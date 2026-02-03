Flow Capital Announces a US$3.0M Investment in Guardify

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a US$3.0 million investment in Guardify, a leading provider of digital evidence management solutions serving child advocacy, public safety, and justice system partners.

Guardify provides end-to-end technology solutions for case management, digital evidence, and forensic interview workflows, purpose-built for organizations operating in complex, highly regulated environments. The platform enables multidisciplinary teams to securely capture, manage, and share sensitive information while supporting coordination, accountability, and trust across agencies. Guardify’s technology is used by a range of public safety and justice organizations, including Child Advocacy Centers and the multidisciplinary teams responsible for child protection, investigation, and prosecution.

Flow Capital’s investment will support Guardify’s continued growth, operational scale, and long-term product strategy.

“Guardify has built a trusted technology business serving organizations operating in complex, regulated environments,” said Alex Baluta, Chief Executive Officer of Flow Capital. “We are excited to support a team with a clear mission, strong leadership, and a disciplined approach to long-term growth in the public safety and justice sectors.”

“Guardify exists to support advocates and multidisciplinary teams working on the front lines of child protection,” said Ben Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Guardify. “Today, Guardify supports a significant portion of Child Advocacy Centers across the U.S., and we’ve securely supported more than 400,000 forensic interviews. This investment allows us to continue building technology that teams trust and rely on every day.”

About Guardify

Guardify is a leading provider of digital evidence management solutions designed to enhance efficiency, accountability, and trust in the justice system and law enforcement. With a focus on seamless access, organization, and utilization of digital evidence, Guardify empowers agencies and organizations with cutting-edge tools to modernize investigative workflows and improve case outcomes.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a publicly listed provider of flexible growth capital, alternative debt solutions, and small equity investments for high-growth companies. Since its inception in 2018, the company has provided financing to businesses in the US, the UK, and Canada, helping them achieve accelerated growth without the dilutive impact of equity financing or the complexities of traditional bank loans. Flow Capital focuses on revenue-generating, VC-backed, and founder-owned companies seeking $2 to $10 million in capital to drive their continued expansion.

