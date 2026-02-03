X4 Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Guggenheim’s Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026

BOSTON, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XFOR), a company driven to improve the lives of people with rare hematology diseases, today announced that the management team will participate in the upcoming Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit on February 11-12, 2026 in New York.

The X4 team will hold a fireside chat on February 12th at 12:30 p.m. ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available under the “Events and Presentations” page of the Investors section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit investors.x4pharma.com.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 is delivering progress for patients by developing and commercializing innovative therapies for those with rare hematology diseases and significant unmet needs. Leveraging expertise in CXCR4, X4 has successfully developed mavorixafor, an orally available CXCR4 antagonist that is currently being marketed in the U.S. as XOLREMDI® in its first indication. The company is also evaluating additional uses of mavorixafor and is conducting a global, pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial (4WARD) in patients with certain chronic neutropenic disorders. X4 is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.x4pharma.com.