Excelitas Announces Closing of Luxium Solutions Acquisition

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excelitas®, a leading provider of advanced, life-enriching technologies that make a difference, serving global market leaders in the life sciences, advanced industrial, next-generation semiconductor and avionics sectors, today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Luxium Solutions, a portfolio company of SK Capital Partners and Edgewater Capital Partners. Luxium is an industry leader in high-performance materials, substrates, components and assemblies headquartered in Hiram, Ohio. The closing marks a significant milestone following the companies’ October announcement of a definitive agreement and represents a major step forward in expanding Excelitas’ technological capabilities, product portfolio and global market reach.

“Our acquisition of Luxium represents a powerful strategic fit and an exciting catalyst for Excelitas’ continued growth,” said Ron Keating, Chief Executive Officer of Excelitas. “Luxium’s differentiated technology portfolio, deep engineering expertise and strong customer relationships align exceptionally well with our long-term strategy. Together, we will accelerate innovation, broaden our capabilities and enhance the value we bring to customers across the globe. We are thrilled to officially welcome the Luxium team into the Excelitas family.”

The acquisition strengthens Excelitas through:

Broader Market Reach: Expands exposure to high-growth applications including AI-driven data centers, semiconductor, aerospace and defense and medical applications

Expands exposure to high-growth applications including AI-driven data centers, semiconductor, aerospace and defense and medical applications Technology & Portfolio Expansion: Adds advanced materials and high-precision optical, detection and imaging capabilities to Excelitas’ portfolio

Adds advanced materials and high-precision optical, detection and imaging capabilities to Excelitas’ portfolio Enhanced Technical Leadership: Integrates a robust patent portfolio and deep engineering expertise

Integrates a robust patent portfolio and deep engineering expertise Global Scale: Builds on strong customer relationships and extends Excelitas’ international footprint

About Excelitas

Excelitas is a leading provider of advanced, life-enriching technologies that make a difference, serving global market leaders in the life sciences, advanced industrial, next-generation semiconductor and avionics end markets. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, USA, Excelitas is an essential partner in the design, development and manufacture of advanced technologies, offering leading-edge innovation in sensing, detection, imaging, optics and specialty illumination for customers worldwide. Excelitas is at the forefront of addressing many of the relevant megatrends impacting the world today, including precision medicine, industrial automation, artificial intelligence and connected devices (IoT).

Connect with Excelitas on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram, or visit our website at www.excelitas.com for more information.

Excelitas® is a registered trademark of the Excelitas group of companies. All other products and services are either trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

About Luxium Solutions

Headquartered in Hiram, Ohio, Luxium is recognized as a worldwide technology leader and provider of single crystal scintillation materials for radiation detection applications, as well as sapphire and garnet substrates for high precision optics and power electronics. The Company differentiates itself with capabilities and know-how in crystal growth, packaging and integration, and unique intellectual property supported by a portfolio of greater than 170 patents. With 500+ employees across production facilities in the US, France, and India, and sales offices in China and Japan, Luxium serves a global base of 650+ customers across a diverse set of applications across medical imaging, security and border protection, semiconductor, aerospace and defense, oil and gas and other industrial markets. For additional information, visit www.luxiumsolutions.com.

Contacts:

Dan Brailer

Vice President Investor Relations and Communications

dan.brailer@excelitas.com

+1 (412) 977- 2605

Cheryl Reynhout or Jill Anderson

On Behalf of Excelitas

SVM Public Relations

excelitas@svmmarcom.com

+1 (401) 490-9700