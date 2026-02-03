VDE Americas Releases Solar Project Start of Construction Guidance Ahead of Critical Tax Credit Eligibility Deadline

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VDE Americas, a global leader in technical advisory and catastrophic risk assessment services for the solar industry, today released practical guidance designed to help project owners and developers meet the July 4, 2026, deadline to qualify for sunsetting clean energy tax credits. The conclusions in its technical memorandum, “Navigating Beginning of Construction Requirements for Solar Projects,” represent VDE’s assessment based on its interpretation of published guidance and expert understanding of engineering, procurement, and construction best practices.

In the wake of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), solar project developers and owners have been working diligently to understand Treasury’s new regulatory requirements and guidance while simultaneously accelerating project management decisions to establish beginning of construction ahead of the impending deadline. Importantly, the OBBBA eliminated the long-standing five percent safe harbor allowance for some commercial solar projects. As a result, solar projects over 1.5 MW must now meet a more rigorous tax credit eligibility threshold by performing qualified “physical work of a significant nature.”

Developed by trusted engineering subject matter experts at VDE, the newly released technical memorandum empowers stakeholders to take decisive actions that maximize the number of solar projects qualifying for tax credits, ensuring the industry continues to thrive. It also compiles strategic recommendations that developers can use to rightsize capital expenditures before project financing closes while reducing exposure to regulatory risks. The memo pertains to all commercial market sectors, provides guidance for utility and community solar projects, and covers both the investment tax credit (ITC) and production tax credit (PTC).

In addition to the detailed guidance in its technical memorandum, VDE offers the following high-level strategic recommendations:

Download and review the beginning of construction tech memo . The comprehensive guidelines include a detailed analysis of qualifying onsite and offsite work activities that will meet the physical work test. The memo also includes a 5 MW project example and a compendium of legal opinion levels.

. The comprehensive guidelines include a detailed analysis of qualifying onsite and offsite work activities that will meet the physical work test. The memo also includes a 5 MW project example and a compendium of legal opinion levels. Meet the construction commencement deadline wherever possible. This date fundamentally alters solar project economics and execution risks. Projects that establish beginning of construction after July 4 face a challenging and potentially insurmountable 18-month placed-in-service deadline for tax credit eligibility.

This date fundamentally alters solar project economics and execution risks. Projects that establish beginning of construction after July 4 face a challenging and potentially insurmountable 18-month placed-in-service deadline for tax credit eligibility. Adopt enhanced documentation standards to reduce interpretive risk. Thorough documentation that includes date-stamped photos with GPS coordinates and inspector reports is critical to meet the heightened “work performed” standard and prove completion of tax credit qualifying work activities.

Thorough documentation that includes date-stamped photos with GPS coordinates and inspector reports is critical to meet the heightened “work performed” standard and prove completion of tax credit qualifying work activities. Execute contracts for products and services with tax credit eligibility in mind. Coordinate with your legal team—or use VDE’s turn-key request for proposal (RFP) templates—to establish comprehensive technical specifications that satisfy Treasury’s “physical work of a significant nature” requirements.

“We’re seeing extraordinary demand for additional power capacity throughout the United States, spurred by energy-intensive industries, American manufacturing initiatives, the rise of data centers, and broader electrification efforts,” said Brian Grenko, CEO and President of VDE Americas. “Solar energy remains the fastest and most cost-effective means for meeting that demand, and VDE Americas is committed to helping our clients develop, construct, finance, and operate these power-generating facilities, while navigating our dynamic regulatory environment.”

About VDE Americas

VDE Americas provides technical advisory and risk mitigation services to renewable energy stakeholders—from project owners and financiers to equipment manufacturers and those who construct, operate, and insure large-scale power generation and energy storage facilities. A wholly owned subsidiary of the VDE Group, VDE Americas is recognized globally as the leading authority in solar project hail risk intelligence and loss prevention. The company's expertise and innovative solutions have facilitated billions of dollars of investment in renewable energy assets.

For more information, visit: www.vde.com/en/vde-americas

About VDE

VDE, one of the largest technology organizations in Europe, has been regarded as a synonym for innovation and technological progress for more than 130 years. VDE is the only organization in the world that combines science, standardization, testing, certification, and application consulting under one umbrella. The VDE mark has been synonymous with the highest safety standards and consumer protection for more than 100 years.

For more information, visit www.vde.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mission Control Communications for VDE Americas

vde@missionc2.com