulatory scrutiny make it harder for thinly capitalised BNPL startups to compete on underwriting standards and compliance. For incumbents like CembraPay and MF Group, integrating BNPL into existing invoice, instalment and collections platforms is more efficient than building new structures, encouraging further consolidation.

Switzerland is likely to remain a concentrated BNPL market dominated by a few players, CembraPay, Klarna, TWINT/Swissbilling, MF Group, and selected bank-linked solutions, with new entrants more likely to appear via partnerships rather than greenfield launches. Cross-border strategies (e.g., Compass using HeidiPay technology beyond Switzerland) may position Swiss BNPL platforms as technology and servicing hubs for European consumer-credit groups. For merchants, this consolidation should mean more standardised terms, but also less room for aggressive promotional offers as providers focus on long-term credit performance.

