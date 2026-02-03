Habit Slides into Big Game Weekend with Sliders Family CharBox

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Big Game is about more than what happens on the field. It’s about where you eat, what you eat, and who you’re with. That’s why Habit is rolling into the Bay Area with its Sliders Family CharBox, serving freshly chargrilled sliders at two of the biggest parties of the weekend.

On Friday, Habit will be the exclusive food partner at Shaq’s Fun House presented by Credit One Bank, a high-octane experience that fuses carnival spectacle, festival vibes, and wall-to-wall energy. On Saturday, Habit heads to SI The Party presented by DraftKings, a marquee event known for drawing top names across sports, music, and entertainment.

“We’re fired up to roll into the weekend’s biggest ragers,” said Chef Jason Triail, Executive Chef at Habit. “There’s nothing better than great food, great people, and an epic game. With our sliders at some of the biggest parties of the weekend, we’re bringing flavor that’s ready to play.”

To capture the action on the ground, Habit is once again partnering with creators known for big energy and even bigger personalities, delivering content straight from the center of Big Game weekend VIP parties.

The Sliders Family CharBox is Habit’s ultimate party play. Priced at $40, the box features eight chargrilled beef sliders, cooked to order over an open flame for that unmistakable smoky flavor. Each slider is stacked with melty cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, and Thousand Island dressing on toasted seeded buns, and includes a choice of four sides, and four house-made ranches. The brightly colored box makes it the perfect centerpiece.

And for Big Game weekend, Habit is adding a little extra to its biggest party box. Get a FREE 10-piece Crispy Chicken Bites with any Family CharBox purchase from February 6–8 at participating locations.

To redeem Crispy Chicken Bites:

Order through the Habit app with promo code GAMEDAY

Or order Habit on DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Grubhub

For Habit app or online orders, you must be a registered CharClub member to redeem. Not a CharClub member? Sign up here.

From tailgates to after-parties, Habit proves that great flavor doesn’t need a spotlight to steal the show. When it comes to feeding a crowd, sliders just hit different… fresh like that.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill quickly gained a devoted following for its Charburgers, cooked to order over an open flame. Since then, the menu has grown far beyond burgers, offering a fresh take on Californian-inspired flavors. Guests can choose from a meaningful selection of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salad bowls topped with hot, chargrilled chicken, and creamy handspun shakes, all made fresh and cooked to order.

Habit has earned notable recognition over the years, including its Double Char being ranked #1 twice by USA Today 10Best*, its Tempura Green Beans named the #1 side twice by USA Today 10Best, and the brand itself recognized as the #1 Fast Casual Restaurant by USA Today 10Best. Its Chicken Club was also named the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal. In addition, Habit Burger & Grill was featured in Newsweek’s America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023 and included in Thrillist’s roundup of Underrated Burger Chains That Need to Be in Every State.

Today, Habit has grown to nearly 400 restaurants across 15 states, along with 14 food trucks, continuing to serve bold, fresh flavors made to order. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

