Power Tools Market to Reach US$ 58.26 Billion by 2033 Driven by Cordless Adoption, Construction Activity, and Industrial Automation Says Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent data from Astute Analytica, the global power tools market was valued at US$ 36.92 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 58.26 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period 2025-2033.

The global demand for power tools is experiencing a robust upward trajectory, propelled by a convergence of factors shaping both consumer behavior and industrial needs. The surge in DIY culture has inspired millions of individuals to take on home improvement projects, fostering a widespread appetite for accessible and reliable power tools. Simultaneously, rapid urbanization around the world is intensifying construction activity, creating a fertile environment for power tool sales. Industrial sectors also seek greater efficiency, driving investment in modern tools that can streamline operations and enhance productivity.

Governments worldwide are playing a pivotal role in accelerating power tool demand through ambitious infrastructure development plans. A notable example is the Delta State Government, which has approved a series of major projects aimed at revitalizing urban centers such as Asaba, the capital, and Warri, the commercial hub. These urban renewal initiatives focus on extensive non-residential construction—including commercial complexes, public facilities, and transportation networks—that require vast quantities of power tools for efficient execution. Such large-scale investments are expected to significantly boost demand for power tools across construction sites in the region.

Cordless Power Tools: Revolutionizing Construction and Manufacturing

The cordless power tools market is undergoing a transformative shift that is reshaping how industries operate, particularly within construction and manufacturing. In 2024, global sales of cordless tools surpassed 30 million units, highlighting a robust demand driven by the need for mobility and efficiency on job sites. Lithium-ion battery-powered tools dominate this segment, prized for their lightweight design, long-lasting power, and ability to reduce downtime caused by tethered cords.

The automotive sector has rapidly embraced the cordless revolution, integrating over 6 million cordless tools into assembly line operations last year. The shift away from wired equipment enables greater freedom of movement for workers and streamlines production workflows. Cordless tools in automotive manufacturing not only improve ergonomics but also contribute to higher throughput by minimizing delays associated with cord management and power source constraints.

Central to the surge in cordless tool popularity are significant advancements in battery technology. Modern lithium-ion batteries now offer impressive runtimes, with select models providing up to 10 hours of continuous operation on a single charge. These improvements not only extend the working window for professionals but also reduce the frequency and costs associated with battery replacements and downtime for charging.

Rise of Smart Power Tools: Revolutionizing Professional Workflows

Smart power tools are fundamentally transforming how professionals approach their craft by integrating Internet of Things (IoT) technology to deliver real-time data and diagnostics. In 2024 alone, over 7 million smart power tools were sold worldwide, signaling rapid market adoption and a clear shift towards digitally connected equipment. Bluetooth-enabled tools have emerged as the dominant segment, enabling seamless connectivity between tools and smartphones, which revolutionizes how users interact with their equipment.

These IoT-enabled devices empower users with unprecedented control and insight. Through dedicated smartphone apps, professionals can monitor tool performance live, track usage patterns, and receive proactive maintenance alerts before issues arise. This predictive capability minimizes downtime and extends the lifespan of tools, ensuring that operations run smoothly. By integrating such smart features, power tools are no longer mere handheld devices but intelligent systems that actively support user efficiency and equipment health.

The construction industry has been a frontrunner in embracing smart power tools, with over 3 million units deployed across large-scale projects globally. These tools enhance precision and reduce operational risks on complex job sites, where timely data and diagnostics can prevent costly delays. The ability to monitor tool usage across teams also aids project managers in optimizing workflows and maintaining safety standards, making smart tools indispensable in modern construction environments.

Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Power Tools Powerhouse in 2024

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region will have firmly established itself as the most influential player in the global power tools market, driven by dynamic growth in the construction and manufacturing sectors. While the region held the second-largest market share of over 28.30% in 2020, its footprint expanded to 30% by 2024, surpassing the traditionally dominant North American market. This impressive growth underscores the region’s rising economic clout and its pivotal role in shaping industry trends worldwide.

A key factor behind Asia-Pacific’s surge is the ongoing development of more than 2,300 high-rise projects across major cities such as Shanghai, Mumbai, and Tokyo. These ambitious construction endeavors increasingly incorporate intelligent drilling systems designed for rapid and precise installations, accelerating project timelines and improving structural quality. The widespread adoption of such advanced power tools in towering urban developments highlights the region’s commitment to innovation and efficiency in building technologies.

Beyond professional construction, Asia-Pacific’s robust domestic consumption significantly bolsters the power tools market. The burgeoning middle class across countries like China and India is fueling a growing appetite for do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement projects. This trend has resulted in soaring sales of cordless drills, fastening drivers, and other user-friendly tools tailored for consumer use. As more households embrace DIY culture, the consumer segment of the power tools market continues to expand rapidly, complementing the professional demand.

