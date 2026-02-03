Expanded tax credits help offset fertility treatment costs for Canadians

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s estimated that between 8-15% of Canadian couples have difficulty conceiving a child, according to Procrea, and seek out fertility treatments to build their family. Managing fertility struggles can be both a significant emotional and physical challenge for many Canadians, as well as extremely costly. With annual increases of Canadians seeking support to conceive, there are an increasing number of federal and provincial tax-related credits and benefits that can help alleviate the financial burdens of fertility treatments, including in vitro fertilization (IVF), intrauterine insemination (IUI), egg and sperm preservation, and related services.

“Facing fertility treatment can be harrowing emotionally and physically, and the costs of fertility care can be high,” said Yannick Lemay, H&R Block Tax Expert. “Over the last few years, we have seen an expansion in federal and provincial tax-related credits to help Canadians offset the costs of fertility-related treatments. Often, federal medical expense claims for fertility treatments can be combined with provincial tax credits and reimbursements to provide a significant financial difference. It’s important to understand which tax credits and reimbursements you’re eligible for and to keep related records and receipts for when you file your taxes.”

Fertility-related financial support comes in two main forms:

Tax credits and deductions that reduce your income tax payable (called “non-refundable tax credits”). Refundable tax credits or provincially funded reimbursement programs that help pay for treatment costs.

H&R Block points to key federal and provincial tax credits and benefits for infertility related treatment:

Federal IVF and fertility tax credits:

In 2022, the federal government broadened the Medical Expense Tax Credit (METC) to include more fertility and surrogacy-related expenses.

METC is a non-refundable tax credit that reduces your tax burden. It can often work in tandem with provincial fertility-related tax benefits and credits. Many fertility-related costs can qualify as eligible medical expenses for the METC, provided they meet the Canada Revenue Agency’s (CRA) rules on medical expense claims. This includes costs like IVF procedures, other assisted reproductive technologies such as IUI, Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), prescribed fertility medications, embryo, sperm or egg storage and processing fees, clinic fees, and tests. It also includes some travel expenses, for example, travelling more than 40 kilometers to receive treatment. The Refundable Medical Expense Supplement is a tax credit for lower-income working Canadian families to offset the high cost of medical expenses, including fertility treatments. There are certain income thresholds you must meet to qualify.

Provincial Fertility Tax Credits:

Many provinces have introduced enhanced tax incentives specifically for fertility and IVF costs or refundable tax credits, meaning you receive money back in your tax refund rather than lowering your taxable income. This includes:

Ontario: A refundable Fertility Treatment Tax Credit enables you to claim a percentage of eligible fertility expenses including IVF and related services. This credit is in addition to claiming medical expenses on your tax return. Covers 25% of eligible fertility treatment costs, including IVF, IUI, egg/sperm freezing, surrogacy-related expenses, etc. Maximum of $5,000 per year (based on receiving up to $20,000 in eligible expenses). Must also be claimed as part of the METC.

Manitoba: Allows eligible residents to claim 40% of their fertility treatment costs (including IVF and other assisted reproductive technology procedures) as a refundable credit. Maximum of $8,000 per year (based on up to $20,000 in eligible expenses). Treatments must generally be provided in Manitoba.





Maximum of $8,000 per year (based on up to $20,000 in eligible expenses). For treatment costs defined under CRA’s medical expense rules.





Maximum of $10,000 (based on up to $20,000 in eligible expenses). Treatments must be provided in Saskatchewan.





Your income affects the percentage you can claim, but those in a lower income bracket can receive up to 80% of their costs back.

Public Funding & Reimbursement Programs: In addition to tax incentives, several provinces offer direct funding or reimbursement for IVF and related treatments. These programs differ from tax credits, because rather than reducing your taxes or having you pay upfront and receive a portion back on your tax refund, the province can pay part of your treatment cost directly or reimburse you after receipt submission. New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland & Labrador all offer government reimbursement programs that cover a portion of IVF/IUI costs up to specified limits. British Columbia operates a publicly funded IVF program, subsidizing costs for eligible residents.

Missed Tax Credits

An H&R Block Canada survey revealed that nearly 2 in 3 Canadians (65%) were unaware that you can amend a previous tax return from the past 10 years to claim any credits, benefits, or deductions that they were entitled to but missed. More than a third (38%) of Canadians believe there are tax credits and benefits they missed on a previous tax return that they could likely still claim. For those who have incurred fertility treatment costs in the past 10 years but haven’t claimed expenses on their tax return, there is still time.

“Many Canadians are unaware of the credits and benefits available to them, so they might miss something that could lower their taxable income or even provide a substantial tax refund,” said Lemay. “When we review new clients’ previously filed tax returns, we find about half have missed credits they can claim. On average we find over $2700 when we take a second look at their filings done elsewhere. Don’t miss out on any credits and benefits you’re entitled to.”

As Canadians consider their options on the best way to expand their families, it’s beneficial to speak with a Tax Expert who can help them navigate their options, specific to their location, income and other variables unique to their situation.

