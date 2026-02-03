TopBuild Acquires Applied Coatings and Upstate Spray Foam

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer of insulation and commercial roofing and a specialty distributor of insulation and related building products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada, announced it acquired Applied Coatings and Upstate Spray Foam. Based in Winfield, N.Y., Applied Coatings and Upstate Spray Foam together generate approximately $20 million in annual revenue, primarily installing spray foam and fireproofing for the residential and commercial end markets in New York, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.

Robert Buck, President and CEO of TopBuild, said, “We are delighted to welcome the Applied Coatings and Upstate Spray Foam teams to the TopBuild family as we strengthen our presence in the Northeast and build on the team’s excellent track record and a solid reputation across both residential and commercial customers. This is another example of our focus on continuing to drive growth and profitability across our business.”

Billy Gibson, Co-Owner of Applied Coatings and Upstate Spray Foam, said, “Applied Coatings and Upstate Spray Foam were built on honest, old-fashioned hard work and true craftsmanship, and those attributes continue through our dedicated team. The relationships we’ve built with our customers are something we take great pride in. We believe TopBuild shares our vision, values, and long-term goals, giving us confidence that this transition will strengthen our ability to continue growing in Upstate New York and beyond.”

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer of insulation and commercial roofing and is also a specialty distributor of insulation and related building products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation and commercial roofing installation services nationwide through our Installation Services segment which has over 200 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building products for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses more than 250 branches across the United States and Canada. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying our expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

