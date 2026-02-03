American Lithium Announces CEO Appointment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Lithium Corp. (“American Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:LI | OTCQX:AMLIF | Frankfurt:5LA1) is pleased to announce that Mr. Alex Tsakumis has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) effective January 29, 2026. Mr. Tsakumis was the Interim CEO of the Company since September 1, 2024, and a member of the board of directors (the “Board”) since 2021.

Mr. Tsakumis is a public markets specialist with over 30 years of experience in the mineral resource industry, with a background in corporate governance, communications, finance, and mergers and acquisitions. He has held senior roles at Prime Mining Corp., Alio Gold/Timmins Gold, and Orko Silver, and maintains strong relationships within the investment banking and institutional investment community.

During his tenure as Interim CEO, the Company achieved several key milestones including completing an oversubscribed financing, enacting stronger corporate governance, streamlining operating and corporate costs, optimizing processing flow sheets in Peru, securing additional private water rights in Nevada, and seeing the final resolution of its disputed Peruvian assets.

Andrew Bowering, Executive Chairman commented, “Since assuming the Interim CEO role, Alex has demonstrated leadership and delivered meaningful progress while guiding the Company through a period of transition.”

Additionally, effective January 27, 2026, the Company’s Board have approved the cancellation of an aggregate of 1,835,800 stock options granted under the Company’s Omnibus Incentive Plan, previously announced on February 16, 2022, and February 2, 2023 (the “Cancelled Options”). The Cancelled Options were granted to certain officers and directors of the Company at an exercise price of $3.63 and $4.85 per common share (expiry date of February 16, 2027, and February 2, 2028, respectively).

American Lithium is developing two of the world’s largest, advanced-stage lithium projects, along with the largest undeveloped uranium project in Latin America. They include the TLC claystone lithium project in Nevada and the Falchani hard-rock lithium project in southern Peru, which also hosts a globally significant cesium resource, as well as the Macusani uranium located in the same region. All three projects have completed robust preliminary economic assessments, exhibit significant expansion potential and enjoy strong community support.

