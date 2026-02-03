HyOrc Corporation Announces Uplist to OTCQB Venture Market

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR), a clean-energy technology company specializing in decentralized waste-to-fuel solutions and gas-powered engines, is pleased to announce that its common stock has qualified for and begins trading today on the OTCQB® Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group, under the ticker symbol HYOR.

The transition to the OTCQB represents a significant milestone in HyOrc’s corporate development. OTCQB is reserved for developing companies that satisfy stringent eligibility requirements. To qualify, HyOrc has demonstrated its commitment to high-level financial transparency and governance standards, including maintaining current SEC reporting.

This upgrade follows the Company’s successful completion of its Form 10 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a move that provides investors and analysts with a standardized, comprehensive view of the Company’s financial and operational health.

“Our move to the OTCQB is a graduation that reflects the internal work we have done to institutionalize our corporate governance and transparency,” said Reginald Fubara, CEO of HyOrc. “As we continue to deploy our modular waste-to-methanol technology at global ports, it is vital that our corporate structure matches the scale and rigor of our operational objectives. Trading on the OTCQB provides an improved platform for visibility among institutional and retail investors who prioritize transparency.”

The Company’s focus remains on the commercialization of its patented decentralized energy platforms, designed to stabilize global supply chains by converting local waste into high-purity green methanol, a valuable marine fuel. HyOrc will continue to provide regular updates on its industrial milestones in accordance with its enhanced reporting requirements.

For more information on HyOrc Corporation and to view current financial disclosures, please visit https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/HYOR/overview.

About HyOrc Corporation

HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) develops and commercializes patented hydrogen-capable combustion and waste-to-fuel systems for the shipping, rail, and off-grid power sectors.

HyOrc has 750 million shares issued and outstanding with 26.30 million shares at DTC

Website: www.hyorc.com Investor Contact: comms@hyorc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of the Securities Acts of 1933 and 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors are described in Company filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.