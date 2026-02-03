HP Inc. to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings on Feb 24, 2026

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) will present a live audio webcast of a conference call to review financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2026 on Tuesday, Feb 24, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

The webcast will be available at www.hp.com/investor/2026Q1Webcast.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available at the same website shortly after the call and will remain available for approximately one year.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com.

HP Inc. Media Relations

MediaRelations@hp.com		HP Inc. Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@hp.com		 
   
