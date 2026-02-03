Tilray Brands Ignites Championship Sunday: Nationwide Tap Room Events, Big Game Day Deals, and Fan Experiences Announced

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, is gearing up for the biggest Sunday in sports as its craft beer tap rooms across the U.S. roll out exclusive dine in and take-home game day offerings designed for fans ready to celebrate from kickoff to the final whistle. From beer and wing specials to live entertainment, raffles, and giveaways, Tilray’s tap rooms are inviting fans to gather, watch, or stock up and take the party home.

Participating tap rooms include SweetWater Brewing Company, Montauk Brewing Co., Breckenridge Brewery, Blue Point Brewing Co., 10 Barrel Brewing Co., Hop Valley Brewing Co., Terrapin Beer Co., and Atwater Brewery.

Tap Room Game Day Highlights

NEW YORK:

Montauk Brewing Company

Location: Brew Barn, Montauk, NY

Montauk Brewing Company is kicking off the excitement for game week with exclusive pre-Sunday specials. Fans can enjoy $10 crowlers or take advantage of our buy-two 6-packs, get-one-free offer, making it the perfect time to stock up and prepare for kickoff. Don’t miss these limited-time deals leading up to the big game!



Blue Point Brewing Co

Location: Blue Point Brewing Brewpub in Patchogue, NY

Blue Point Brewing Co is excited to announce an exclusive game day promotion at our taproom on Saturday, where guests will have the opportunity to win a 75” smart TV—just in time for the big game. In addition, we are offering special catering packages throughout the week to help fans celebrate in style. To ensure your order is ready for kickoff, please place your catering requests by Thursday, February 6th.



GEORGIA:

SweetWater Brewing Co

Location: SweetWater Taproom in Atlanta, GA

Invites fans to kick off game-day celebrations with an unforgettable experience at our taproom. Enjoy live music and exclusive draft beer specials throughout the day as you gear up for the big event. When game time arrives, take advantage of our kickoff-ready to-go deals to choose from two pounds of wings, two pizzas, or 15 chicken tenders paired with a 6-pack of beer—each for just $20.



Terrapin Beer Co

Location: Terrapin brewpub in Athens, GA

Terrapin Beer Co is excited to announce extended hours for game day, opening at noon and remaining open until after the final whistle. Guests are invited to enjoy delicious offerings from the Wing King food truck, available on site throughout the game. All day long, Terrapin will be serving half-priced pints, making it the perfect spot to cheer on your team. Don’t forget to check out our exclusive to-go beer specials, so you can take the celebration home and enjoy the game in style.



COLORADO:

Breckenridge Brewing

Location: Breckenridge, Co., Fort Collins, Co., and Littleton, Co.

Breckenridge Brewing, Breckenridge, CO — Breckenridge Brewing invites fans to celebrate the big game with exclusive in-house and to-go specials. Guests can enjoy to-go options such as two pounds of wings paired with a mixed 6-pack of beer, or a build-your-own pork tacos bundle for two with a 6-pack of beer. For those looking to watch the game at the brewery, happy-hour food and drink specials will be available all day, ensuring an unforgettable game-day experience.

Breckenridge Brewing, Fort Collins, CO — Breckenridge Brewing in Fort Collins is excited to offer exclusive game day to-go specials for football fans. Choose from our mouthwatering packages: 12 wings paired with a 6-pack of beer for just $20, or upgrade to 24 wings and a 12-pack for only $40. To guarantee your order for the big game, please call ahead to pre-order and make your game day celebration a breeze.

— Breckenridge Brewing in Fort Collins is excited to offer exclusive game day to-go specials for football fans. Choose from our mouthwatering packages: 12 wings paired with a 6-pack of beer for just $20, or upgrade to 24 wings and a 12-pack for only $40. To guarantee your order for the big game, please call ahead to pre-order and make your game day celebration a breeze. Breckenridge Brewing, Littleton, CO— Kick off your game day celebrations at Breckenridge Brewing in Littleton with our exciting Super Fun Run 5K. After the run, join us in the taproom to enjoy wings for just 75 cents each during game time, plus convenient to-go game day packs to make your celebration effortless. Don’t miss out on a full day of fun, flavor, and football at Breckenridge Brewing.



Breckenridge Distillery — Championship Weekend Whiskey Pickup

Location: Breckenridge, Co.

As fans prepare for the biggest Sunday in football, Breckenridge Distillery, the official bourbon and vodka of the Denver Broncos, invites guests to stock their home bars with Colorado-crafted spirits perfect for championship celebrations at home. Celebrate the Championship game by getting the official whiskey of the Denver Broncos delivered directly to their door , where permitted, through Breckenridge Distillery’s online store. Colorado-local fans can shop their local retailers for Broncos-themed selections including: Breckenridge Broncos Honey Whiskey Breckenridge Bourbon Whiskey, A Salute to Service Broncos Single Barrel – Championship Reserve Broncos Creamsicle Vodka Seltzer



Fans can also incorporate Breckenridge Distillery's Mountain Shot into their game-day traditions—a newly introduced whiskey-based shot experience inspired by the free-spirited culture of the Rocky Mountains, designed for at-home celebrations and unforgettable championship moments.

Fans can also incorporate Breckenridge Distillery’s Mountain Shot into their game-day traditions—a newly introduced whiskey-based shot experience inspired by the free-spirited culture of the Rocky Mountains, designed for at-home celebrations and unforgettable championship moments.

MICHIGAN:

Atwater Brewery

Location: Atwater Brewpubs in Detroit, MI

Fans are encouraged to call ahead to reserve the Super 60 Deal, which includes a 14-inch, one-topping pizza, your choice of six wings or eight tenders, pretzel bites, and either a growler or 12-pack to go for $60. Make sure to secure your Super 60 Deal and enjoy the game with Atwater’s delicious offerings.



IDAHO / OREGON:

10 Barrel Brewing

Location: The 10 Barrel brewpubs in West Bend, East Bend, Portland, Oregon and Boise, Idaho

Fans can enjoy our Touchdown Meal Deal, a two-topping pizza, 10 wings, a half-order of nachos, and a 6-pack of beer for just $50. Additional specials include 3-pack crowlers for $16 and $25 beer towers. Guests joining us in-house can participate in bingo and raffles throughout the game for extra fun and chances to win. Don’t miss out on the ultimate game day experience at 10 Barrel!



Hop Valley Brewing

Location: Hop Valley Pub, Springfield, OR

For game day, guests can take advantage of exclusive to-go specials, including the Jumbo Pretzel Pack—featuring two jumbo pretzels (your choice of salt or cinnamon sugar) and a 6-pack of beer for $30. Additional options include 20 wings with a 6-pack of beer for $35, or the Street Taco Tailgate, offering 12 tacos plus a 6-pack of beer for $40. These limited-time offerings are perfect for fans looking to enjoy great food and craft brews from the comfort of home.



For more details on individual events, visit the taproom websites or follow their social media pages.

