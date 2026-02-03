International Battery Metals Ltd. to Present at the OTC Precious Metals and Critical Minerals Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and HOUSTON, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Battery Metals Ltd. (“IBAT”) (TSXV: IBAT) & (OTCQB: IBATF), an advanced technology provider of modular direct lithium extraction (DLE) systems, today announced Joseph Mills, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on Wednesday February 11, 2026.

Details:

DATE: Wednesday, February 11, 2026

TIME: 2:30 – 3:00 pm ET

1x1 Meetings: IBAT’s management will be available for virtual 1:1 meetings on February 11 and 12, 2026, with sporadic availability on February 13 and 16 – 17. To schedule 1x1 meetings, click here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

About International Battery Metals Ltd.

IBAT's direct lithium extraction technology is based on proprietary lithium extraction media housed in patented extraction columns. The columns are enclosed in modular, transportable skid mounted platforms that can be transported and commissioned into production within a reasonably short time frame.

Utilizing the patented technology, the Company's focus has been on advancing extraction of lithium chloride from ground water salt brine and produced water deposits. The Company's unique patented technology ensures efficient delivery of lithium chloride while ensuring minimal environmental impact.

