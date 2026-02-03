FTI Consulting Appoints Intellectual Property Damages Expert Shelly Irvine as a Senior Managing Director

WASHINGTON, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Shelly Irvine as a Senior Managing Director in the Dispute Advisory Services practice within the firm’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.

Ms. Irvine, who is based in San Francisco, has nearly three decades of experience supporting clients with intellectual property (“IP”) matters. She has worked with clients across the United States, Asia, UK and continental Europe, both in a litigation support and testifying role as well as consulting on strategic IP issues, with a focus on life sciences, telecom, software and cloud computing, clean energy, and manufacturing.

Ms. Irvine has provided testimony in federal and state court and in arbitration proceedings on cases related to damages for patent, copyright and trademark infringement and trade secrets misappropriation. She brings decades of hands-on experience advising clients on a wide range of IP issues including valuation, licensing and IP strategy to her role as an expert witness. Global issues such as those related to Standard Essential Patents (“SEPs”) are a focus of her practice.

“We’ve seen the protection of IP become increasingly complex as businesses and transactions continue to expand across borders, wading into new regulatory territory,” said Ken Rugeti, Leader of the Dispute Advisory Services practice at FTI Consulting. “Shelly brings a global perspective that will help our clients navigate the evolving international standards for IP litigation and protection.”

Ms. Irvine rejoins FTI Consulting from Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held serving as an advisory firm specializing in IP and intangible assets. While there, she served as a Managing Director in the Intellectual Property Disputes practice. Previously in her career, she spent nearly two decades at FTI Consulting, supporting clients with their IP needs.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Irvine said, “The extent of expertise and the span of capabilities at FTI Consulting, combined with a collaborative and connected culture, enables our firm to provide exceptional, cross-border value to our clients. I am thrilled to rejoin my colleagues as we guide organizations through their most complex challenges and opportunities.”

